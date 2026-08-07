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Esab India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESAB INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Esab India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,627.75 Closed
0.05₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Esab India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,585.50₹5,656.00
₹5,627.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,714.55₹7,325.00
₹5,627.75
Open Price
₹5,615.00
Prev. Close
₹5,625.10
Volume
85

Source: Dion Global

Esab India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Esab India		-0.04-1.21-20.73-0.219.165.8623.57
Ador Welding		1.6612.0935.2639.0246.8911.8315.30
GEE		2.1012.4749.4165.2667.2149.8118.98
D & H India		-19.77-31.44-37.9519.500.7746.4254.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Esab India has gained 9.16% compared to peers like Ador Welding (46.89%), GEE (67.21%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Esab India has underperformed peers relative to Ador Welding (15.30%) and GEE (18.98%).

Esab India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Esab India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,600.925,633.23
105,668.935,645.05
205,684.325,679.91
505,863.065,789.49
1005,863.765,813.8
2005,713.725,717.67

Source: Dion Global

Esab India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Esab India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.87%, FII holding rose to 1.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Esab India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,00,0001.28514.67
8,45,1380.62483.29
56,8691.0432.52
52,0520.7729.77
30,5330.5417.46
25,0001.4314.3
23,1070.8213.21
3,0652.251.75
1,5172.340.87
1,4462.220.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Esab India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTEsab India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTEsab India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTEsab India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTEsab India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTEsab India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Esab India

Esab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299TN1987PLC058738 and registration number is 058738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1508.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Curtis Evan Jewell
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Gambhir
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Mohan
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Cauvery Dharmaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Esab India Share Price

What is the share price of Esab India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esab India is ₹5,627.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Esab India?

The Esab India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esab India?

The market cap of Esab India is ₹8,662.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Esab India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Esab India are ₹5,656.00 and ₹5,585.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esab India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esab India is ₹7,325.00 and 52-week low of Esab India is ₹4,714.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Esab India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Esab India has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -1.21% for the past month, -20.73% over 3 months, 9.16% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esab India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esab India are 41.91 and 20.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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