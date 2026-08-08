What is the share price of Vishnu Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Chemicals is ₹584.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vishnu Chemicals? The Vishnu Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Chemicals? The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹3,931.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishnu Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Chemicals are ₹598.30 and ₹582.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Chemicals is ₹444.25 as on .

How has the Vishnu Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Vishnu Chemicals has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.83% for the past month, -2.53% over 3 months, 22.7% over 1 year, 19.17% across 3 years, and 36.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals are 26.26 and 3.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global