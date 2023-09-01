Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|3,40,00,000
|1.13
|266.22
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,65,84,139
|0.54
|208.15
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,20,02,518
|0.28
|172.28
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|2,02,79,407
|0.89
|158.79
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|1,87,32,715
|1.37
|146.68
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,43,78,127
|0.84
|112.58
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|1,26,30,000
|2.77
|98.89
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|1,03,00,000
|1.07
|80.65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|75,45,190
|0.34
|59.08
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|71,90,490
|0.67
|56.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CESC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901WB1978PLC031411 and registration number is 031411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7293.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CESC Ltd. is ₹11,28.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CESC Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of CESC Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CESC Ltd. is ₹86.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CESC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CESC Ltd. is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of CESC Ltd. is ₹62.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.