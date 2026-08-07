Here's the live share price of CESC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CESC has declined 1.27% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, CESC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.87
|164.48
|10
|164.12
|164.45
|20
|164.01
|164.96
|50
|169.67
|167.45
|100
|169.13
|167.91
|200
|167.02
|166.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CESC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 26.14%, FII holding fell to 11.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,70,00,000
|1.5
|624.6
|2,18,53,430
|0.78
|368.91
|1,55,85,361
|1.28
|254.88
|1,34,01,420
|1.58
|226.23
|1,27,80,789
|0.2
|215.75
|1,19,11,039
|0.37
|201.07
|1,11,88,202
|0.24
|188.87
|91,35,725
|1.8
|154.22
|86,94,821
|1.05
|146.78
|75,38,760
|0.66
|127.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|CESC - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results And A Proposal For Declaration Of Interim Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|CESC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|CESC - Allotment Of Debt Securities
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|CESC - Issue Of Debt Securities
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|CESC - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, As Amen
Source: Dion Global
CESC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901WB1978PLC031411 and registration number is 031411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9732.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CESC is ₹163.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CESC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CESC is ₹21,699.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CESC are ₹165.30 and ₹162.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CESC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CESC is ₹204.40 and 52-week low of CESC is ₹138.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CESC has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -12.25% over 3 months, -1.27% over 1 year, 27.88% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CESC are 14.13 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global