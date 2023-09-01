Follow Us

NAVNEET EDUCATION LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹160.35 Closed
3.896
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navneet Education Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹163.50
₹160.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.45₹162.00
₹160.35
Open Price
₹156.80
Prev. Close
₹154.35
Volume
23,15,149

Navneet Education Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1164.13
  • R2167.57
  • R3171.63
  • Pivot
    160.07
  • S1156.63
  • S2152.57
  • S3149.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5132.81155.25
  • 10130.18154.5
  • 20130.23151.79
  • 50135.09143.08
  • 100116.92133.46
  • 200104.56125.05

Navneet Education Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Navneet Education Ltd. Share Holdings

Navneet Education Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,60,47,6700.51229.8
Kotak Multicap Fund76,78,1351.97109.95
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III96,8131.861.39
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV47,7111.870.68
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III44,6671.960.64
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI39,7231.560.57
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V39,1591.820.56
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV28,0991.860.4

Navneet Education Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Navneet Education Ltd.

Navneet Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1984PLC034055 and registration number is 034055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh S Vikamsey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gnanesh D Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raju H Gala
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip C Sampat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailendra J Gala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil D Gala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Swarup
    Director
  • Dr. Vijay B Joshi
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha Laxman
    Director
  • Mr. K I Viswanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Tushar K Jani
    Director

FAQs on Navneet Education Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navneet Education Ltd.?

The market cap of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹3,627.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navneet Education Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navneet Education Ltd. is 13.58 and PB ratio of Navneet Education Ltd. is 2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Navneet Education Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹160.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navneet Education Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navneet Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹88.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

