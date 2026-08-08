What is the share price of Time Technoplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Time Technoplast is ₹203.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Time Technoplast? The Time Technoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Time Technoplast? The market cap of Time Technoplast is ₹10,020.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Time Technoplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Time Technoplast are ₹207.35 and ₹202.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Time Technoplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Time Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Time Technoplast is ₹248.95 and 52-week low of Time Technoplast is ₹154.00 as on .

How has the Time Technoplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Time Technoplast has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 15.28% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 42.69% across 3 years, and 36.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Time Technoplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Time Technoplast are 20.46 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global