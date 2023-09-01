Follow Us

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,261.25 Closed
0.070.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,254.40₹1,271.10
₹1,261.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹911.25₹1,379.95
₹1,261.25
Open Price
₹1,260.95
Prev. Close
₹1,260.35
Volume
4,84,545

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,269.27
  • R21,278.53
  • R31,285.97
  • Pivot
    1,261.83
  • S11,252.57
  • S21,245.13
  • S31,235.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,041.411,275.43
  • 101,032.051,278.35
  • 201,031.761,286.16
  • 501,0421,264.98
  • 1001,044.761,208.05
  • 2001,192.71,159.69

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund1,53,00,0006.912,066.11
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund90,00,0002.031,215.36
SBI Large & Midcap Fund21,81,7272.12294.62
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services21,15,6474.05285.7
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund20,42,3272.57275.8
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund17,90,7341.11241.82
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund17,10,0220.71230.92
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund15,80,9290.44213.49
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund15,51,1472.3209.47
SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund13,50,8674.18182.42
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Muthoot Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Muthoot Finance Ltd.

Muthoot Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1997PLC011300 and registration number is 011300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11082.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. George Jacob Muthoot
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. George Alexander Muthoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George Thomas Muthoot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alexander George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Alexander
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot Jacob
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abraham Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jacob Benjamin Koshy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pisharody
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sunny
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vadakkekara Anthony George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muthoot Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹50,596.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is 14.01 and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Muthoot Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹1,261.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹1,379.95 and 52-week low of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹911.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

