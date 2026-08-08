What is the share price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹256.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Spandana Sphoorty Financial? The Spandana Sphoorty Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial? The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹2,047.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spandana Sphoorty Financial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are ₹260.95 and ₹254.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹319.70 and 52-week low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹182.50 as on .

How has the Spandana Sphoorty Financial performed historically in terms of returns? The Spandana Sphoorty Financial has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -13.64% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, 1.21% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are -6.26 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global