Here's the live share price of United Foodbrands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of United Foodbrands has declined 15.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.40%.

United Foodbrands’s current P/E of -14.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.