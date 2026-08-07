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Eveready Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Battery StorageEV Charging
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Eveready Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.70 Closed
-1.89₹ -6.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eveready Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹350.70₹360.95
₹350.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹259.90₹475.20
₹350.70
Open Price
₹358.15
Prev. Close
₹357.45
Volume
4,222

Source: Dion Global

Eveready Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eveready Industries India		2.39-4.224.583.15-15.261.23-1.50
High Energy Batteries (India)		0.951.44-11.02-0.83-6.741.277.16
Indo National		1.50-3.31-24.84-6.99-28.69-8.07-8.19
Panasonic Energy India Company		1.44-4.04-17.80-24.61-26.84-8.00-2.87
Shervani Industrial Syndicate		-3.444.94-11.95-24.74-28.72-10.15-0.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eveready Industries India has declined 15.26% compared to peers like High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Indo National (-28.69%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Eveready Industries India has underperformed peers relative to High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%) and Indo National (-8.19%).

Eveready Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eveready Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5347.25353.85
10350.84352.26
20351.66352.13
50347.07346.94
100327.32339.86
200332.91339.8

Source: Dion Global

Eveready Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eveready Industries India saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.60%, while DII stake increased to 2.84%, FII holding rose to 5.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eveready Industries India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,72,9160.5265.15
1,63,9451.486.02

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Eveready Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTEveready Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTEveready Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTEveready Industries - Letters To Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTEveready Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTEveready Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Eveready Industries India

Eveready Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1934PLC007993 and registration number is 007993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1454.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anand Chand Burman
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bibek Agarwala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Chand Burman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Burman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Lamba
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Arundhuti Dhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan L Joseph
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourav Bhagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sikka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eveready Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Eveready Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eveready Industries India is ₹350.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eveready Industries India?

The Eveready Industries India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eveready Industries India?

The market cap of Eveready Industries India is ₹2,549.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eveready Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eveready Industries India are ₹360.95 and ₹350.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eveready Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eveready Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eveready Industries India is ₹475.20 and 52-week low of Eveready Industries India is ₹259.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eveready Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eveready Industries India has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.26% over 1 year, 1.23% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India are 14.86 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eveready Industries India News

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