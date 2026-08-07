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Delhivery Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELHIVERY

Midcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Delhivery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹471.10 Closed
0.26₹ 1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delhivery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹463.95₹479.95
₹471.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹374.40₹524.25
₹471.10
Open Price
₹464.75
Prev. Close
₹469.90
Volume
5,25,417

Source: Dion Global

Delhivery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delhivery has gained 1.12% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Delhivery has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Delhivery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delhivery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5473.54472.42
10471.75474.5
20488.56478.29
50471.75474.63
100459.29463.48
200443.01446.54

Source: Dion Global

Delhivery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delhivery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.07%, FII holding fell to 41.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Delhivery Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,15,39,8001.481,488.84
1,97,49,5792.12932.28
1,38,84,6061.38655.42
1,32,90,5502.41627.38
1,17,17,0822.83553.1
1,07,81,6811.23508.95
1,05,17,1170.63496.46
92,00,0001.06434.29
86,38,5732.17430.5
73,01,1160.63344.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Delhivery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTDelhivery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 04, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTDelhivery - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTDelhivery - Grant Of Stock Options
Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTDelhivery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTDelhivery - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re

Source: Dion Global

About Delhivery

Delhivery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2011PLC221234 and registration number is 221234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9847.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sahil Barua
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kapil Bharati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Saharan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sundararajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srivatsan Rajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Namita Thapar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Padmini Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashish Dahiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Delhivery Share Price

What is the share price of Delhivery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delhivery is ₹471.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delhivery?

The Delhivery is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delhivery?

The market cap of Delhivery is ₹35,287.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delhivery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delhivery are ₹479.95 and ₹463.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delhivery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delhivery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delhivery is ₹524.25 and 52-week low of Delhivery is ₹374.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delhivery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delhivery has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -2.27% over 3 months, 1.12% over 1 year, 4.57% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delhivery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delhivery are 231.14 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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