Here's the live share price of KPIT Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KPIT Technologies has declined 48.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, KPIT Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.35
|616.31
|10
|588.47
|604.89
|20
|573
|602.3
|50
|666.3
|641.34
|100
|687.46
|713.95
|200
|897.58
|848.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KPIT Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.59%, while DII stake decreased to 23.60%, FII holding fell to 13.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|64,79,578
|1.72
|435.14
|51,24,417
|0.92
|344.13
|31,06,845
|1.03
|208.64
|21,80,525
|1.17
|146.43
|19,68,956
|2.01
|132.23
|15,52,705
|0.27
|104.27
|11,46,855
|1.16
|77.02
|9,35,402
|0.08
|62.82
|8,88,643
|0.42
|59.68
|7,57,842
|1.42
|50.89
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|KPIT Technologies - Letter To Members For Weblink Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|KPIT Technologies - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|KPIT Technologies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|KPIT Technologies - Notice Of 9Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of KPIT Technologies Limited
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|KPIT Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
KPIT Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2018PLC174192 and registration number is 174192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2607.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 272.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPIT Technologies is ₹627.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPIT Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KPIT Technologies is ₹17,195.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KPIT Technologies are ₹636.80 and ₹620.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPIT Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies is ₹1,328.80 and 52-week low of KPIT Technologies is ₹543.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPIT Technologies has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 11.45% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -48.16% over 1 year, -18.31% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies are 29.51 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global