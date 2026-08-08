Here's the live share price of Poly Medicure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poly Medicure has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%), Borosil Scientific (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Poly Medicure has outperformed peers relative to Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%) and Tarsons Products (-17.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,684.39
|1,705.16
|10
|1,676.4
|1,694.69
|20
|1,675.47
|1,678.77
|50
|1,585.8
|1,623.06
|100
|1,504.9
|1,588.08
|200
|1,612.19
|1,651.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poly Medicure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.08%, FII holding fell to 5.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,57,016
|2.18
|735.2
|14,06,500
|1.04
|237.33
|7,71,817
|0.85
|130.24
|6,40,000
|2.16
|107.99
|5,60,000
|1.5
|94.49
|3,31,163
|0.65
|55.88
|2,64,798
|0.58
|44.68
|1,73,600
|1.59
|29.29
|1,55,414
|0.42
|26.22
|1,09,541
|0.06
|18.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Poly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Poly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Poly Medicure Lt - The Company Granted The 1476 ESOP Options To The Employees Under The ESOP Scheme, 2020.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Poly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Poly Medicure Lt - Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Poly Medicure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1995PLC066923 and registration number is 066923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1662.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure is ₹1,697.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poly Medicure is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poly Medicure is ₹17,200.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poly Medicure are ₹1,744.65 and ₹1,661.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poly Medicure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poly Medicure is ₹2,143.60 and 52-week low of Poly Medicure is ₹1,184.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poly Medicure has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 1.04% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 5.3% across 3 years, and 12.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poly Medicure are 53.40 and 5.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global