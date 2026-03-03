Facebook Pixel Code
Tata Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
NBFC

Here's the live share price of Tata Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹328.85 Closed
-1.22₹ -4.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tata Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.05₹330.75
₹328.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.00₹367.65
₹328.85
Open Price
₹318.05
Prev. Close
₹332.90
Volume
1,33,032

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Capital has declined 0.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.47%.

Tata Capital’s current P/E of 31.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tata Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.72-8.86-6.07-16.6343.0839.8032.70

Over the last one year, Tata Capital has declined 0.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%), HDB Financial Services (-16.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Capital has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%) and Max Financial Services (14.34%).

Tata Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tata Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5338.15336.66
10345.94340.94
20346.77344.24
50346.54343.43
100319.620
200159.810

Tata Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.33%, FII holding rose to 4.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Capital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
71,54,8441.42244.77
69,05,7581.36236.25
43,00,2690.77147.11
36,80,9330.32125.92
32,27,2541.17110.4
30,98,0120.54105.98
19,93,8241.8768.21
19,81,5280.4467.79
19,63,5731.0467.17
16,42,0040.7556.17

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Tata Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 8:44 PM ISTTata Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Feb 21, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTTata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 10, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTTata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jan 30, 2026, 10:49 PM ISTTata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 24, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTTata Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Tata Capital

Tata Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1991PLC060670 and registration number is 060670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21886.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3799.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Sabharwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Ijari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geetha Ravichandra
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Tata Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Capital is ₹328.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Capital?

The Tata Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Capital?

The market cap of Tata Capital is ₹139,592.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Capital are ₹330.75 and ₹318.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Capital is ₹367.65 and 52-week low of Tata Capital is ₹315.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tata Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Capital has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.81% for the past month, 0.29% over 3 months, -0.47% over 1 year, -0.16% across 3 years, and -0.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Capital are 31.76 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Tata Capital News

