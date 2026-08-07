What is the share price of CESC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CESC is ₹163.70 as on .

What kind of stock is CESC? The CESC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CESC? The market cap of CESC is ₹21,699.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CESC? Today’s highest and lowest price of CESC are ₹165.30 and ₹162.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CESC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CESC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CESC is ₹204.40 and 52-week low of CESC is ₹138.05 as on .

How has the CESC performed historically in terms of returns? The CESC has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -12.25% over 3 months, -1.27% over 1 year, 27.88% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CESC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CESC are 14.13 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global