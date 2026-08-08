Here's the live share price of NHPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NHPC has declined 7.67% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NHPC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.55
|79.09
|10
|79.28
|79.15
|20
|79.26
|79.12
|50
|77.92
|78.73
|100
|78.22
|78.58
|200
|78.84
|79.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NHPC saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.39%, while DII stake increased to 15.67%, FII holding rose to 12.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,00,00,000
|2.23
|894.63
|6,70,00,000
|1.15
|544.91
|5,80,00,000
|1.14
|471.71
|4,33,28,676
|0.44
|352.39
|2,98,79,361
|0.23
|243.01
|2,28,00,000
|0.91
|180.33
|1,70,00,000
|2.07
|138.26
|1,40,84,510
|0.16
|114.55
|1,25,85,952
|0.63
|102.36
|1,00,00,000
|0.28
|81.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|NHPC - Intimation For The Date Of Hearing In The Matter Of Scheme Of Amalgamation Between Jalpower Corporation Limited And NH
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|NHPC - Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|NHPC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|NHPC - Notice Of 50Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|NHPC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
NHPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HR1975GOI032564 and registration number is 032564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10328.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10045.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHPC is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NHPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NHPC is ₹77,346.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NHPC are ₹77.71 and ₹76.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHPC is ₹89.20 and 52-week low of NHPC is ₹68.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NHPC has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -5.63% over 3 months, -7.67% over 1 year, 15.84% across 3 years, and 24.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHPC are 20.38 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global