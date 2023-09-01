Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.36
|-9.53
|9.15
|10.56
|89.29
|445.98
|648.59
|9.51
|6.82
|25.13
|28.69
|21.32
|73.79
|35.55
|2.04
|2.04
|28.21
|13.64
|-12.28
|108.33
|-86.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|89,93,701
|2.22
|467.9
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|16,00,000
|1.27
|83.24
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|15,32,554
|0.23
|79.73
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|12,00,000
|1.25
|62.43
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|6,82,537
|0.62
|35.51
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,72,218
|0.48
|8.96
|JM Value Fund
|77,436
|1.96
|4.03
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|29,370
|0.78
|1.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1991PLC063223 and registration number is 063223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Pig Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3614.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹6,659.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 20.77 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹479.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹534.00 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹236.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.