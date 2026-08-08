What is the share price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹443.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹7,320.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are ₹450.90 and ₹442.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹565.85 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is ₹336.20 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -2.04% over 3 months, -18.13% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and 8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are 21.22 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global