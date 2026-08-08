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Vishnu Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

VISHNU CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vishnu Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹584.00 Closed
-1.71₹ -10.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vishnu Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹582.00₹598.30
₹584.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹444.25₹669.00
₹584.00
Open Price
₹588.20
Prev. Close
₹594.15
Volume
1,816

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishnu Chemicals has gained 22.70% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishnu Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Vishnu Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5614.07601.11
10623.16608.81
20616.16612.31
50609.26605.18
100578.7585.61
200543.89555.74

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishnu Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.94%, FII holding rose to 2.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vishnu Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,59,4200.799.76
9,47,5900.256.97
3,06,0581.2518.4

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vishnu Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTVishnu Chemicals - Web-Link Of The Integrated Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTVishnu Chemicals - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTVishnu Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVishnu Chemicals - Notice Of The 33Rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company For The FY 2025-26
Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTVishnu Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Vishnu Chemicals

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85200TG1993PLC046359 and registration number is 046359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1222.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Cherukuri Krishna Murthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Cherukuri Siddartha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Cherukuri Manjula
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirthankar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naga Bhushan Bhagwat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veeramachaneni Vimalanand
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sita Vanka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishnu Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Vishnu Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Chemicals is ₹584.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishnu Chemicals?

The Vishnu Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Chemicals?

The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹3,931.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishnu Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Chemicals are ₹598.30 and ₹582.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹444.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishnu Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishnu Chemicals has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.83% for the past month, -2.53% over 3 months, 22.7% over 1 year, 19.17% across 3 years, and 36.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals are 26.26 and 3.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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