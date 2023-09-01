Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|42,22,578
|4.78
|1,499.02
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|24,50,000
|1.91
|869.75
|Axis Midcap Fund
|22,93,034
|3.67
|814.03
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|17,52,132
|4.26
|622.01
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|12,04,885
|2.47
|427.73
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,14,642
|2.49
|289.2
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|4,11,127
|1.53
|145.95
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,75,000
|0.91
|133.13
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|3,65,239
|2.14
|129.66
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|3,39,943
|1.39
|120.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Supreme Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35920MH1942PLC003554 and registration number is 003554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7772.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹56,624.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd. is 65.44 and PB ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd. is 12.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹4,395.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹4,704.00 and 52-week low of Supreme Industries Ltd. is ₹1,906.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.