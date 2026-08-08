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KPIT Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

KPIT TECHNOLOGIES

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
DigitalElectric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Focused ITBSE Information TechnologyBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of KPIT Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹627.25 Closed
0.67₹ 4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KPIT Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹620.25₹636.80
₹627.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹543.40₹1,328.80
₹627.25
Open Price
₹620.30
Prev. Close
₹623.10
Volume
5,29,187

Source: Dion Global

KPIT Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KPIT Technologies has declined 48.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, KPIT Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

KPIT Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KPIT Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.35616.31
10588.47604.89
20573602.3
50666.3641.34
100687.46713.95
200897.58848.62

Source: Dion Global

KPIT Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KPIT Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.59%, while DII stake decreased to 23.60%, FII holding fell to 13.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KPIT Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
64,79,5781.72435.14
51,24,4170.92344.13
31,06,8451.03208.64
21,80,5251.17146.43
19,68,9562.01132.23
15,52,7050.27104.27
11,46,8551.1677.02
9,35,4020.0862.82
8,88,6430.4259.68
7,57,8421.4250.89

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KPIT Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTKPIT Technologies - Letter To Members For Weblink Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTKPIT Technologies - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTKPIT Technologies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTKPIT Technologies - Notice Of 9Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of KPIT Technologies Limited
Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTKPIT Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About KPIT Technologies

KPIT Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2018PLC174192 and registration number is 174192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2607.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 272.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S B Ravi Pandit
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kishor Patil
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Tikekar
    Jt. Managing Director & President
  • Mr. Anup Sable
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chinmay Pandit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V R Subbu
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Rajiv Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinath Batni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Raskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPIT Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of KPIT Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPIT Technologies is ₹627.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KPIT Technologies?

The KPIT Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPIT Technologies?

The market cap of KPIT Technologies is ₹17,195.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KPIT Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KPIT Technologies are ₹636.80 and ₹620.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPIT Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPIT Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies is ₹1,328.80 and 52-week low of KPIT Technologies is ₹543.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KPIT Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The KPIT Technologies has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 11.45% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -48.16% over 1 year, -18.31% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies are 29.51 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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