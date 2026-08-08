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IndusInd Bank Share Price

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BSE

INDUSIND BANK

Hindujas Group | Largecap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of IndusInd Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,025.00 Closed
1.89₹ 19.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IndusInd Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,004.45₹1,025.00
₹1,025.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹710.85₹1,077.80
₹1,025.00
Open Price
₹1,009.00
Prev. Close
₹1,006.00
Volume
45,317

Source: Dion Global

IndusInd Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IndusInd Bank has gained 26.93% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, IndusInd Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

IndusInd Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IndusInd Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,009.171,016.1
101,018.91,014.98
201,016.381,007.37
50960.73974.19
100909.5939.04
200886.72911.09

Source: Dion Global

IndusInd Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IndusInd Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 42.24%, FII holding rose to 29.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IndusInd Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,15,87,8581.261,070.95
1,07,54,9190.99993.97
99,82,7273.29922.6
94,01,4461.97868.88
90,40,3372.7835.51
75,00,0001.24693.15
67,69,1623.2625.61
67,08,7560.58620.02
61,78,1401.46570.98
56,80,8312.02525.02

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IndusInd Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTIndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTIndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTIndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTIndusInd Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTIndusInd Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1994PLC076333 and registration number is 076333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46250.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 779.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sudip Basu
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhatia
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Udhas
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Akila Krishnakumar
    Director
  • Mr. Lingam V Prabhakar
    Director

FAQs on IndusInd Bank Share Price

What is the share price of IndusInd Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndusInd Bank is ₹1,025.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IndusInd Bank?

The IndusInd Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndusInd Bank?

The market cap of IndusInd Bank is ₹79,861.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IndusInd Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IndusInd Bank are ₹1,025.00 and ₹1,004.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndusInd Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndusInd Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndusInd Bank is ₹1,077.80 and 52-week low of IndusInd Bank is ₹710.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IndusInd Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The IndusInd Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 8.28% over 3 months, 26.93% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank are 60.40 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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