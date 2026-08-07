What is the share price of Arvind Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Fashions is ₹457.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Arvind Fashions? The Arvind Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Fashions? The market cap of Arvind Fashions is ₹6,114.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind Fashions are ₹464.95 and ₹455.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Fashions is ₹579.05 and 52-week low of Arvind Fashions is ₹366.60 as on .

How has the Arvind Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Arvind Fashions has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -12.54% over 1 year, 10.51% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions are 51.14 and 6.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global