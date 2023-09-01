Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|23,66,681
|1.13
|292.56
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|1,82,149
|0.42
|22.52
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|1,82,149
|0.42
|22.52
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|1,17,636
|1.86
|14.54
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|1,05,000
|1.54
|12.98
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|1,05,000
|1.54
|12.98
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,01,378
|0.77
|12.53
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|96,500
|2
|11.93
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|43,000
|1.2
|5.32
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|39,485
|0.57
|4.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Poly Medicure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1995PLC066923 and registration number is 066923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 879.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹14,55.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 78.4 and PB ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 12.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹1,394.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poly Medicure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹820.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.