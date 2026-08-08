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Supreme Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPREME INDUSTRIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Theme
HousingManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Supreme Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,425.00 Closed
-1.01₹ -35.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supreme Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,414.55₹3,487.15
₹3,425.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,141.55₹4,662.40
₹3,425.00
Open Price
₹3,487.15
Prev. Close
₹3,460.00
Volume
3,189

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Industries has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Industries has underperformed peers relative to Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%) and Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (34.85%).

Supreme Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,467.083,476.45
103,439.863,459.26
203,395.223,435.1
503,444.283,455.58
1003,581.963,529.79
2003,620.593,657.58

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.08%, FII holding fell to 17.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Supreme Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,00,0002.62631.56
16,57,5250.52523.41
12,21,8850.78385.85
11,35,1001.78358.44
10,18,4910.95321.62
4,52,6250.18142.93
4,35,4920.68137.52
3,50,2650.67110.61
3,09,3081.4797.67
3,06,1931.4196.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Supreme Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTSupreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTSupreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTSupreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSupreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSupreme Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35920MH1942PLC003554 and registration number is 003554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11217.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S J Taparia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V K Taparia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulak Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Parpia
    Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Behuria
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Jalota
    Director
  • Mr. Sriram Hariharan
    Director

FAQs on Supreme Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Industries is ₹3,425.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Industries?

The Supreme Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Industries?

The market cap of Supreme Industries is ₹43,506.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Industries are ₹3,487.15 and ₹3,414.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Industries is ₹4,662.40 and 52-week low of Supreme Industries is ₹3,141.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supreme Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Industries has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 7.77% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 10.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Industries are 42.14 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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