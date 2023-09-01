Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹323.45 Closed
0.51.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.10₹329.35
₹323.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹261.10₹389.00
₹323.45
Open Price
₹325.00
Prev. Close
₹321.85
Volume
1,82,653

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328.2
  • R2333.4
  • R3337.45
  • Pivot
    324.15
  • S1318.95
  • S2314.9
  • S3309.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5330.56315.83
  • 10321.59313.15
  • 20319.43315.34
  • 50300.17319.03
  • 100287.12315.32
  • 200283.54309.29

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund39,66,2151.98129.14
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund28,04,6440.8191.32
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund13,04,5960.442.48
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund9,55,7390.1231.12
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund8,43,6670.2327.47
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund5,40,5970.8117.6

Arvind Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Arvind Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:30 AM

About Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Arvind Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399GJ2016PLC085595 and registration number is 085595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Chaturvedi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kulin Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nithya Easwaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Jayaraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Punit Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Dhirajlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Nakra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Abanti Sankaranarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Anil Bakeri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arvind Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹4,297.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is 91.5 and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arvind Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹323.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of Arvind Fashions Ltd. is ₹261.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data