Here's the live share price of Eveready Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eveready Industries India
|2.39
|-4.22
|4.58
|3.15
|-15.26
|1.23
|-1.50
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|0.95
|1.44
|-11.02
|-0.83
|-6.74
|1.27
|7.16
|Indo National
|1.50
|-3.31
|-24.84
|-6.99
|-28.69
|-8.07
|-8.19
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|1.44
|-4.04
|-17.80
|-24.61
|-26.84
|-8.00
|-2.87
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|-3.44
|4.94
|-11.95
|-24.74
|-28.72
|-10.15
|-0.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eveready Industries India has declined 15.26% compared to peers like High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Indo National (-28.69%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Eveready Industries India has underperformed peers relative to High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%) and Indo National (-8.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|347.25
|353.85
|10
|350.84
|352.26
|20
|351.66
|352.13
|50
|347.07
|346.94
|100
|327.32
|339.86
|200
|332.91
|339.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eveready Industries India saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.60%, while DII stake increased to 2.84%, FII holding rose to 5.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,72,916
|0.52
|65.15
|1,63,945
|1.48
|6.02
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Eveready Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Eveready Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Eveready Industries - Letters To Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Eveready Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Eveready Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Eveready Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1934PLC007993 and registration number is 007993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1454.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eveready Industries India is ₹350.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eveready Industries India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eveready Industries India is ₹2,549.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eveready Industries India are ₹360.95 and ₹350.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eveready Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eveready Industries India is ₹475.20 and 52-week low of Eveready Industries India is ₹259.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eveready Industries India has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.26% over 1 year, 1.23% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India are 14.86 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global