Eveready Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1934 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402WB1934PLC007993 and registration number is 007993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1206.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.