What is the share price of Poly Medicure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poly Medicure is ₹1,697.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Poly Medicure? The Poly Medicure is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poly Medicure? The market cap of Poly Medicure is ₹17,200.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poly Medicure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poly Medicure are ₹1,744.65 and ₹1,661.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poly Medicure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poly Medicure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poly Medicure is ₹2,143.60 and 52-week low of Poly Medicure is ₹1,184.00 as on .

How has the Poly Medicure performed historically in terms of returns? The Poly Medicure has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 1.04% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 5.3% across 3 years, and 12.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poly Medicure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poly Medicure are 53.40 and 5.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global