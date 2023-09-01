Follow Us

NHPC LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹50.25 Closed
0.10.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NHPC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.90₹51.05
₹50.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹52.70
₹50.25
Open Price
₹50.35
Prev. Close
₹50.20
Volume
1,55,69,745

NHPC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.93
  • R251.57
  • R352.08
  • Pivot
    50.42
  • S149.78
  • S249.27
  • S348.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.350.53
  • 1039.7150.39
  • 2038.3450
  • 5037.3448.53
  • 10035.0646.55
  • 20032.8243.76

NHPC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

NHPC Ltd. Share Holdings

NHPC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF17,83,70,7114.08918.61
SBI Focused Equity Fund17,54,04,0573.02903.33
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan8,19,44,8350.7422.02
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund4,05,36,7910.89208.76
SBI Multicap Fund3,00,00,0001.2154.5
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF2,93,45,6711.33151.28
Franklin India Prima Fund2,80,00,0001.67144.2
SBI Contra Fund2,35,35,3070.9121.21
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund2,00,08,8240.54103.05
UTI Mid Cap Fund1,61,37,7710.9783.11
View All Mutual Funds

NHPC Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NHPC Ltd.

NHPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HR1975GOI032564 and registration number is 032564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8353.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10045.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yamuna Kumar Chaubey
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Goyal
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Biswajit Basu
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Amit Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rashmi Sharma Rawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jiji Joseph
    Independent Director

FAQs on NHPC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NHPC Ltd.?

The market cap of NHPC Ltd. is ₹50,426.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NHPC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NHPC Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of NHPC Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NHPC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHPC Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHPC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHPC Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of NHPC Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

