What is the share price of Bharat Bijlee? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,346.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Bijlee? The Bharat Bijlee is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bijlee? The market cap of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,651.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Bijlee? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bijlee are ₹2,368.40 and ₹2,319.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bijlee? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bijlee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bijlee is ₹3,403.40 and 52-week low of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,009.45 as on .

How has the Bharat Bijlee performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Bijlee has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -17.3% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee are 23.71 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global