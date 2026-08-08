Here's the live share price of IndusInd Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IndusInd Bank has gained 26.93% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, IndusInd Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,009.17
|1,016.1
|10
|1,018.9
|1,014.98
|20
|1,016.38
|1,007.37
|50
|960.73
|974.19
|100
|909.5
|939.04
|200
|886.72
|911.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IndusInd Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 42.24%, FII holding rose to 29.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,15,87,858
|1.26
|1,070.95
|1,07,54,919
|0.99
|993.97
|99,82,727
|3.29
|922.6
|94,01,446
|1.97
|868.88
|90,40,337
|2.7
|835.51
|75,00,000
|1.24
|693.15
|67,69,162
|3.2
|625.61
|67,08,756
|0.58
|620.02
|61,78,140
|1.46
|570.98
|56,80,831
|2.02
|525.02
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|IndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|IndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|IndusInd Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|IndusInd Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|IndusInd Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
IndusInd Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1994PLC076333 and registration number is 076333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46250.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 779.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndusInd Bank is ₹1,025.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndusInd Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IndusInd Bank is ₹79,861.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IndusInd Bank are ₹1,025.00 and ₹1,004.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndusInd Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndusInd Bank is ₹1,077.80 and 52-week low of IndusInd Bank is ₹710.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndusInd Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 8.28% over 3 months, 26.93% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank are 60.40 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global