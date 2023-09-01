What is the Market Cap of Poly Medicure Ltd.? The market cap of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹14,55.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 78.4 and PB ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 12.92 as on .

What is the share price of Poly Medicure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹1,394.35 as on .