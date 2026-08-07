What is the share price of Delhivery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delhivery is ₹471.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Delhivery? The Delhivery is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delhivery? The market cap of Delhivery is ₹35,287.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Delhivery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Delhivery are ₹479.95 and ₹463.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delhivery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delhivery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delhivery is ₹524.25 and 52-week low of Delhivery is ₹374.40 as on .

How has the Delhivery performed historically in terms of returns? The Delhivery has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -2.27% over 3 months, 1.12% over 1 year, 4.57% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delhivery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delhivery are 231.14 and 3.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global