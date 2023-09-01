Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.95
|11.58
|36.79
|62.67
|118.16
|429.18
|201.86
|-0.63
|33.85
|82.73
|109.77
|280.30
|1,454.08
|705.51
|7.32
|2.33
|12.82
|0
|-30.16
|-48.24
|-79.44
|13.33
|4.08
|-0.97
|36.00
|14.61
|72.88
|24.39
|9.48
|62.82
|108.20
|29.59
|-17.53
|-60.44
|-91.01
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|64,470
|2.66
|24.37
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|28,393
|0.49
|10.73
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|11,275
|3.85
|4.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1946PLC005017 and registration number is 005017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1265.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹2,380.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 25.81 and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹4,212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bijlee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹4,332.50 and 52-week low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. is ₹1,781.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.