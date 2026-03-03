Here's the live share price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services has declined 4.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.12%.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services’s current P/E of 48.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|-7.05
|-12.1
|-22.49
|-30.7
|-18.6
|-8.04
|-4.91
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.2
|384.71
|10
|400.07
|393.04
|20
|405.57
|401.93
|50
|424.22
|422.96
|100
|464.7
|449.59
|200
|493.2
|476.47
In the latest quarter, Medi Assist Healthcare Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.62%, while DII stake increased to 49.91%, FII holding fell to 25.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,90,437
|0.96
|143.19
|30,38,257
|0.74
|121.17
|29,50,557
|1.07
|117.67
|24,07,739
|1.44
|96.02
|18,05,019
|0.83
|71.98
|14,37,803
|0.2
|57.34
|14,06,639
|0.29
|56.1
|14,00,000
|0.33
|55.83
|11,24,763
|0.96
|44.86
|10,00,000
|0.45
|39.88
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Medi Assist Health. - Press Release
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:58 PM IST
|Medi Assist Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Medi Assist Health. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Medi Assist Health. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 23, 2026, 4:20 PM IST
|Medi Assist Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2000PLC027229 and registration number is 027229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities (including independent ambulance activities). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹361.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medi Assist Healthcare Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹2,693.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services are ₹403.95 and ₹352.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medi Assist Healthcare Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹594.40 and 52-week low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹352.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medi Assist Healthcare Services has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -24.02% over 3 months, -20.12% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and -4.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medi Assist Healthcare Services are 48.09 and 4.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.