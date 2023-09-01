Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Core Equity Fund
|4,34,782
|0.57
|16.1
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|4,34,782
|0.86
|16.1
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|3,04,348
|0.81
|11.27
|ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|65,217
|1.72
|2.42
|ITI Value Fund
|65,217
|1.74
|2.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85200TG1993PLC046359 and registration number is 046359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,163.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is 17.23 and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is 9.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹330.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹434.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is ₹244.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.