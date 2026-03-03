Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bosch Home Comfort India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOSCH HOME COMFORT INDIA

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bosch Home Comfort India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,363.00 Closed
-2.85₹ -39.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bosch Home Comfort India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,330.00₹1,390.00
₹1,363.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,263.85₹1,896.70
₹1,363.00
Open Price
₹1,339.85
Prev. Close
₹1,402.95
Volume
815

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bosch Home Comfort India has declined 13.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.01%.

Bosch Home Comfort India’s current P/E of 300.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bosch Home Comfort India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bosch Home Comfort India		-0.584.21-12.88-22.07-17.223.21-13.64
Blue Star		-3.184.458.41-3.22-6.5738.1532.63

Over the last one year, Bosch Home Comfort India has declined 17.22% compared to peers like Blue Star (-6.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bosch Home Comfort India has underperformed peers relative to Blue Star (32.63%).

Bosch Home Comfort India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bosch Home Comfort India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,390.581,402.23
101,391.231,394.66
201,376.311,389.87
501,406.031,424.4
1001,538.921,501.29
2001,641.861,591.07

Bosch Home Comfort India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bosch Home Comfort India saw a rise in promoter holding to 82.22%, while DII stake decreased to 1.16%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bosch Home Comfort India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,77,2800.4724.31
85,0760.111.66

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bosch Home Comfort India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:35 PM ISTBosch Home Comfort - Company Intimations Under Regulation 30 Regarding Resignation Of Mr. Nobuyuki Tao (DIN 08080705) And Mr.
Feb 06, 2026, 9:06 PM ISTBosch Home Comfort - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 04, 2026, 6:49 PM ISTBosch Home Comfort - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 28, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTBosch Home Comfort - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Jan 12, 2026, 3:12 PM ISTBosch Home Comfort - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

About Bosch Home Comfort India

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300GJ1984PLC007470 and registration number is 007470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2756.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nobuyuki Tao
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoshikazu Ishihara
    Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Madhok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bosch Home Comfort India Share Price

What is the share price of Bosch Home Comfort India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,363.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bosch Home Comfort India?

The Bosch Home Comfort India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch Home Comfort India?

The market cap of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹3,706.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bosch Home Comfort India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bosch Home Comfort India are ₹1,390.00 and ₹1,330.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bosch Home Comfort India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch Home Comfort India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,896.70 and 52-week low of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,263.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bosch Home Comfort India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bosch Home Comfort India has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, -1.6% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, -16.01% over 1 year, 5.54% across 3 years, and -13.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bosch Home Comfort India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bosch Home Comfort India are 300.62 and 8.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Bosch Home Comfort India News

More Bosch Home Comfort India News
icon
Market Pulse