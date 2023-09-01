Follow Us

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Share Price

KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹1,200.70 Closed
2.1124.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KPIT Technologies Ltd. Performance

₹1,170.00₹1,219.30
₹1,200.70
₹545.50₹1,202.00
₹1,200.70
₹1,182.00
₹1,175.90
13,69,788

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Technicals

  • R11,223.5
  • R21,246.05
  • R31,272.8
  • Pivot
    1,196.75
  • S11,174.2
  • S21,147.45
  • S31,124.9

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5677.51,161.75
  • 10671.631,155.1
  • 20664.231,140.81
  • 50611.81,101.85
  • 100561.641,036.11
  • 200571.95924.47

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78
-2.5114.1557.0953.5227.6224.1824.18

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Nippon India Small Cap Fund47,56,9321.49515.06
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund35,00,0007.24378.96
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan21,88,2002.2236.93
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund18,72,6102.23202.76
Axis Small Cap Fund17,84,8261.29193.25
HSBC ELSS Fund10,59,8003.48114.75
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund9,43,5002.06102.16
Sundaram Small Cap Fund6,14,6922.766.56
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund5,44,6560.5558.97
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund5,36,5002.5258.09
View All Mutual Funds

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    KPIT Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome of investors / analysts meetings held on August 22, 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:26 PM
  • Investor Presentation
    KPIT Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:06 AM

About KPIT Technologies Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2018PLC174192 and registration number is 174192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architecture and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1180.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 270.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S B Ravi Pandit
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kishor Patil
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Tikekar
    Jt. Managing Director & President
  • Prof. Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nickhil Jakatdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V R Subbu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Rajiv Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Sable
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chinmay Pandit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinath Batni
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPIT Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹32,236.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is 84.61 and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is 19.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KPIT Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,200.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPIT Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPIT Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,202.00 and 52-week low of KPIT Technologies Ltd. is ₹545.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

