Here's the live share price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|-1.86
|-13.64
|-8.29
|-1.08
|1.21
|-30.79
|-15.65
|CreditAccess Grameen
|-5.20
|-4.68
|1.44
|17.73
|21.32
|1.13
|18.84
|Muthoot Microfin
|-12.85
|0.16
|2.34
|13.65
|40.56
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Fusion Finance
|-0.84
|-8.55
|-6.90
|10.85
|34.56
|-28.88
|-8.09
|Satin Creditcare Network
|-3.38
|-12.10
|13.15
|45.86
|62.61
|1.54
|22.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spandana Sphoorty Financial has gained 1.21% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (21.32%), Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Spandana Sphoorty Financial has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (18.84%) and Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.18
|261.2
|10
|272.28
|266.57
|20
|285.62
|272.7
|50
|268.9
|269.36
|100
|248.9
|261.15
|200
|252.2
|262.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spandana Sphoorty Financial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.69%, FII holding fell to 19.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,30,857
|0.75
|6.2
|2,12,333
|0.32
|2.63
|85,000
|0.98
|2.28
|20,731
|0.11
|0.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Spandana Sphoorty Fi - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Record Date For First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Equity
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Spandana Sphoorty Fi - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Record Date For First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Equity
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Spandana Sphoorty Fi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Spandana Sphoorty Fi - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Spandana Sphoorty Fi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929TG2003PLC040648 and registration number is 040648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spandana Sphoorty Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹2,047.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are ₹260.95 and ₹254.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹319.70 and 52-week low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹182.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spandana Sphoorty Financial has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -13.64% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, 1.21% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are -6.26 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global