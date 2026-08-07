Here's the live share price of Avanti Feeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avanti Feeds
|0.98
|-4.60
|-37.37
|-17.70
|39.73
|31.54
|8.18
|Godrej Agrovet
|-2.35
|-3.11
|-7.16
|-6.65
|-33.11
|3.73
|-4.72
|KSE
|6.71
|12.95
|-1.98
|-6.40
|-6.29
|7.83
|-3.49
|Shivam Chemicals
|4.66
|-9.09
|-10.19
|11.20
|58.73
|28.25
|16.10
|Narmada Agrobase
|-20.37
|-23.09
|-26.94
|-15.62
|21.20
|22.80
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avanti Feeds has gained 39.73% compared to peers like Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), KSE (-6.29%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Avanti Feeds has outperformed peers relative to Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%) and KSE (-3.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|929.05
|909.52
|10
|955.67
|928.7
|20
|961.61
|950.27
|50
|1,023.29
|1,017.11
|100
|1,166.38
|1,062.58
|200
|1,025.82
|1,023.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avanti Feeds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 7.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|64,68,317
|0.89
|603.11
|7,82,505
|0.81
|72.96
|5,50,000
|1.83
|51.28
|4,70,000
|0.46
|46.49
|1,01,070
|0.67
|9.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Avanti Feeds - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone AndConsolidated Unaudited Financial
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Avanti Feeds - Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Avanti Feeds - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Avanti Feeds - Notice Of 33Rd AGM And Annual Report Of The Company For FY 2025-26
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Avanti Feeds - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Avanti Feeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16001AP1993PLC095778 and registration number is 095778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4375.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds is ₹908.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avanti Feeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avanti Feeds is ₹12,377.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avanti Feeds are ₹909.80 and ₹879.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avanti Feeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avanti Feeds is ₹1,592.30 and 52-week low of Avanti Feeds is ₹614.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avanti Feeds has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, -37.37% over 3 months, 39.73% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 8.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds are 20.42 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global