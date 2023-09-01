Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|39,66,215
|1.98
|129.14
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|28,04,644
|0.81
|91.32
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|13,04,596
|0.4
|42.48
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|9,55,739
|0.12
|31.12
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|8,43,667
|0.23
|27.47
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|5,40,597
|0.81
|17.6
Arvind Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399GJ2016PLC085595 and registration number is 085595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹4,297.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is 91.5 and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹323.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹261.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.