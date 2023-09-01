Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|9,00,000
|2.16
|432.44
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,26,882
|0.46
|157.06
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|2,50,000
|1.95
|120.12
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,50,000
|0.54
|72.07
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|78,374
|3.23
|37.66
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan
|43,850
|1.27
|21.07
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|41,177
|0.25
|20.81
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|41,177
|0.25
|20.81
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|41,177
|0.25
|20.81
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan
|42,100
|1.87
|20.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Esab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299TN1987PLC058738 and registration number is 058738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 892.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Esab India Ltd. is ₹8,312.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Esab India Ltd. is 54.52 and PB ratio of Esab India Ltd. is 31.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esab India Ltd. is ₹5,400.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esab India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esab India Ltd. is ₹5,850.00 and 52-week low of Esab India Ltd. is ₹3,120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.