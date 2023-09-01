Follow Us

BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,212.10 Closed
2.1287.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,130.00₹4,397.95
₹4,212.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,781.00₹4,332.50
₹4,212.10
Open Price
₹4,130.00
Prev. Close
₹4,124.85
Volume
70,614

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,348.63
  • R24,507.27
  • R34,616.58
  • Pivot
    4,239.32
  • S14,080.68
  • S23,971.37
  • S33,812.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,991.313,971.32
  • 101,956.873,888.65
  • 201,926.23,815.61
  • 501,9253,612.61
  • 1001,782.883,331.42
  • 2001,780.22,955

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.9511.5836.7962.67118.16429.18201.86
-0.6333.8582.73109.77280.301,454.08705.51
7.322.3312.820-30.16-48.24-79.44
13.334.08-0.9736.0014.6172.8824.39
9.4862.82108.2029.59-17.53-60.44-91.01

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Infrastructure Fund64,4702.6624.37
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund28,3930.4910.73
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund11,2753.854.26

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1946PLC005017 and registration number is 005017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1265.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash V Mehta
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Nikhil J Danani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nakul P Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Shome N Danani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv N Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jairaj C Thacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mahnaz A Curmally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeshwar D Bajaaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chaudhary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹2,380.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 25.81 and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹4,212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bijlee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹4,332.50 and 52-week low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹1,781.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

