CESC LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.45 Closed
3.913.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
CESC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.50₹87.70
₹86.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.10₹86.65
₹86.45
Open Price
₹83.50
Prev. Close
₹83.20
Volume
1,25,16,777

CESC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.03
  • R288.17
  • R389.93
  • Pivot
    85.27
  • S184.13
  • S282.37
  • S381.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.3882.77
  • 1078.1681.65
  • 2078.280.06
  • 5079.7677.21
  • 10077.375.13
  • 20079.774.66

CESC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

CESC Ltd. Share Holdings

CESC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund3,40,00,0001.13266.22
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,65,84,1390.54208.15
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan2,20,02,5180.28172.28
SBI Flexi Cap Fund2,02,79,4070.89158.79
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund1,87,32,7151.37146.68
SBI Contra Fund1,43,78,1270.84112.58
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund1,26,30,0002.7798.89
UTI Value Opportunities Fund1,03,00,0001.0780.65
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund75,45,1900.3459.08
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund71,90,4900.6756.3
View All Mutual Funds

CESC Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CESC Ltd.

CESC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901WB1978PLC031411 and registration number is 031411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7293.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rabi Chowdhury
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Debasish Banerjee
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Kaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka
    Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Director

FAQs on CESC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CESC Ltd.?

The market cap of CESC Ltd. is ₹11,28.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CESC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CESC Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of CESC Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CESC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CESC Ltd. is ₹86.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CESC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CESC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CESC Ltd. is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of CESC Ltd. is ₹62.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

