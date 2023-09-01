Follow Us

Supreme Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Largecap | NSE
₹4,395.75 Closed
-1.39-61.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supreme Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,325.25₹4,574.90
₹4,395.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,906.50₹4,704.00
₹4,395.75
Open Price
₹4,524.55
Prev. Close
₹4,457.70
Volume
3,84,188

Supreme Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,531.68
  • R24,678.12
  • R34,781.33
  • Pivot
    4,428.47
  • S14,282.03
  • S24,178.82
  • S34,032.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,051.164,438.23
  • 102,014.944,376.68
  • 202,043.164,194.89
  • 502,014.473,777.71
  • 1001,918.323,394.49
  • 2001,967.913,000.37

Supreme Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Supreme Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Supreme Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan42,22,5784.781,499.02
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan24,50,0001.91869.75
Axis Midcap Fund22,93,0343.67814.03
DSP Mid Cap Fund17,52,1324.26622.01
Nippon India Growth Fund12,04,8852.47427.73
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,14,6422.49289.2
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund4,11,1271.53145.95
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,75,0000.91133.13
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund3,65,2392.14129.66
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund3,39,9431.39120.68
View All Mutual Funds

Supreme Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Supreme Industries Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35920MH1942PLC003554 and registration number is 003554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7772.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B L Taparia
    Chairman
  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S J Taparia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V K Taparia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R M Pandia
    Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Parpia
    Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Behuria
    Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. Pulak Prasad
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Supreme Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹56,624.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd. is 65.44 and PB ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd. is 12.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Supreme Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹4,395.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹4,704.00 and 52-week low of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹1,906.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

