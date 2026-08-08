What is the share price of Larsen & Toubro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,045.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Larsen & Toubro? The Larsen & Toubro is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Larsen & Toubro? The market cap of Larsen & Toubro is ₹569,096.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Larsen & Toubro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Larsen & Toubro are ₹4,062.00 and ₹4,031.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Larsen & Toubro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Larsen & Toubro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,440.00 and 52-week low of Larsen & Toubro is ₹3,288.65 as on .

How has the Larsen & Toubro performed historically in terms of returns? The Larsen & Toubro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 11.12% over 1 year, 15.36% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro are 34.30 and 5.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global