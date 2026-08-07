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CESC Share Price

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BSE

CESC

R P Goenka Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CESC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.70 Closed
0.74₹ 1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CESC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.30₹165.30
₹163.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.05₹204.40
₹163.70
Open Price
₹163.10
Prev. Close
₹162.50
Volume
1,24,862

Source: Dion Global

CESC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CESC has declined 1.27% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, CESC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

CESC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CESC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.87164.48
10164.12164.45
20164.01164.96
50169.67167.45
100169.13167.91
200167.02166.93

Source: Dion Global

CESC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CESC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 26.14%, FII holding fell to 11.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CESC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,70,00,0001.5624.6
2,18,53,4300.78368.91
1,55,85,3611.28254.88
1,34,01,4201.58226.23
1,27,80,7890.2215.75
1,19,11,0390.37201.07
1,11,88,2020.24188.87
91,35,7251.8154.22
86,94,8211.05146.78
75,38,7600.66127.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CESC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTCESC - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results And A Proposal For Declaration Of Interim Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTCESC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTCESC - Allotment Of Debt Securities
Aug 03, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTCESC - Issue Of Debt Securities
Aug 01, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTCESC - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, As Amen

Source: Dion Global

About CESC

CESC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901WB1978PLC031411 and registration number is 031411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9732.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Brajesh Singh
    Managing Director - Generation
  • Mr. Vineet Sikka
    Managing Director - Distribution
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Kaitan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kusum Dadoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Kumar Chowdhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on CESC Share Price

What is the share price of CESC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CESC is ₹163.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CESC?

The CESC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CESC?

The market cap of CESC is ₹21,699.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CESC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CESC are ₹165.30 and ₹162.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CESC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CESC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CESC is ₹204.40 and 52-week low of CESC is ₹138.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CESC performed historically in terms of returns?

The CESC has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -12.25% over 3 months, -1.27% over 1 year, 27.88% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CESC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CESC are 14.13 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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