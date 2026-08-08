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Muthoot Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUTHOOT FINANCE

Muthoot Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFCRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Muthoot Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,886.40 Closed
-0.12₹ -3.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Muthoot Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,872.80₹2,913.40
₹2,886.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,478.00₹4,149.00
₹2,886.40
Open Price
₹2,900.75
Prev. Close
₹2,890.00
Volume
27,856

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Muthoot Finance has gained 9.51% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Muthoot Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,009.782,937.14
103,018.652,970.17
203,032.333,003.2
503,090.443,090.27
1003,242.693,198.66
2003,432.023,202.45

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Muthoot Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.75%, FII holding fell to 11.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Muthoot Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,00,0002.452,098.11
70,00,0004.442,098.11
27,99,1064.56838.98
15,96,9654.41478.66
13,31,4111.25399.06
13,00,0000.97389.65
12,60,0004.53377.66
10,79,6191.04323.59
8,24,5013.15247.13
8,02,3571.06240.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Muthoot Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTMuthoot Finance - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 08, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTMuthoot Finance - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTMuthoot Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTMuthoot Finance - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTMuthoot Finance - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 31 August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1997PLC011300 and registration number is 011300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27558.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. George Jacob Muthoot
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. George Alexander Muthoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George Thomas Muthoot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alexander George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Alexander
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot Jacob
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vadakkekara Anthony George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C A Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pisharody
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sunny
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Korah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abraham Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Joseph
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muthoot Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Muthoot Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Finance is ₹2,886.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Muthoot Finance?

The Muthoot Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Finance?

The market cap of Muthoot Finance is ₹115,879.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Muthoot Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Finance are ₹2,913.40 and ₹2,872.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Finance is ₹4,149.00 and 52-week low of Muthoot Finance is ₹2,478.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Muthoot Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Muthoot Finance has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, 9.51% over 1 year, 28.48% across 3 years, and 14.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance are 10.19 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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