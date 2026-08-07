Here's the live share price of Esab India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Esab India
|-0.04
|-1.21
|-20.73
|-0.21
|9.16
|5.86
|23.57
|Ador Welding
|1.66
|12.09
|35.26
|39.02
|46.89
|11.83
|15.30
|GEE
|2.10
|12.47
|49.41
|65.26
|67.21
|49.81
|18.98
|D & H India
|-19.77
|-31.44
|-37.95
|19.50
|0.77
|46.42
|54.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Esab India has gained 9.16% compared to peers like Ador Welding (46.89%), GEE (67.21%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Esab India has underperformed peers relative to Ador Welding (15.30%) and GEE (18.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,600.92
|5,633.23
|10
|5,668.93
|5,645.05
|20
|5,684.32
|5,679.91
|50
|5,863.06
|5,789.49
|100
|5,863.76
|5,813.8
|200
|5,713.72
|5,717.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Esab India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.87%, FII holding rose to 1.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,00,000
|1.28
|514.67
|8,45,138
|0.62
|483.29
|56,869
|1.04
|32.52
|52,052
|0.77
|29.77
|30,533
|0.54
|17.46
|25,000
|1.43
|14.3
|23,107
|0.82
|13.21
|3,065
|2.25
|1.75
|1,517
|2.34
|0.87
|1,446
|2.22
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Esab India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Esab India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Esab India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Esab India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Esab India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Esab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299TN1987PLC058738 and registration number is 058738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1508.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esab India is ₹5,627.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esab India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Esab India is ₹8,662.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Esab India are ₹5,656.00 and ₹5,585.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esab India is ₹7,325.00 and 52-week low of Esab India is ₹4,714.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esab India has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -1.21% for the past month, -20.73% over 3 months, 9.16% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esab India are 41.91 and 20.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global