Here's the live share price of Muthoot Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Muthoot Finance has gained 9.51% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,009.78
|2,937.14
|10
|3,018.65
|2,970.17
|20
|3,032.33
|3,003.2
|50
|3,090.44
|3,090.27
|100
|3,242.69
|3,198.66
|200
|3,432.02
|3,202.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Muthoot Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.75%, FII holding fell to 11.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,00,000
|2.45
|2,098.11
|70,00,000
|4.44
|2,098.11
|27,99,106
|4.56
|838.98
|15,96,965
|4.41
|478.66
|13,31,411
|1.25
|399.06
|13,00,000
|0.97
|389.65
|12,60,000
|4.53
|377.66
|10,79,619
|1.04
|323.59
|8,24,501
|3.15
|247.13
|8,02,357
|1.06
|240.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Muthoot Finance - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Muthoot Finance - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Muthoot Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Muthoot Finance - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Muthoot Finance - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 31 August 2026
Source: Dion Global
Muthoot Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1997PLC011300 and registration number is 011300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27558.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Finance is ₹2,886.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Muthoot Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Muthoot Finance is ₹115,879.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Finance are ₹2,913.40 and ₹2,872.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Finance is ₹4,149.00 and 52-week low of Muthoot Finance is ₹2,478.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Muthoot Finance has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, 9.51% over 1 year, 28.48% across 3 years, and 14.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance are 10.19 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global