What is the share price of NHPC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHPC is ₹77.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NHPC? The NHPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NHPC? The market cap of NHPC is ₹77,346.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NHPC? Today’s highest and lowest price of NHPC are ₹77.71 and ₹76.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHPC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHPC is ₹89.20 and 52-week low of NHPC is ₹68.66 as on .

How has the NHPC performed historically in terms of returns? The NHPC has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -5.63% over 3 months, -7.67% over 1 year, 15.84% across 3 years, and 24.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NHPC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHPC are 20.38 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global