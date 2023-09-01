Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|17,83,70,711
|4.08
|918.61
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|17,54,04,057
|3.02
|903.33
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|8,19,44,835
|0.7
|422.02
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,05,36,791
|0.89
|208.76
|SBI Multicap Fund
|3,00,00,000
|1.2
|154.5
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|2,93,45,671
|1.33
|151.28
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|2,80,00,000
|1.67
|144.2
|SBI Contra Fund
|2,35,35,307
|0.9
|121.21
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|2,00,08,824
|0.54
|103.05
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|1,61,37,771
|0.97
|83.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NHPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HR1975GOI032564 and registration number is 032564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8353.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10045.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NHPC Ltd. is ₹50,426.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NHPC Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of NHPC Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHPC Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHPC Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of NHPC Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.