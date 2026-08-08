Here's the live share price of Larsen & Toubro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Larsen & Toubro has gained 11.12% compared to peers like Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Larsen & Toubro has outperformed peers relative to Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%) and NBCC (India) (24.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,928.03
|3,987.94
|10
|3,868.75
|3,943.52
|20
|3,869.97
|3,929.05
|50
|3,985.01
|3,951.83
|100
|3,915.66
|3,953.82
|200
|3,966.06
|3,908.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Larsen & Toubro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 43.01%, FII holding rose to 19.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|88,78,007
|3.45
|3,678.51
|87,29,906
|4.55
|3,617.15
|74,00,000
|5.57
|3,066.12
|65,79,083
|2.56
|2,725.98
|53,00,000
|3.93
|2,196
|51,53,000
|2.49
|2,135.09
|49,47,774
|3.85
|2,050.06
|41,16,573
|2.35
|1,705.66
|37,12,749
|4.98
|1,538.34
|33,02,918
|3.57
|1,368.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|L&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|L&T - Re-Filing Of Announcement In Machine Readable Format
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|L&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|L&T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|L&T - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC004768 and registration number is 004768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153680.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 275.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,045.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Larsen & Toubro is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Larsen & Toubro is ₹569,096.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Larsen & Toubro are ₹4,062.00 and ₹4,031.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Larsen & Toubro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Larsen & Toubro is ₹4,440.00 and 52-week low of Larsen & Toubro is ₹3,288.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Larsen & Toubro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 11.12% over 1 year, 15.36% across 3 years, and 20.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro are 34.30 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global