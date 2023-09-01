Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,21,94,396
|1.05
|1,728.86
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|84,16,775
|1.21
|1,193.12
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|38,18,140
|2.1
|541.32
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|32,40,342
|1.05
|459.4
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
|29,33,217
|6.72
|415.86
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|27,22,149
|1.21
|385.88
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|22,50,000
|3.4
|318.99
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|22,12,500
|1.32
|313.68
|Kotak Nifty Bank ETF
|21,71,176
|6.72
|307.82
|SBI Nifty Bank ETF
|21,09,996
|6.72
|299.14
IndusInd Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1994PLC076333 and registration number is 076333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30822.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 774.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,07,14.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is 14.38 and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,416.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndusInd Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹1,446.00 and 52-week low of IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ₹990.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.