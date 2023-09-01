Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Time Technoplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.85 Closed
-1.78-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Time Technoplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹149.05
₹145.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.40₹155.10
₹145.85
Open Price
₹149.00
Prev. Close
₹148.50
Volume
22,25,528

Time Technoplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.17
  • R2150.63
  • R3152.22
  • Pivot
    146.58
  • S1144.12
  • S2142.53
  • S3140.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.07148.38
  • 10102.79145.58
  • 20104.13142.07
  • 50109.88132.6
  • 100107.62119.9
  • 20094.87108.45

Time Technoplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Time Technoplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Time Technoplast Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,06,88,3050.24146.75
Tata Small Cap Fund40,22,3220.9755.23

Time Technoplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Time Technoplast Ltd.

Time Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203DD1989PLC003240 and registration number is 003240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2031.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Vageria
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Naveen Jain
    Whole Time Director - Technical
  • Mr. Raghupathy Thyagarajan
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. M K Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Triveni Makhijani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Time Technoplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Time Technoplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹3,298.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd. is 27.56 and PB ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Time Technoplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹145.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Time Technoplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Time Technoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹155.10 and 52-week low of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data