Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPANDANA SPHOORTY FINANCIAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹819.45 Closed
-1.03-8.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹812.55₹848.00
₹819.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹470.00₹863.90
₹819.45
Open Price
₹837.00
Prev. Close
₹827.95
Volume
1,21,786

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1840.22
  • R2861.83
  • R3875.67
  • Pivot
    826.38
  • S1804.77
  • S2790.93
  • S3769.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5605.77814.78
  • 10590.86812.65
  • 20566.78807.65
  • 50559.86773.42
  • 100478.28721.74
  • 200435.69658.28

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.04-1.7618.9745.5143.0641.21-3.04
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Share Holdings

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund4,54,9222.337.3
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund96,8530.427.94
Bandhan Financial Services Fund67,2471.025.51

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2023.
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:40 AM

About Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929TG2003PLC040648 and registration number is 040648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1376.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Abanti Mitra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Saxena
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Padmaja Gangireddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Calian Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Capoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Animesh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dipali Hemant Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunish Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Swaroop
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Dhruv Kaji
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramachandra K Kamath
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.?

The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹5,819.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is 16.81 and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹819.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹863.90 and 52-week low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is ₹470.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

