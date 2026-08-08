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Time Technoplast Share Price

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BSE

TIME TECHNOPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Time Technoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.00 Closed
-2.07₹ -4.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Time Technoplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.45₹207.35
₹203.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.00₹248.95
₹203.00
Open Price
₹205.65
Prev. Close
₹207.30
Volume
1,71,083

Source: Dion Global

Time Technoplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Time Technoplast has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), EPL (1.57%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Time Technoplast has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and EPL (-1.72%).

Time Technoplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Time Technoplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.87208.3
10207.28206.95
20198.26201.71
50184.76191.79
100180.79187.65
200187.61189.26

Source: Dion Global

Time Technoplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Time Technoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.56%, FII holding fell to 8.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Time Technoplast Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,42,03,0582.04255.6
1,36,21,0001.37245.12
1,20,00,0000.2215.95
64,24,0730.39115.61
52,00,4380.6393.59
30,00,0000.6553.99
19,37,4150.1234.87
8,59,6840.4115.47
8,24,0001.2514.83
8,00,0000.9514.4

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Time Technoplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTTime Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTTime Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTTime Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTTime Technoplast - Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board Of Directors
Aug 06, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTTime Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203DD1989PLC003240 and registration number is 003240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2880.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Vageria
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghupathy Thyagarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahinder Kumar Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Triveni Makhijani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bakhshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Time Technoplast Share Price

What is the share price of Time Technoplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Time Technoplast is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Time Technoplast?

The Time Technoplast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Time Technoplast?

The market cap of Time Technoplast is ₹10,020.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Time Technoplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Time Technoplast are ₹207.35 and ₹202.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Time Technoplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Time Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Time Technoplast is ₹248.95 and 52-week low of Time Technoplast is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Time Technoplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Time Technoplast has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 15.28% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, -9.88% over 1 year, 42.69% across 3 years, and 36.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Time Technoplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Time Technoplast are 20.46 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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