What is the share price of Esab India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esab India is ₹5,627.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Esab India? The Esab India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esab India? The market cap of Esab India is ₹8,662.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Esab India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Esab India are ₹5,656.00 and ₹5,585.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esab India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esab India is ₹7,325.00 and 52-week low of Esab India is ₹4,714.55 as on .

How has the Esab India performed historically in terms of returns? The Esab India has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -1.21% for the past month, -20.73% over 3 months, 9.16% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esab India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esab India are 41.91 and 20.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global