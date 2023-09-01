Follow Us

Poly Medicure Ltd. Share Price

POLY MEDICURE LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,394.35 Closed
-4.8-70.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Poly Medicure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,390.00₹1,465.95
₹1,394.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹820.30₹1,575.00
₹1,394.35
Open Price
₹1,465.00
Prev. Close
₹1,464.60
Volume
1,73,768

Poly Medicure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,442.2
  • R21,492.05
  • R31,518.15
  • Pivot
    1,416.1
  • S11,366.25
  • S21,340.15
  • S31,290.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5936.281,436.85
  • 10947.331,423.84
  • 20927.521,386.48
  • 50872.361,277.64
  • 100804.351,170.65
  • 200820.631,066.46

Poly Medicure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2615.0043.2639.0449.37247.78545.19
3.28-13.86-7.71-10.85-32.50-35.62-35.62

Poly Medicure Ltd. Share Holdings

Poly Medicure Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund23,66,6811.13292.56
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan1,82,1490.4222.52
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan1,82,1490.4222.52
UTI Healthcare Fund1,17,6361.8614.54
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund1,05,0001.5412.98
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan1,05,0001.5412.98
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,01,3780.7712.53
Bank of India Small Cap Fund96,500211.93
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund43,0001.25.32
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund39,4850.574.88
View All Mutual Funds

Poly Medicure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poly Medicure Ltd.

Poly Medicure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1995PLC066923 and registration number is 066923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 879.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Raj Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Baid
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mukulika Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alessandro Balboni
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sandeep Bhargava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonal Mattoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chand Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ambrish Mithal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Poly Medicure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poly Medicure Ltd.?

The market cap of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹14,55.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 78.4 and PB ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd. is 12.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poly Medicure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹1,394.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poly Medicure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poly Medicure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Poly Medicure Ltd. is ₹820.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

