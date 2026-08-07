Here's the live share price of Bharat Bijlee along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Bijlee has declined 17.30% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Bijlee has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,538.17
|2,435.7
|10
|2,549.82
|2,494.48
|20
|2,622.97
|2,566.63
|50
|2,727.36
|2,650.19
|100
|2,651.49
|2,675.99
|200
|2,717.86
|2,744.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Bijlee remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.63%, FII holding rose to 5.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,71,701
|0.33
|49.53
|1,50,492
|0.77
|43.42
|1,28,940
|1.16
|37.2
|92,628
|2.35
|26.72
|65,845
|0.93
|19
|54,584
|0.64
|15.75
|45,646
|1.77
|13.17
|34,443
|1.21
|9.94
|25,000
|0.48
|7.21
|21,175
|0.07
|6.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bijlee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bijlee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Bharat Bijlee - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Bharat Bijlee - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bijlee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1946PLC005017 and registration number is 005017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2273.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,346.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Bijlee is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,651.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bijlee are ₹2,368.40 and ₹2,319.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bijlee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bijlee is ₹3,403.40 and 52-week low of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,009.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Bijlee has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -17.3% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee are 23.71 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global