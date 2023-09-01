Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,06,88,305
|0.24
|146.75
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|40,22,322
|0.97
|55.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Time Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203DD1989PLC003240 and registration number is 003240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2031.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹3,298.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd. is 27.56 and PB ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹145.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Time Technoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹155.10 and 52-week low of Time Technoplast Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.