Medi Assist Healthcare Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDI ASSIST HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹361.00 Closed
-2.56₹ -9.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.20₹403.95
₹361.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.20₹594.40
₹361.00
Open Price
₹403.95
Prev. Close
₹370.50
Volume
13,151

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services has declined 4.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.12%.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services’s current P/E of 48.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		-7.05-12.1-22.49-30.7-18.6-8.04-4.91

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.2384.71
10400.07393.04
20405.57401.93
50424.22422.96
100464.7449.59
200493.2476.47

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medi Assist Healthcare Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.62%, while DII stake increased to 49.91%, FII holding fell to 25.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,90,4370.96143.19
30,38,2570.74121.17
29,50,5571.07117.67
24,07,7391.4496.02
18,05,0190.8371.98
14,37,8030.257.34
14,06,6390.2956.1
14,00,0000.3355.83
11,24,7630.9644.86
10,00,0000.4539.88

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTMedi Assist Health. - Press Release
Feb 26, 2026, 2:58 PM ISTMedi Assist Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 25, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTMedi Assist Health. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 25, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTMedi Assist Health. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 23, 2026, 4:20 PM ISTMedi Assist Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Medi Assist Healthcare Services

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2000PLC027229 and registration number is 027229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities (including independent ambulance activities). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satish V N Gidugu
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vishal Vijay Gupta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. T L Alamelu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himani Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Raghav
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Ritu Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narain Duraiswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Ganesan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medi Assist Healthcare Services Share Price

What is the share price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹361.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

The Medi Assist Healthcare Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

The market cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹2,693.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services are ₹403.95 and ₹352.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medi Assist Healthcare Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹594.40 and 52-week low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services is ₹352.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Medi Assist Healthcare Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medi Assist Healthcare Services has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -24.02% over 3 months, -20.12% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and -4.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medi Assist Healthcare Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medi Assist Healthcare Services are 48.09 and 4.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services News

