Here's the live share price of Tata Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Capital has declined 0.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.47%.
Tata Capital’s current P/E of 31.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.72
|-8.86
|-6.07
|-16.63
|43.08
|39.80
|32.70
Over the last one year, Tata Capital has declined 0.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%), HDB Financial Services (-16.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Capital has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%) and Max Financial Services (14.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|338.15
|336.66
|10
|345.94
|340.94
|20
|346.77
|344.24
|50
|346.54
|343.43
|100
|319.62
|0
|200
|159.81
|0
In the latest quarter, Tata Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.33%, FII holding rose to 4.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|71,54,844
|1.42
|244.77
|69,05,758
|1.36
|236.25
|43,00,269
|0.77
|147.11
|36,80,933
|0.32
|125.92
|32,27,254
|1.17
|110.4
|30,98,012
|0.54
|105.98
|19,93,824
|1.87
|68.21
|19,81,528
|0.44
|67.79
|19,63,573
|1.04
|67.17
|16,42,004
|0.75
|56.17
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 8:44 PM IST
|Tata Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Tata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Tata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
|Tata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 24, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|Tata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Tata Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1991PLC060670 and registration number is 060670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21886.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3799.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Capital is ₹328.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Capital is ₹139,592.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Capital are ₹330.75 and ₹318.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Capital is ₹367.65 and 52-week low of Tata Capital is ₹315.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Capital has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.81% for the past month, 0.29% over 3 months, -0.47% over 1 year, -0.16% across 3 years, and -0.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Capital are 31.76 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.