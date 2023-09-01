Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.04
|-1.76
|18.97
|45.51
|43.06
|41.21
|-3.04
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|4,54,922
|2.3
|37.3
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|96,853
|0.42
|7.94
|Bandhan Financial Services Fund
|67,247
|1.02
|5.51
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929TG2003PLC040648 and registration number is 040648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1376.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹5,819.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is 16.81 and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹819.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹863.90 and 52-week low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹470.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.