Aditya Birla Real Estate Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA BIRLA REAL ESTATE

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paper
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE India Sector LeadersBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,263.50 Closed
-2.00₹ -25.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aditya Birla Real Estate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,234.65₹1,282.85
₹1,263.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,185.05₹2,535.00
₹1,263.50
Open Price
₹1,262.75
Prev. Close
₹1,289.35
Volume
5,412

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Birla Real Estate has gained 21.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.08%.

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s current P/E of -57.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.491.76-28.50-30.46-36.5426.5218.72
JK Paper		2.195.67-6.77-11.3120.84-3.9916.56
KS Smart Technologies		-7.0832.30215.07247.30363.80115.8958.69
West Coast Paper Mills		-1.951.50-2.75-20.55-0.28-5.959.47
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.6415.3911.33-0.89-6.540.819.81
Andhra Paper		-1.852.24-0.37-15.29-10.46-7.995.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-2.03-0.26-5.00-18.633.66-14.54-2.03
Pudumjee Paper Products		-3.66-2.36-20.49-39.34-19.3625.6524.15
N R Agarwal Industries		0.250.16-7.569.1391.8224.9310.43
Kuantum Papers		-4.01-3.67-10.55-24.00-20.35-12.524.22
Satia Industries		-1.655.32-6.37-23.75-5.49-18.88-6.11
Asgard Alcobev		-5.02-15.94-17.40-17.91-48.8742.7940.28
Emami Paper Mills		-5.80-3.06-9.07-21.90-12.91-12.00-4.32
Shree Rama Newsprint		-5.476.9811.028.8010.0837.3414.60
Subam Papers		4.270.28-13.3948.6879.696.583.90
Pakka		0.47-0.35-21.46-41.40-53.44-3.831.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.74-10.22-21.37-35.63-17.16-22.76-8.55
Genus Paper & Boards		-0.087.91-10.33-32.11-23.21-6.708.04
Ruchira Papers		2.30-8.73-11.86-30.60-7.47-0.4010.14
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		-3.3811.554.4011.0934.5212.098.88

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Real Estate has declined 36.54% compared to peers like JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%), West Coast Paper Mills (-0.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Real Estate has outperformed peers relative to JK Paper (16.56%) and KS Smart Technologies (58.69%).

Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aditya Birla Real Estate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,285.421,292.77
101,330.881,311.41
201,330.321,338.76
501,467.861,435.94
1001,593.821,563.09
2001,824.311,726.91

Aditya Birla Real Estate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Real Estate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.90%, FII holding fell to 8.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,21,6230.33218.03
14,75,2420.76186.82
13,38,6571.34169.53
10,43,4231.47132.14
10,33,4630.66130.88
10,11,2950.85128.07
7,88,9000.6999.91
7,79,9770.5198.78
7,09,0771.8489.8
7,01,8990.5988.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Aditya Birla Real Estate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 6:35 PM ISTAditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 10:49 PM ISTAditya Birla Real - Disclosure Regarding ESG Rating Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Req
Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTAditya Birla Real - Disclosure Regarding Amendment In Clauses Of Debenture Trust Deed Dated 31St May 2023 And First Amendment
Feb 05, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTAditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTAditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1897 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1897PLC000163 and registration number is 000163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K T Jithendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Real Estate Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Real Estate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹1,263.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Real Estate?

The Aditya Birla Real Estate is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹14,112.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Real Estate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Real Estate are ₹1,282.85 and ₹1,234.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Real Estate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹2,535.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹1,185.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Real Estate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Real Estate has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -3.28% for the past month, -28.72% over 3 months, -32.08% over 1 year, 27.7% across 3 years, and 21.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Real Estate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Real Estate are -57.59 and 3.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

