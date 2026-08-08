What is the share price of Muthoot Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Finance is ₹2,886.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Muthoot Finance? The Muthoot Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Finance? The market cap of Muthoot Finance is ₹115,879.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Muthoot Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Finance are ₹2,913.40 and ₹2,872.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Finance is ₹4,149.00 and 52-week low of Muthoot Finance is ₹2,478.00 as on .

How has the Muthoot Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Muthoot Finance has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, 9.51% over 1 year, 28.48% across 3 years, and 14.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance are 10.19 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global