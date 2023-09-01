Follow Us

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDUSIND BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹1,416.55 Closed
2.7938.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,376.20₹1,423.60
₹1,416.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹990.00₹1,446.00
₹1,416.55
Open Price
₹1,382.00
Prev. Close
₹1,378.15
Volume
27,91,800

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,433.93
  • R21,452.47
  • R31,481.33
  • Pivot
    1,405.07
  • S11,386.53
  • S21,357.67
  • S31,339.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,177.941,392.74
  • 101,180.881,396.06
  • 201,179.61,396.32
  • 501,149.351,372
  • 1001,022.161,316.72
  • 200975.421,241.19

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,21,94,3961.051,728.86
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF84,16,7751.211,193.12
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan38,18,1402.1541.32
UTI Nifty 50 ETF32,40,3421.05459.4
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES29,33,2176.72415.86
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF27,22,1491.21385.88
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund22,50,0003.4318.99
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan22,12,5001.32313.68
Kotak Nifty Bank ETF21,71,1766.72307.82
SBI Nifty Bank ETF21,09,9966.72299.14
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

IndusInd Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Press Release
    Indusind Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 22, 2023, titled "IndusInd Bank launches NRI homecoming festival in Kerala ".
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:11 AM
  • Press Release
    Indusind Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "IndusInd Bank Launches Multi-Branded Credit Card in Partnership with Qatar Airways and British Airways".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:18 AM

About IndusInd Bank Ltd.

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1994PLC076333 and registration number is 076333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30822.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 774.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sumant Kathpalia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Udhas
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Director
  • Dr. T T Ram Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Akila Krishnakumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Deshmukh
    Director
  • Mr. Shanker Annaswamy
    Director

FAQs on IndusInd Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,07,14.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is 14.38 and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IndusInd Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,416.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndusInd Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndusInd Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,446.00 and 52-week low of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹990.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

