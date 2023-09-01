Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|17,72,916
|1.1
|62.71
Eveready Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1934PLC007993 and registration number is 007993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1206.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹3,53.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is 131.98 and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is 9.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹420.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eveready Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹441.90 and 52-week low of Eveready Industries India Ltd. is ₹273.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.