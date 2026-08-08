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Navneet Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVNEET EDUCATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Navneet Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.85 Closed
5.43₹ 6.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Navneet Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹135.05
₹134.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.20₹168.00
₹134.85
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹127.90
Volume
17,602

Source: Dion Global

Navneet Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navneet Education has declined 9.31% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), TCPL Packaging (-9.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Navneet Education has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Navneet Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navneet Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.19131.64
10140.47135.66
20144.65139.51
50143.13141.95
100140.85142.75
200145.37143.94

Source: Dion Global

Navneet Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navneet Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.57%, FII holding rose to 3.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Navneet Education Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,57,31,3360.22222.79
77,16,4130.39109.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Navneet Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTNavneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTNavneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTNavneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTNavneet Education - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTNavneet Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua

Source: Dion Global

About Navneet Education

Navneet Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1984PLC034055 and registration number is 034055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1683.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh S Vikamsey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gnanesh D Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raju H Gala
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip C Sampat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailendra J Gala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil D Gala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. K I Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Drushti R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirma Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navneet Education Share Price

What is the share price of Navneet Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navneet Education is ₹134.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Navneet Education?

The Navneet Education is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navneet Education?

The market cap of Navneet Education is ₹2,983.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navneet Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navneet Education are ₹135.05 and ₹127.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navneet Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navneet Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navneet Education is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Navneet Education is ₹121.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Navneet Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navneet Education has shown returns of 5.43% over the past day, -10.1% for the past month, -9.5% over 3 months, -9.31% over 1 year, -2.29% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navneet Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navneet Education are 8.88 and 46.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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