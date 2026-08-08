Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Larsen & Toubro Share Price

NSE
BSE

LARSEN & TOUBRO

L&T Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
Battery StorageData CenterDroneGreen HydrogenManufacturingNuclear PowerRenewable EnergySpaceWater Management
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Larsen & Toubro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,045.00 Closed
-0.12₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,031.00₹4,062.00
₹4,045.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,288.65₹4,440.00
₹4,045.00
Open Price
₹4,048.50
Prev. Close
₹4,050.00
Volume
56,850

Source: Dion Global

Larsen & Toubro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Larsen & Toubro has gained 11.12% compared to peers like Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Larsen & Toubro has outperformed peers relative to Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%) and NBCC (India) (24.42%).

Larsen & Toubro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Larsen & Toubro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,928.033,987.94
103,868.753,943.52
203,869.973,929.05
503,985.013,951.83
1003,915.663,953.82
2003,966.063,908.67

Source: Dion Global

Larsen & Toubro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Larsen & Toubro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 43.01%, FII holding rose to 19.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
88,78,0073.453,678.51
87,29,9064.553,617.15
74,00,0005.573,066.12
65,79,0832.562,725.98
53,00,0003.932,196
51,53,0002.492,135.09
49,47,7743.852,050.06
41,16,5732.351,705.66
37,12,7494.981,538.34
33,02,9183.571,368.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Larsen & Toubro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTL&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTL&T - Re-Filing Of Announcement In Machine Readable Format
Aug 06, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTL&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTL&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTL&T - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC004768 and registration number is 004768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153680.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 275.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Sarma
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S V Desai
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. T Madhava Das
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. Anil V Parab
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preetha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Larsen & Toubro Share Price

What is the share price of Larsen & Toubro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,045.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Larsen & Toubro?

The Larsen & Toubro is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Larsen & Toubro?

The market cap of Larsen & Toubro is ₹569,096.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Larsen & Toubro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Larsen & Toubro are ₹4,062.00 and ₹4,031.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Larsen & Toubro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Larsen & Toubro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,440.00 and 52-week low of Larsen & Toubro is ₹3,288.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Larsen & Toubro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Larsen & Toubro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 11.12% over 1 year, 15.36% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro are 34.30 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Larsen & Toubro News

More Larsen & Toubro News
Market Pulse