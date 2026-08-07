What is the share price of Eveready Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eveready Industries India is ₹350.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Eveready Industries India? The Eveready Industries India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eveready Industries India? The market cap of Eveready Industries India is ₹2,549.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eveready Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eveready Industries India are ₹360.95 and ₹350.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eveready Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eveready Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eveready Industries India is ₹475.20 and 52-week low of Eveready Industries India is ₹259.90 as on .

How has the Eveready Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The Eveready Industries India has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.26% over 1 year, 1.23% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India are 14.86 and 4.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global