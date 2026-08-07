Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bharat Bijlee Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT BIJLEE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bharat Bijlee along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,346.00 Closed
0.06₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bharat Bijlee Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,319.05₹2,368.40
₹2,346.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,009.45₹3,403.40
₹2,346.00
Open Price
₹2,368.40
Prev. Close
₹2,344.65
Volume
1,036

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bijlee Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Bijlee has declined 17.30% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Bijlee has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Bharat Bijlee Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bijlee Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,538.172,435.7
102,549.822,494.48
202,622.972,566.63
502,727.362,650.19
1002,651.492,675.99
2002,717.862,744.77

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bijlee Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Bijlee remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.63%, FII holding rose to 5.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Bijlee Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,71,7010.3349.53
1,50,4920.7743.42
1,28,9401.1637.2
92,6282.3526.72
65,8450.9319
54,5840.6415.75
45,6461.7713.17
34,4431.219.94
25,0000.487.21
21,1750.076.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bharat Bijlee Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTBharat Bijlee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTBharat Bijlee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTBharat Bijlee - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTBharat Bijlee - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTBharat Bijlee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Bijlee

Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1946PLC005017 and registration number is 005017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2273.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash V Mehta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil J Danani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nakul P Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Shome N Danani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv N Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jairaj C Thacker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeshwar D Bajaaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mahnaz A Curmally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad A D'Souza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premal P Madhavji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir H C Jehangir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Bijlee Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Bijlee?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,346.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Bijlee?

The Bharat Bijlee is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bijlee?

The market cap of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,651.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Bijlee?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bijlee are ₹2,368.40 and ₹2,319.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bijlee?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bijlee stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bijlee is ₹3,403.40 and 52-week low of Bharat Bijlee is ₹2,009.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Bijlee performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Bijlee has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -17.3% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee are 23.71 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bijlee News

More Bharat Bijlee News
Market Pulse