Here's the live share price of Bosch Home Comfort India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bosch Home Comfort India has declined 13.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.01%.
Bosch Home Comfort India’s current P/E of 300.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|-0.58
|4.21
|-12.88
|-22.07
|-17.22
|3.21
|-13.64
|Blue Star
|-3.18
|4.45
|8.41
|-3.22
|-6.57
|38.15
|32.63
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,390.58
|1,402.23
|10
|1,391.23
|1,394.66
|20
|1,376.31
|1,389.87
|50
|1,406.03
|1,424.4
|100
|1,538.92
|1,501.29
|200
|1,641.86
|1,591.07
In the latest quarter, Bosch Home Comfort India saw a rise in promoter holding to 82.22%, while DII stake decreased to 1.16%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,77,280
|0.47
|24.31
|85,076
|0.1
|11.66
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:35 PM IST
|Bosch Home Comfort - Company Intimations Under Regulation 30 Regarding Resignation Of Mr. Nobuyuki Tao (DIN 08080705) And Mr.
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:06 PM IST
|Bosch Home Comfort - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 04, 2026, 6:49 PM IST
|Bosch Home Comfort - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 28, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Bosch Home Comfort - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Jan 12, 2026, 3:12 PM IST
|Bosch Home Comfort - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300GJ1984PLC007470 and registration number is 007470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2756.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,363.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bosch Home Comfort India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹3,706.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bosch Home Comfort India are ₹1,390.00 and ₹1,330.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bosch Home Comfort India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,896.70 and 52-week low of Bosch Home Comfort India is ₹1,263.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bosch Home Comfort India has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, -1.6% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, -16.01% over 1 year, 5.54% across 3 years, and -13.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bosch Home Comfort India are 300.62 and 8.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.