Avanti Feeds Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVANTI FEEDS LTD.

Sector : Animal/Shrimp Feed | Smallcap | NSE
₹438.15 Closed
0.913.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹434.00₹443.80
₹438.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹321.10₹527.85
₹438.15
Open Price
₹435.00
Prev. Close
₹434.20
Volume
5,48,416

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1442.7
  • R2448.15
  • R3452.5
  • Pivot
    438.35
  • S1432.9
  • S2428.55
  • S3423.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5467.01427.81
  • 10473.68422.45
  • 20477.64416.04
  • 50476.65405.52
  • 100458.27396.98
  • 200476.16400.94

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.696.5913.8418.95-5.96-14.883.90
-0.501.52-0.74-11.11-10.7138.8915.76

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Share Holdings

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund25,20,0001.57102.78
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund24,79,9410.31101.14
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund10,13,1800.9941.32
UTI Small Cap Fund8,73,9491.235.64
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund8,06,4500.3632.89
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund7,80,0000.6331.81
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund7,61,4330.0631.06
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund6,00,0001.6824.47
UTI Dividend Yield Fund4,05,0000.5316.52
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,04,7720.8816.51
View All Mutual Funds

Avanti Feeds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Avanti Feeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16001AP1993PLC095778 and registration number is 095778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4047.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Indra Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C Ramachandra Rao
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. A Venkata Sanjeev
    Executive Director
  • Mr. N Ram Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Bunluesak Sorajjakit
    Director
  • Mr. Wai Yat Paco Lee
    Director
  • Mr. N V D S Raju
    Director
  • Mrs. K Kiranmayee
    Director
  • Mr. J V Ramudu
    Director
  • Dr. R Karikal Valaven
    Director
  • Mr. V Narsi Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Avanti Feeds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd.?

The market cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹5,915.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 21.23 and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avanti Feeds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹438.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avanti Feeds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avanti Feeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹527.85 and 52-week low of Avanti Feeds Ltd. is ₹321.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

