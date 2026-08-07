Here's the live share price of Delhivery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delhivery has gained 1.12% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Delhivery has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|473.54
|472.42
|10
|471.75
|474.5
|20
|488.56
|478.29
|50
|471.75
|474.63
|100
|459.29
|463.48
|200
|443.01
|446.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delhivery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.07%, FII holding fell to 41.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,15,39,800
|1.48
|1,488.84
|1,97,49,579
|2.12
|932.28
|1,38,84,606
|1.38
|655.42
|1,32,90,550
|2.41
|627.38
|1,17,17,082
|2.83
|553.1
|1,07,81,681
|1.23
|508.95
|1,05,17,117
|0.63
|496.46
|92,00,000
|1.06
|434.29
|86,38,573
|2.17
|430.5
|73,01,116
|0.63
|344.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Delhivery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Delhivery - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Delhivery - Grant Of Stock Options
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Delhivery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|Delhivery - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re
Source: Dion Global
Delhivery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2011PLC221234 and registration number is 221234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9847.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delhivery is ₹471.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delhivery is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delhivery is ₹35,287.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delhivery are ₹479.95 and ₹463.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delhivery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delhivery is ₹524.25 and 52-week low of Delhivery is ₹374.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delhivery has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -2.27% over 3 months, 1.12% over 1 year, 4.57% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delhivery are 231.14 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global