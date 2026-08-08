Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|-6.06
|-3.32
|-2.04
|-0.45
|-18.13
|-2.50
|8.39
|KIOCL
|7.31
|1.67
|-3.81
|5.37
|6.37
|22.78
|5.61
|SAL Steel
|9.17
|8.49
|11.03
|30.98
|296.98
|52.37
|32.12
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|473.3
|466.94
|10
|472.14
|468.91
|20
|468.77
|468.2
|50
|456.62
|458.97
|100
|431.81
|451.03
|200
|449.37
|460.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.76%, while DII stake decreased to 12.56%, FII holding fell to 1.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|78,99,475
|0.9
|365.15
|41,94,687
|1.55
|193.9
|28,34,130
|0.46
|131.01
|17,65,186
|0.87
|81.6
|15,32,554
|0.09
|70.84
|6,05,000
|2.15
|27.97
|4,03,198
|1.64
|18.64
|2,90,000
|0.95
|13.41
|77,088
|1.52
|3.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Ferrous - Update In Respect Of Operations Of The Solar Plants
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:54 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Ferrous - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:41 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1991PLC063223 and registration number is 063223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6888.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹443.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹7,320.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are ₹450.90 and ₹442.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹565.85 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹336.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -2.04% over 3 months, -18.13% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and 8.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are 21.22 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global