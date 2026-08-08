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Poly Medicure Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLY MEDICURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Poly Medicure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,697.00 Closed
-0.69₹ -11.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poly Medicure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,661.85₹1,744.65
₹1,697.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,184.00₹2,143.60
₹1,697.00
Open Price
₹1,725.00
Prev. Close
₹1,708.85
Volume
6,367

Source: Dion Global

Poly Medicure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poly Medicure has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%), Borosil Scientific (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Poly Medicure has outperformed peers relative to Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%) and Tarsons Products (-17.85%).

Poly Medicure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poly Medicure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,684.391,705.16
101,676.41,694.69
201,675.471,678.77
501,585.81,623.06
1001,504.91,588.08
2001,612.191,651.39

Source: Dion Global

Poly Medicure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poly Medicure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.08%, FII holding fell to 5.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Poly Medicure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,57,0162.18735.2
14,06,5001.04237.33
7,71,8170.85130.24
6,40,0002.16107.99
5,60,0001.594.49
3,31,1630.6555.88
2,64,7980.5844.68
1,73,6001.5929.29
1,55,4140.4226.22
1,09,5410.0618.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Poly Medicure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTPoly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTPoly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTPoly Medicure Lt - The Company Granted The 1476 ESOP Options To The Employees Under The ESOP Scheme, 2020.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTPoly Medicure Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTPoly Medicure Lt - Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1995PLC066923 and registration number is 066923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1662.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Raj Mehta
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Himanshu Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Baid
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Baid
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Alessandro Balboni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ambrish Mithal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonal Mattoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Gupta
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on Poly Medicure Share Price

What is the share price of Poly Medicure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure is ₹1,697.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poly Medicure?

The Poly Medicure is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poly Medicure?

The market cap of Poly Medicure is ₹17,200.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poly Medicure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poly Medicure are ₹1,744.65 and ₹1,661.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poly Medicure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poly Medicure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poly Medicure is ₹2,143.60 and 52-week low of Poly Medicure is ₹1,184.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poly Medicure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poly Medicure has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 1.04% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 5.3% across 3 years, and 12.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poly Medicure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poly Medicure are 53.40 and 5.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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