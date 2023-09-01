Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|1,53,00,000
|6.91
|2,066.11
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|90,00,000
|2.03
|1,215.36
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|21,81,727
|2.12
|294.62
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|21,15,647
|4.05
|285.7
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|20,42,327
|2.57
|275.8
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|17,90,734
|1.11
|241.82
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|17,10,022
|0.71
|230.92
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|15,80,929
|0.44
|213.49
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|15,51,147
|2.3
|209.47
|SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|13,50,867
|4.18
|182.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Muthoot Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1997PLC011300 and registration number is 011300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11082.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 401.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹50,596.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is 14.01 and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹1,261.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹1,379.95 and 52-week low of Muthoot Finance Ltd. is ₹911.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.