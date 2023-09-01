Follow Us

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Pig Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹479.10 Closed
1.255.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹470.00₹481.00
₹479.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹236.55₹534.00
₹479.10
Open Price
₹470.00
Prev. Close
₹473.20
Volume
80,988

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1482.7
  • R2487.05
  • R3493.4
  • Pivot
    476.35
  • S1472
  • S2465.65
  • S3461.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5270.03474.24
  • 10276.93476.28
  • 20272.46480.55
  • 50263.1479.51
  • 100234.54462.67
  • 200226.19420.36

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.36-9.539.1510.5689.29445.98648.59
9.516.8225.1328.6921.3273.7935.55
2.042.0428.2113.64-12.28108.33-86.70

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan89,93,7012.22467.9
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund16,00,0001.2783.24
Nippon India Small Cap Fund15,32,5540.2379.73
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund12,00,0001.2562.43
Tata Small Cap Fund6,82,5370.6235.51
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,72,2180.488.96
JM Value Fund77,4361.964.03
ITI Long Term Equity Fund29,3700.781.53

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1991PLC063223 and registration number is 063223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Pig Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3614.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul C Kirloskar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Kirloskar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. R V Gumaste
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R S Srivatsan
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. A N Alawani
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. M R Chhabria
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. V M Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Sampath Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nalini Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Y S Bhave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M V Kotwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Venkataramani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹6,659.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 20.77 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹479.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹534.00 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹236.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

