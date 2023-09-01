Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
|-2.51
|14.15
|57.09
|53.52
|27.62
|24.18
|24.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|47,56,932
|1.49
|515.06
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|35,00,000
|7.24
|378.96
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|21,88,200
|2.2
|236.93
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|18,72,610
|2.23
|202.76
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|17,84,826
|1.29
|193.25
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|10,59,800
|3.48
|114.75
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|9,43,500
|2.06
|102.16
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|6,14,692
|2.7
|66.56
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|5,44,656
|0.55
|58.97
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|5,36,500
|2.52
|58.09
KPIT Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2018PLC174192 and registration number is 174192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architecture and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1180.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 270.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹32,236.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is 84.61 and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is 19.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,200.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPIT Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,202.00 and 52-week low of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹545.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.