Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01115HR1994PLC032244 and registration number is 032244. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹1,183.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 42.06 and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹125.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹33.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.