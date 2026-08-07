Here's the live share price of Arvind Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arvind Fashions has declined 12.54% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|449.95
|453.59
|10
|460.01
|456.02
|20
|464.66
|460.27
|50
|466.47
|461.59
|100
|449.85
|461.12
|200
|469.58
|466.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arvind Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.99%, FII holding rose to 12.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|44,89,787
|3.22
|211.45
|29,14,727
|0.47
|137.27
|15,73,202
|0.53
|74.09
|10,32,542
|0.74
|48.63
|9,98,214
|0.35
|47.01
|9,10,000
|1.13
|42.86
|7,90,870
|0.76
|37.25
|7,28,198
|0.5
|34.29
|6,21,877
|0.31
|29.29
|6,09,985
|1.41
|28.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Arvind Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Arvind Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 26, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Arvind Fashions - Letter Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Arvind Fashions - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Arvind Fashions - Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Source: Dion Global
Arvind Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399GJ2016PLC085595 and registration number is 085595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Fashions is ₹457.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arvind Fashions is ₹6,114.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind Fashions are ₹464.95 and ₹455.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Fashions is ₹579.05 and 52-week low of Arvind Fashions is ₹366.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind Fashions has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -12.54% over 1 year, 10.51% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions are 51.14 and 6.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global