Here's the live share price of Piccadily Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Piccadily Agro Industries has gained 16.19% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Piccadily Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|734.74
|758.28
|10
|740.16
|747.56
|20
|720.52
|724.28
|50
|638.54
|672.13
|100
|606.92
|637.2
|200
|604.4
|620.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Piccadily Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.88%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Agro Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01115HR1994PLC032244 and registration number is 032244. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1037.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹744.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piccadily Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹7,333.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Agro Industries are ₹761.00 and ₹737.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹805.00 and 52-week low of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piccadily Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 12.86% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 16.19% over 1 year, 101.74% across 3 years, and 110.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries are 53.33 and 8.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global