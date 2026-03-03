Here's the live share price of SML Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SML Mahindra has gained 56.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 331.55%.
SML Mahindra’s current P/E of 41.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SML Mahindra
|-9.86
|24.93
|28.88
|15.29
|302.80
|85.69
|55.80
|Tata Motors
|4.69
|8.75
|38.16
|51.95
|51.95
|14.96
|8.73
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|-1.79
|-0.40
|3.91
|-46.47
|-40.35
|-4.70
|1.23
|Ashok Leyland
|-0.45
|4.65
|28.55
|60.64
|100.05
|42.36
|26.12
|Force Motors
|-6.81
|16.70
|32.77
|18.07
|236.31
|165.09
|77.06
|Olectra Greentech
|-6.88
|-9.94
|-21.15
|-39.71
|-8.89
|22.32
|39.75
Over the last one year, SML Mahindra has gained 302.80% compared to peers like Tata Motors (51.95%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-40.35%), Ashok Leyland (100.05%). From a 5 year perspective, SML Mahindra has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (8.73%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (1.23%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,944.46
|4,906.93
|10
|4,965.24
|4,847.31
|20
|4,462.57
|4,626.21
|50
|4,146.31
|4,221.23
|100
|3,642.94
|3,861.39
|200
|3,314.8
|3,374.06
In the latest quarter, SML Mahindra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.64%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 2:12 PM IST
|SML Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Feb 26, 2026, 4:48 PM IST
|SML Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(2) Of The SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
|Feb 24, 2026, 3:43 AM IST
|SML Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:43 PM IST
|SML Mahindra - Response- Clarification On Price Movement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|SML Mahindra - Clarification sought from SML Mahindra Ltd
SML Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101PB1983PLC005516 and registration number is 005516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2398.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SML Mahindra is ₹4,544.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SML Mahindra is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SML Mahindra is ₹6,576.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SML Mahindra are ₹4,803.10 and ₹4,544.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SML Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SML Mahindra is ₹5,341.30 and 52-week low of SML Mahindra is ₹1,035.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SML Mahindra has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 24.42% for the past month, 49.19% over 3 months, 331.55% over 1 year, 86.65% across 3 years, and 56.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SML Mahindra are 41.49 and 14.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.