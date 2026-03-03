Facebook Pixel Code
SML Mahindra Share Price

NSE
BSE

SML MAHINDRA

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SML Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,544.20 Closed
-5.00₹ -239.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SML Mahindra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,544.20₹4,803.10
₹4,544.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,035.05₹5,341.30
₹4,544.20
Open Price
₹4,544.20
Prev. Close
₹4,783.35
Volume
6,361

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SML Mahindra has gained 56.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 331.55%.

SML Mahindra’s current P/E of 41.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SML Mahindra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SML Mahindra		-9.8624.9328.8815.29302.8085.6955.80
Tata Motors		4.698.7538.1651.9551.9514.968.73
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		-1.79-0.403.91-46.47-40.35-4.701.23
Ashok Leyland		-0.454.6528.5560.64100.0542.3626.12
Force Motors		-6.8116.7032.7718.07236.31165.0977.06
Olectra Greentech		-6.88-9.94-21.15-39.71-8.8922.3239.75

Over the last one year, SML Mahindra has gained 302.80% compared to peers like Tata Motors (51.95%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-40.35%), Ashok Leyland (100.05%). From a 5 year perspective, SML Mahindra has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (8.73%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (1.23%).

SML Mahindra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

SML Mahindra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,944.464,906.93
104,965.244,847.31
204,462.574,626.21
504,146.314,221.23
1003,642.943,861.39
2003,314.83,374.06

SML Mahindra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SML Mahindra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.64%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SML Mahindra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 2:12 PM ISTSML Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Feb 26, 2026, 4:48 PM ISTSML Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(2) Of The SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
Feb 24, 2026, 3:43 AM ISTSML Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Feb 14, 2026, 6:43 PM ISTSML Mahindra - Response- Clarification On Price Movement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTSML Mahindra - Clarification sought from SML Mahindra Ltd

About SML Mahindra

SML Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101PB1983PLC005516 and registration number is 005516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2398.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sahay
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkataraman Srinivas
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Smita Mankad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahima Chugh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SML Mahindra Share Price

What is the share price of SML Mahindra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SML Mahindra is ₹4,544.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SML Mahindra?

The SML Mahindra is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SML Mahindra?

The market cap of SML Mahindra is ₹6,576.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SML Mahindra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SML Mahindra are ₹4,803.10 and ₹4,544.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SML Mahindra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SML Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SML Mahindra is ₹5,341.30 and 52-week low of SML Mahindra is ₹1,035.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SML Mahindra performed historically in terms of returns?

The SML Mahindra has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 24.42% for the past month, 49.19% over 3 months, 331.55% over 1 year, 86.65% across 3 years, and 56.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SML Mahindra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SML Mahindra are 41.49 and 14.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

