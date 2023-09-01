Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.

Sector : Construction & Engineering | Largecap | NSE
₹2,702.10 Closed
-0.02-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,688.30₹2,715.95
₹2,702.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,797.40₹2,766.80
₹2,702.10
Open Price
₹2,710.00
Prev. Close
₹2,702.70
Volume
12,63,307

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,714.93
  • R22,729.27
  • R32,742.58
  • Pivot
    2,701.62
  • S12,687.28
  • S22,673.97
  • S32,659.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,902.732,699.05
  • 101,897.482,687.67
  • 201,880.22,662.47
  • 501,900.532,573.24
  • 1001,774.342,458.71
  • 2001,778.052,303.83

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Share Holdings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,26,14,0653.76,063.62
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,56,09,8924.244,183.3
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,11,69,3077.432,994.88
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan78,00,0005.22,091.45
SBI Blue Chip Fund75,62,2095.162,027.69
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF66,44,65115.611,780.7
UTI Nifty 50 ETF60,08,8203.71,611.18
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan58,45,0152.581,567.25
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund53,00,0002.381,421.12
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF50,48,4244.241,352.93
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC004768 and registration number is 004768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101000.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A M Naik
    Group Chairman
  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S V Desai
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. T Madhava Das
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. D K Sen
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. Jayant Damodar Patil
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. M V Satish
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. Subramanian Sarma
    WholeTime Director & Sr.Exe.VP
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adil Siraj Zainulbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M M Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Damodaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preetha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

The market cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹3,79,884.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is 36.28 and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is 4.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹2,702.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Larsen & Toubro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹2,766.80 and 52-week low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is ₹1,797.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data