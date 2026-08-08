What is the share price of IndusInd Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndusInd Bank is ₹1,025.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IndusInd Bank? The IndusInd Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndusInd Bank? The market cap of IndusInd Bank is ₹79,861.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IndusInd Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of IndusInd Bank are ₹1,025.00 and ₹1,004.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndusInd Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndusInd Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndusInd Bank is ₹1,077.80 and 52-week low of IndusInd Bank is ₹710.85 as on .

How has the IndusInd Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The IndusInd Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 8.28% over 3 months, 26.93% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank are 60.40 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global