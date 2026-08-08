What is the share price of Piccadily Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹744.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Piccadily Agro Industries? The Piccadily Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Agro Industries? The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹7,333.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Piccadily Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Agro Industries are ₹761.00 and ₹737.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹805.00 and 52-week low of Piccadily Agro Industries is ₹515.00 as on .

How has the Piccadily Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Piccadily Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 12.86% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 16.19% over 1 year, 101.74% across 3 years, and 110.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries are 53.33 and 8.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global