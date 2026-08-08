Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹443.70 Closed
-0.25₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹442.75₹450.90
₹443.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.20₹565.85
₹443.70
Open Price
₹450.90
Prev. Close
₹444.80
Volume
4,157

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		-6.06-3.32-2.04-0.45-18.13-2.508.39
KIOCL		7.311.67-3.815.376.3722.785.61
SAL Steel		9.178.4911.0330.98296.9852.3732.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has declined 18.13% compared to peers like KIOCL (6.37%), SAL Steel (296.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has underperformed peers relative to KIOCL (5.61%) and SAL Steel (32.12%).

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5473.3466.94
10472.14468.91
20468.77468.2
50456.62458.97
100431.81451.03
200449.37460.71

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.76%, while DII stake decreased to 12.56%, FII holding fell to 1.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
78,99,4750.9365.15
41,94,6871.55193.9
28,34,1300.46131.01
17,65,1860.8781.6
15,32,5540.0970.84
6,05,0002.1527.97
4,03,1981.6418.64
2,90,0000.9513.41
77,0881.523.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTKirloskar Ferrous - Update In Respect Of Operations Of The Solar Plants
Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTKirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 04:54 AM IST ISTKirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTKirloskar Ferrous - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 04:41 AM IST ISTKirloskar Ferrous - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1991PLC063223 and registration number is 063223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6888.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Kirloskar
    Chairman
  • Mr. R V Gumaste
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R S Srivatsan
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Nishikant B Ektare
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Ms. Aditi Kirloskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aman Kirloskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pravir Kumar Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V M Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Venkataramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pattanasetty Rajashekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourirajan Rajagopalan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Gokhale
    Additional Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹443.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹7,320.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are ₹450.90 and ₹442.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹565.85 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹336.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -2.04% over 3 months, -18.13% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and 8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are 21.22 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries News

More Kirloskar Ferrous Industries News
Market Pulse