What is the share price of KPIT Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPIT Technologies is ₹627.25 as on .

What kind of stock is KPIT Technologies? The KPIT Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPIT Technologies? The market cap of KPIT Technologies is ₹17,195.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KPIT Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of KPIT Technologies are ₹636.80 and ₹620.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPIT Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPIT Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies is ₹1,328.80 and 52-week low of KPIT Technologies is ₹543.40 as on .

How has the KPIT Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The KPIT Technologies has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 11.45% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -48.16% over 1 year, -18.31% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies are 29.51 and 4.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global