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Arvind Fashions Share Price

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BSE

ARVIND FASHIONS

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arvind Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹457.45 Closed
-0.34₹ -1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arvind Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹455.10₹464.95
₹457.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹366.60₹579.05
₹457.45
Open Price
₹464.95
Prev. Close
₹459.00
Volume
4,931

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arvind Fashions has declined 12.54% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Arvind Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5449.95453.59
10460.01456.02
20464.66460.27
50466.47461.59
100449.85461.12
200469.58466.28

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvind Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.99%, FII holding rose to 12.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arvind Fashions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
44,89,7873.22211.45
29,14,7270.47137.27
15,73,2020.5374.09
10,32,5420.7448.63
9,98,2140.3547.01
9,10,0001.1342.86
7,90,8700.7637.25
7,28,1980.534.29
6,21,8770.3129.29
6,09,9851.4128.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Arvind Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTArvind Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTArvind Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTArvind Fashions - Letter Sent To Shareholders
Jul 25, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTArvind Fashions - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 25, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTArvind Fashions - Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An

Source: Dion Global

About Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399GJ2016PLC085595 and registration number is 085595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kulin Lalbhai
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Ms. Amisha Hemchand Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Punit Sanjay Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Jayaraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Shrikhande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Nakra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Bakeri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ananya Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvind Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Arvind Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Fashions is ₹457.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvind Fashions?

The Arvind Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Fashions?

The market cap of Arvind Fashions is ₹6,114.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind Fashions are ₹464.95 and ₹455.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Fashions is ₹579.05 and 52-week low of Arvind Fashions is ₹366.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arvind Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvind Fashions has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -12.54% over 1 year, 10.51% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions are 51.14 and 6.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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