What is the share price of Avanti Feeds? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds is ₹908.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Avanti Feeds? The Avanti Feeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avanti Feeds? The market cap of Avanti Feeds is ₹12,377.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avanti Feeds? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avanti Feeds are ₹909.80 and ₹879.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avanti Feeds? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avanti Feeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avanti Feeds is ₹1,592.30 and 52-week low of Avanti Feeds is ₹614.05 as on .

How has the Avanti Feeds performed historically in terms of returns? The Avanti Feeds has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, -37.37% over 3 months, 39.73% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 8.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds are 20.42 and 3.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global