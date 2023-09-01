Follow Us

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

VISHNU CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹330.10 Closed
1.183.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹324.00₹332.80
₹330.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹244.85₹434.00
₹330.10
Open Price
₹329.25
Prev. Close
₹326.25
Volume
95,541

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1334.03
  • R2337.82
  • R3342.83
  • Pivot
    329.02
  • S1325.23
  • S2320.22
  • S3316.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,889.15324.47
  • 101,877.99323.83
  • 201,878.19329.18
  • 501,917.81335.64
  • 1001,701.37332.01
  • 2001,529.09327.63

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Core Equity Fund4,34,7820.5716.1
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,34,7820.8616.1
ITI Small Cap Fund3,04,3480.8111.27
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund65,2171.722.42
ITI Value Fund65,2171.742.42

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85200TG1993PLC046359 and registration number is 046359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Cherukuri Krishna Murthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddartha Cherukuri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Cherukuri Manjula
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirthankar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veeramachaneni Vimalanand
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sita Vanka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,163.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is 17.23 and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is 9.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹330.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹434.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹244.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

