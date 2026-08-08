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Spandana Sphoorty Financial Share Price

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BSE

SPANDANA SPHOORTY FINANCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹256.00 Closed
-0.52₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spandana Sphoorty Financial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.30₹260.95
₹256.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.50₹319.70
₹256.00
Open Price
₹258.35
Prev. Close
₹257.35
Volume
61,533

Source: Dion Global

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		-1.86-13.64-8.29-1.081.21-30.79-15.65
CreditAccess Grameen		-5.20-4.681.4417.7321.321.1318.84
Muthoot Microfin		-12.850.162.3413.6540.56-7.02-4.27
Fusion Finance		-0.84-8.55-6.9010.8534.56-28.88-8.09
Satin Creditcare Network		-3.38-12.1013.1545.8662.611.5422.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spandana Sphoorty Financial has gained 1.21% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (21.32%), Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Spandana Sphoorty Financial has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (18.84%) and Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%).

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.18261.2
10272.28266.57
20285.62272.7
50268.9269.36
100248.9261.15
200252.2262.66

Source: Dion Global

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spandana Sphoorty Financial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.69%, FII holding fell to 19.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,30,8570.756.2
2,12,3330.322.63
85,0000.982.28
20,7310.110.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Spandana Sphoorty Financial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSpandana Sphoorty Fi - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Record Date For First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Equity
Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTSpandana Sphoorty Fi - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Record Date For First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Equity
Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTSpandana Sphoorty Fi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTSpandana Sphoorty Fi - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 25, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTSpandana Sphoorty Fi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929TG2003PLC040648 and registration number is 040648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Dipali Hemant Sheth
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Venkatesh Krishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinayak Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Animesh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saakshi Gera
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunish Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramachandra K Kamath
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Swaroop
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Spandana Sphoorty Financial Share Price

What is the share price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

The Spandana Sphoorty Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹2,047.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are ₹260.95 and ₹254.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹319.70 and 52-week low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is ₹182.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spandana Sphoorty Financial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spandana Sphoorty Financial has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -13.64% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, 1.21% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial are -6.26 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Spandana Sphoorty Financial News

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