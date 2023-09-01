Follow Us

Delhivery Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DELHIVERY LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹438.15 Closed
0.150.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delhivery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.10₹442.30
₹438.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹291.00₹608.70
₹438.15
Open Price
₹435.15
Prev. Close
₹437.50
Volume
7,13,688

Delhivery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1442.3
  • R2446.9
  • R3451.5
  • Pivot
    437.7
  • S1433.1
  • S2428.5
  • S3423.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5474.19427.3
  • 10516.02422.58
  • 20548.01417.72
  • 50561.19405.09
  • 100562.88391.07
  • 200297.14407.13

Delhivery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Delhivery Ltd. Share Holdings

Delhivery Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2,20,42,2751.47879.82
SBI Focused Equity Fund1,43,45,5631.91572.6
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,05,47,6911.51421.01
SBI Contra Fund71,56,0132.12285.63
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund61,11,2812.15243.93
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund57,51,9541.32229.59
SBI Large & Midcap Fund46,63,2181.34186.13
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund40,00,0000.68159.66
SBI Flexi Cap Fund40,00,0000.89159.66
SBI Long Term Equity Fund40,00,0001.04159.66
View All Mutual Funds

Delhivery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Press Release
    Delhivery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 21, 2023, titled "Press Release Delhivery expands software-enabled VAS offering for small businesses with the launch of Delhivery One ".
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:00 AM
  • Press Release
    Delhivery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 09, 2023, titled "Press Release Delhivery Ltd. wins contract to fulfill Havells India s western region demand through its Integrated Supply Chain Solutions .
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:22 AM

About Delhivery Ltd.

Delhivery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2011PLC221234 and registration number is 221234. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5911.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sahil Barua
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Barasia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bharati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Donald Francis Colleran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suvir Suren Sujan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srivatsan Rajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sundararajan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Delhivery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delhivery Ltd.?

The market cap of Delhivery Ltd. is ₹32,74.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delhivery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delhivery Ltd. is -31.83 and PB ratio of Delhivery Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delhivery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delhivery Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delhivery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delhivery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delhivery Ltd. is ₹608.70 and 52-week low of Delhivery Ltd. is ₹291.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

