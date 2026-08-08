Here's the live share price of Time Technoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Time Technoplast has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), EPL (1.57%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Time Technoplast has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and EPL (-1.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.87
|208.3
|10
|207.28
|206.95
|20
|198.26
|201.71
|50
|184.76
|191.79
|100
|180.79
|187.65
|200
|187.61
|189.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Time Technoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.56%, FII holding fell to 8.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,42,03,058
|2.04
|255.6
|1,36,21,000
|1.37
|245.12
|1,20,00,000
|0.2
|215.95
|64,24,073
|0.39
|115.61
|52,00,438
|0.63
|93.59
|30,00,000
|0.65
|53.99
|19,37,415
|0.12
|34.87
|8,59,684
|0.41
|15.47
|8,24,000
|1.25
|14.83
|8,00,000
|0.95
|14.4
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Time Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Time Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Time Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Time Technoplast - Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board Of Directors
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Time Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Time Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203DD1989PLC003240 and registration number is 003240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2880.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Time Technoplast is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Time Technoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Time Technoplast is ₹10,020.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Time Technoplast are ₹207.35 and ₹202.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Time Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Time Technoplast is ₹248.95 and 52-week low of Time Technoplast is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Time Technoplast has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 15.28% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 42.69% across 3 years, and 36.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Time Technoplast are 20.46 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global