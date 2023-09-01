What is the Market Cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd.? The market cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹5,915.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd.? P/E ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 21.23 and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 2.82 as on .

What is the share price of Avanti Feeds Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on .