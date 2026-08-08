Here's the live share price of Supreme Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supreme Industries has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Industries has underperformed peers relative to Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%) and Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (34.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,467.08
|3,476.45
|10
|3,439.86
|3,459.26
|20
|3,395.22
|3,435.1
|50
|3,444.28
|3,455.58
|100
|3,581.96
|3,529.79
|200
|3,620.59
|3,657.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supreme Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.08%, FII holding fell to 17.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,00,000
|2.62
|631.56
|16,57,525
|0.52
|523.41
|12,21,885
|0.78
|385.85
|11,35,100
|1.78
|358.44
|10,18,491
|0.95
|321.62
|4,52,625
|0.18
|142.93
|4,35,492
|0.68
|137.52
|3,50,265
|0.67
|110.61
|3,09,308
|1.47
|97.67
|3,06,193
|1.41
|96.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Supreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Supreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Supreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Supreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Supreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Supreme Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35920MH1942PLC003554 and registration number is 003554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11217.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Industries is ₹3,425.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supreme Industries is ₹43,506.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Industries are ₹3,487.15 and ₹3,414.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Industries is ₹4,662.40 and 52-week low of Supreme Industries is ₹3,141.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Industries has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 7.77% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 10.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Industries are 42.14 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global