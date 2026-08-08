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NHPC Share Price

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BSE

NHPC

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyRenewable EnergyRuralSolar
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE PowerBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of NHPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.00 Closed
-1.22₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NHPC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.82₹77.71
₹77.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.66₹89.20
₹77.00
Open Price
₹77.41
Prev. Close
₹77.95
Volume
5,12,424

Source: Dion Global

NHPC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NHPC has declined 7.67% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NHPC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

NHPC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NHPC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.5579.09
1079.2879.15
2079.2679.12
5077.9278.73
10078.2278.58
20078.8479.23

Source: Dion Global

NHPC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NHPC saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.39%, while DII stake increased to 15.67%, FII holding rose to 12.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NHPC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,00,00,0002.23894.63
6,70,00,0001.15544.91
5,80,00,0001.14471.71
4,33,28,6760.44352.39
2,98,79,3610.23243.01
2,28,00,0000.91180.33
1,70,00,0002.07138.26
1,40,84,5100.16114.55
1,25,85,9520.63102.36
1,00,00,0000.2881.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NHPC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTNHPC - Intimation For The Date Of Hearing In The Matter Of Scheme Of Amalgamation Between Jalpower Corporation Limited And NH
Aug 05, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTNHPC - Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTNHPC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTNHPC - Notice Of 50Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTNHPC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About NHPC

NHPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101HR1975GOI032564 and registration number is 032564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10328.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10045.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Suprakash Adhikari
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Uttam Lal
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jiji Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premkumar Goverthanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Afzal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on NHPC Share Price

What is the share price of NHPC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHPC is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NHPC?

The NHPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NHPC?

The market cap of NHPC is ₹77,346.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NHPC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NHPC are ₹77.71 and ₹76.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHPC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHPC is ₹89.20 and 52-week low of NHPC is ₹68.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NHPC performed historically in terms of returns?

The NHPC has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -5.63% over 3 months, -7.67% over 1 year, 15.84% across 3 years, and 24.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NHPC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHPC are 20.38 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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