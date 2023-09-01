Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,26,14,065
|3.7
|6,063.62
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,56,09,892
|4.24
|4,183.3
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,11,69,307
|7.43
|2,994.88
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|78,00,000
|5.2
|2,091.45
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|75,62,209
|5.16
|2,027.69
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|66,44,651
|15.61
|1,780.7
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|60,08,820
|3.7
|1,611.18
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|58,45,015
|2.58
|1,567.25
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|53,00,000
|2.38
|1,421.12
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|50,48,424
|4.24
|1,352.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC004768 and registration number is 004768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101000.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹3,79,884.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is 36.28 and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is 4.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹2,702.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Larsen & Toubro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹2,766.80 and 52-week low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹1,797.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.