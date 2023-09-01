Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|25,20,000
|1.57
|102.78
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|24,79,941
|0.31
|101.14
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|10,13,180
|0.99
|41.32
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|8,73,949
|1.2
|35.64
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|8,06,450
|0.36
|32.89
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|7,80,000
|0.63
|31.81
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|7,61,433
|0.06
|31.06
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|6,00,000
|1.68
|24.47
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|4,05,000
|0.53
|16.52
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|4,04,772
|0.88
|16.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Avanti Feeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16001AP1993PLC095778 and registration number is 095778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4047.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹5,915.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 21.23 and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avanti Feeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹527.85 and 52-week low of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹321.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.