United Foodbrands Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED FOODBRANDS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of United Foodbrands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹247.20 Closed
5.78₹ 13.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

United Foodbrands Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.75₹247.90
₹247.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.70₹355.95
₹247.20
Open Price
₹216.75
Prev. Close
₹233.70
Volume
1,341

Over the last 5 years, the share price of United Foodbrands has declined 15.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.40%.

United Foodbrands’s current P/E of -14.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

United Foodbrands Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Foodbrands		1.44-0.8436.84-6.59-12.93-29.91-15.98
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80

Over the last one year, United Foodbrands has declined 12.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Foodbrands has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

United Foodbrands Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

United Foodbrands Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.97241.68
10249.99244.67
20249.68240.59
50216.31225.41
100207.46224.35
200248.21254.76

United Foodbrands Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Foodbrands saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.57%, while DII stake decreased to 16.79%, FII holding fell to 9.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

United Foodbrands Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,59,8380.1535.51
13,47,0001.0124.41
3,54,6440.186.43
3,36,3280.046.09
2,30,0000.034.17
1,88,1370.083.41
1,11,8400.182.03
83,7050.221.52

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

United Foodbrands Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 5:46 AM ISTUnited Foodbrands - Incorporation Of A Step-Down Subsidiary In The State Of Qatar
Feb 17, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTUnited Foodbrands - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTUnited Foodbrands - Clarification Regarding Recent Media Reports Relating To Levy Of Service Charge At Barbeque Nation Restau
Feb 11, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTUnited Foodbrands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTUnited Foodbrands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About United Foodbrands

United Foodbrands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2006PLC073031 and registration number is 073031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 980.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Chaudhari
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Kayum Dhanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Suchitra Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Azhar Yusuf Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raoof Razak Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on United Foodbrands Share Price

What is the share price of United Foodbrands?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Foodbrands is ₹247.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Foodbrands?

The United Foodbrands is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Foodbrands?

The market cap of United Foodbrands is ₹966.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Foodbrands?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Foodbrands are ₹247.90 and ₹216.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Foodbrands?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Foodbrands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Foodbrands is ₹355.95 and 52-week low of United Foodbrands is ₹170.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the United Foodbrands performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Foodbrands has shown returns of 5.78% over the past day, 36.8% for the past month, 33.15% over 3 months, -11.4% over 1 year, -30.0% across 3 years, and -15.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Foodbrands?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Foodbrands are -14.65 and 3.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

United Foodbrands News

