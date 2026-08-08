Here's the live share price of Vishnu Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishnu Chemicals has gained 22.70% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishnu Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|614.07
|601.11
|10
|623.16
|608.81
|20
|616.16
|612.31
|50
|609.26
|605.18
|100
|578.7
|585.61
|200
|543.89
|555.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishnu Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.94%, FII holding rose to 2.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,59,420
|0.7
|99.76
|9,47,590
|0.2
|56.97
|3,06,058
|1.25
|18.4
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Chemicals - Web-Link Of The Integrated Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Chemicals - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Chemicals - Notice Of The 33Rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85200TG1993PLC046359 and registration number is 046359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1222.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Chemicals is ₹584.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishnu Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹3,931.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Chemicals are ₹598.30 and ₹582.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹444.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishnu Chemicals has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.83% for the past month, -2.53% over 3 months, 22.7% over 1 year, 19.17% across 3 years, and 36.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals are 26.26 and 3.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global