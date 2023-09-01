What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹1,183.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 42.06 and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is 5.14 as on .

What is the share price of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹125.50 as on .