Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹125.50 Closed
3.193.88
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.30₹128.65
₹125.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.15₹122.00
₹125.50
Open Price
₹123.90
Prev. Close
₹121.62
Volume
5,08,571

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129
  • R2132
  • R3135.35
  • Pivot
    125.65
  • S1122.65
  • S2119.3
  • S3116.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.06114.37
  • 1043.15108.25
  • 2039.8199.15
  • 5039.4984.08
  • 10038.2771.96
  • 20035.5960.44

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80
2.84-1.193.5922.4014.43229.47131.93

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01115HR1994PLC032244 and registration number is 032244. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akhil Dada
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Parkash Kaushik
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Kumar Batra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Heena Gera
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Sanger
    Independent Director

FAQs on Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹1,183.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 42.06 and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹125.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹33.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

