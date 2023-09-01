What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹2,380.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 25.81 and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 1.73 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Bijlee Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹4,212.10 as on .