Eveready Industries India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Dry Cells | Smallcap | NSE
₹420.15 Closed
-0.72-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹417.30₹430.50
₹420.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹273.35₹441.90
₹420.15
Open Price
₹425.00
Prev. Close
₹423.20
Volume
1,26,731

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1427.57
  • R2435.63
  • R3440.77
  • Pivot
    422.43
  • S1414.37
  • S2409.23
  • S3401.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5305.48420.87
  • 10307.81408.44
  • 20313.1389.15
  • 50335.4363.21
  • 100327.59347.1
  • 200323.79337.28

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8818.4027.3836.5619.00210.3869.96
12.255.1834.3039.5340.5876.0213.60

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Share Holdings

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund17,72,9161.162.71

Eveready Industries India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Eveready Industries India Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:12 AM

About Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1934PLC007993 and registration number is 007993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1206.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suvamoy Saha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Arundhuti Dhar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Roshan L Joseph
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sourav Bhagat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sikka
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Mohit Burman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Chand Burman
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arjun Lamba
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Eveready Industries India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd.?

The market cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹3,53.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is 131.98 and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is 9.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eveready Industries India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹420.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eveready Industries India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eveready Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹441.90 and 52-week low of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹273.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

