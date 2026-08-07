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Avanti Feeds Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVANTI FEEDS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Avanti Feeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹908.50 Closed
1.83₹ 16.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avanti Feeds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹879.35₹909.80
₹908.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹614.05₹1,592.30
₹908.50
Open Price
₹880.30
Prev. Close
₹892.20
Volume
40,912

Source: Dion Global

Avanti Feeds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avanti Feeds		0.98-4.60-37.37-17.7039.7331.548.18
Godrej Agrovet		-2.35-3.11-7.16-6.65-33.113.73-4.72
KSE		6.7112.95-1.98-6.40-6.297.83-3.49
Shivam Chemicals		4.66-9.09-10.1911.2058.7328.2516.10
Narmada Agrobase		-20.37-23.09-26.94-15.6221.2022.807.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avanti Feeds has gained 39.73% compared to peers like Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), KSE (-6.29%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Avanti Feeds has outperformed peers relative to Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%) and KSE (-3.49%).

Avanti Feeds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avanti Feeds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5929.05909.52
10955.67928.7
20961.61950.27
501,023.291,017.11
1001,166.381,062.58
2001,025.821,023.27

Source: Dion Global

Avanti Feeds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avanti Feeds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 7.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Avanti Feeds Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
64,68,3170.89603.11
7,82,5050.8172.96
5,50,0001.8351.28
4,70,0000.4646.49
1,01,0700.679.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Avanti Feeds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTAvanti Feeds - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone AndConsolidated Unaudited Financial
Jul 27, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTAvanti Feeds - Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend
Jul 23, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTAvanti Feeds - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 23, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTAvanti Feeds - Notice Of 33Rd AGM And Annual Report Of The Company For FY 2025-26
Jul 23, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTAvanti Feeds - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Avanti Feeds

Avanti Feeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16001AP1993PLC095778 and registration number is 095778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4375.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J V Ramudu
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. A Indra Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C Ramachandra Rao
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. A Venkata Sanjeev
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Peerasak Boonmechote
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N Ram Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yongyut Setthawiwat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Nikhilesh Chowdary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Narsi Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S V S S Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Y Prameela Rani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. V Raghunath
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Avanti Feeds Share Price

What is the share price of Avanti Feeds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avanti Feeds is ₹908.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avanti Feeds?

The Avanti Feeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avanti Feeds?

The market cap of Avanti Feeds is ₹12,377.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avanti Feeds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avanti Feeds are ₹909.80 and ₹879.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avanti Feeds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avanti Feeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avanti Feeds is ₹1,592.30 and 52-week low of Avanti Feeds is ₹614.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avanti Feeds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avanti Feeds has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, -37.37% over 3 months, 39.73% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 8.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds are 20.42 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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