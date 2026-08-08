What is the share price of Supreme Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Industries is ₹3,425.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Supreme Industries? The Supreme Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Industries? The market cap of Supreme Industries is ₹43,506.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Industries are ₹3,487.15 and ₹3,414.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Industries is ₹4,662.40 and 52-week low of Supreme Industries is ₹3,141.55 as on .

How has the Supreme Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Supreme Industries has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 7.77% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 10.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Industries are 42.14 and 7.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global