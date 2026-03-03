Here's the live share price of United Foodbrands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of United Foodbrands has declined 15.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.40%.
United Foodbrands’s current P/E of -14.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Foodbrands
|1.44
|-0.84
|36.84
|-6.59
|-12.93
|-29.91
|-15.98
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
Over the last one year, United Foodbrands has declined 12.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Foodbrands has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.97
|241.68
|10
|249.99
|244.67
|20
|249.68
|240.59
|50
|216.31
|225.41
|100
|207.46
|224.35
|200
|248.21
|254.76
In the latest quarter, United Foodbrands saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.57%, while DII stake decreased to 16.79%, FII holding fell to 9.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,59,838
|0.15
|35.51
|13,47,000
|1.01
|24.41
|3,54,644
|0.18
|6.43
|3,36,328
|0.04
|6.09
|2,30,000
|0.03
|4.17
|1,88,137
|0.08
|3.41
|1,11,840
|0.18
|2.03
|83,705
|0.22
|1.52
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:46 AM IST
|United Foodbrands - Incorporation Of A Step-Down Subsidiary In The State Of Qatar
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|United Foodbrands - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|United Foodbrands - Clarification Regarding Recent Media Reports Relating To Levy Of Service Charge At Barbeque Nation Restau
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|United Foodbrands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|United Foodbrands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
United Foodbrands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2006PLC073031 and registration number is 073031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 980.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Foodbrands is ₹247.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The United Foodbrands is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Foodbrands is ₹966.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Foodbrands are ₹247.90 and ₹216.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Foodbrands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Foodbrands is ₹355.95 and 52-week low of United Foodbrands is ₹170.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The United Foodbrands has shown returns of 5.78% over the past day, 36.8% for the past month, 33.15% over 3 months, -11.4% over 1 year, -30.0% across 3 years, and -15.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Foodbrands are -14.65 and 3.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.