Esab India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESAB INDIA LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,400.05 Closed
-0.31-17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Esab India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,360.00₹5,537.00
₹5,400.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,120.00₹5,850.00
₹5,400.05
Open Price
₹5,361.10
Prev. Close
₹5,417.05
Volume
6,907

Esab India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,519.97
  • R25,616.98
  • R35,696.97
  • Pivot
    5,439.98
  • S15,342.97
  • S25,262.98
  • S35,165.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,442.085,525.94
  • 103,444.325,477.1
  • 203,451.895,275.9
  • 503,376.134,813.49
  • 1003,364.624,424.92
  • 2003,299.624,081.03

Esab India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.2011.3037.2344.2866.01286.35499.67
1.41-5.432.4944.6632.85362.99240.08
-2.37-8.37-4.5877.80140.15657.10437.41

Esab India Ltd. Share Holdings

Esab India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund9,00,0002.16432.44
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,26,8820.46157.06
SBI Magnum Global Fund2,50,0001.95120.12
SBI Contra Fund1,50,0000.5472.07
SBI Infrastructure Fund78,3743.2337.66
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan43,8501.2721.07
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund41,1770.2520.81
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)41,1770.2520.81
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)41,1770.2520.81
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan42,1001.8720.23
View All Mutual Funds

Esab India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Esab India Ltd.

Esab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299TN1987PLC058738 and registration number is 058738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 892.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kevin J Johnson
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Gambhir
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Cauvery Dharmaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Vaidyanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Esab India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Esab India Ltd.?

The market cap of Esab India Ltd. is ₹8,312.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Esab India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Esab India Ltd. is 54.52 and PB ratio of Esab India Ltd. is 31.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Esab India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esab India Ltd. is ₹5,400.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esab India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esab India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esab India Ltd. is ₹5,850.00 and 52-week low of Esab India Ltd. is ₹3,120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

