Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Birla Real Estate has gained 21.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.08%.
Aditya Birla Real Estate’s current P/E of -57.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-0.49
|1.76
|-28.50
|-30.46
|-36.54
|26.52
|18.72
|JK Paper
|2.19
|5.67
|-6.77
|-11.31
|20.84
|-3.99
|16.56
|KS Smart Technologies
|-7.08
|32.30
|215.07
|247.30
|363.80
|115.89
|58.69
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-1.95
|1.50
|-2.75
|-20.55
|-0.28
|-5.95
|9.47
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.64
|15.39
|11.33
|-0.89
|-6.54
|0.81
|9.81
|Andhra Paper
|-1.85
|2.24
|-0.37
|-15.29
|-10.46
|-7.99
|5.03
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|-2.03
|-0.26
|-5.00
|-18.63
|3.66
|-14.54
|-2.03
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|-3.66
|-2.36
|-20.49
|-39.34
|-19.36
|25.65
|24.15
|N R Agarwal Industries
|0.25
|0.16
|-7.56
|9.13
|91.82
|24.93
|10.43
|Kuantum Papers
|-4.01
|-3.67
|-10.55
|-24.00
|-20.35
|-12.52
|4.22
|Satia Industries
|-1.65
|5.32
|-6.37
|-23.75
|-5.49
|-18.88
|-6.11
|Asgard Alcobev
|-5.02
|-15.94
|-17.40
|-17.91
|-48.87
|42.79
|40.28
|Emami Paper Mills
|-5.80
|-3.06
|-9.07
|-21.90
|-12.91
|-12.00
|-4.32
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-5.47
|6.98
|11.02
|8.80
|10.08
|37.34
|14.60
|Subam Papers
|4.27
|0.28
|-13.39
|48.68
|79.69
|6.58
|3.90
|Pakka
|0.47
|-0.35
|-21.46
|-41.40
|-53.44
|-3.83
|1.33
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-2.74
|-10.22
|-21.37
|-35.63
|-17.16
|-22.76
|-8.55
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-0.08
|7.91
|-10.33
|-32.11
|-23.21
|-6.70
|8.04
|Ruchira Papers
|2.30
|-8.73
|-11.86
|-30.60
|-7.47
|-0.40
|10.14
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|-3.38
|11.55
|4.40
|11.09
|34.52
|12.09
|8.88
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Real Estate has declined 36.54% compared to peers like JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%), West Coast Paper Mills (-0.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Real Estate has outperformed peers relative to JK Paper (16.56%) and KS Smart Technologies (58.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,285.42
|1,292.77
|10
|1,330.88
|1,311.41
|20
|1,330.32
|1,338.76
|50
|1,467.86
|1,435.94
|100
|1,593.82
|1,563.09
|200
|1,824.31
|1,726.91
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Real Estate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.90%, FII holding fell to 8.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,21,623
|0.33
|218.03
|14,75,242
|0.76
|186.82
|13,38,657
|1.34
|169.53
|10,43,423
|1.47
|132.14
|10,33,463
|0.66
|130.88
|10,11,295
|0.85
|128.07
|7,88,900
|0.69
|99.91
|7,79,977
|0.51
|98.78
|7,09,077
|1.84
|89.8
|7,01,899
|0.59
|88.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:35 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Real - Disclosure Regarding ESG Rating Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Req
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Real - Disclosure Regarding Amendment In Clauses Of Debenture Trust Deed Dated 31St May 2023 And First Amendment
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Aditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Real - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1897 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1897PLC000163 and registration number is 000163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹1,263.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Real Estate is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹14,112.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Real Estate are ₹1,282.85 and ₹1,234.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹2,535.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Real Estate is ₹1,185.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Real Estate has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -3.28% for the past month, -28.72% over 3 months, -32.08% over 1 year, 27.7% across 3 years, and 21.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Real Estate are -57.59 and 3.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.