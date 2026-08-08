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Piccadily Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Piccadily Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹744.00 Closed
-0.28₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Piccadily Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹737.80₹761.00
₹744.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹515.00₹805.00
₹744.00
Open Price
₹748.05
Prev. Close
₹746.10
Volume
8,391

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Piccadily Agro Industries has gained 16.19% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Piccadily Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Piccadily Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5734.74758.28
10740.16747.56
20720.52724.28
50638.54672.13
100606.92637.2
200604.4620.76

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Piccadily Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.88%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Piccadily Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTPiccadily Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTPiccadily Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTPiccadily Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTPiccadily Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTPiccadily Agro Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Piccadily Agro Industries

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01115HR1994PLC032244 and registration number is 032244. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1037.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Kumar Batra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Sanger
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Heena Gera
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Jai Parkash Kaushik
    Director

FAQs on Piccadily Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Piccadily Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹744.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Piccadily Agro Industries?

The Piccadily Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Agro Industries?

The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹7,333.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Piccadily Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Agro Industries are ₹761.00 and ₹737.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹805.00 and 52-week low of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Piccadily Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Piccadily Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 12.86% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 16.19% over 1 year, 101.74% across 3 years, and 110.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries are 53.33 and 8.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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