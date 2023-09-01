Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,60,47,670
|0.51
|229.8
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|76,78,135
|1.97
|109.95
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|96,813
|1.86
|1.39
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|47,711
|1.87
|0.68
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|44,667
|1.96
|0.64
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|39,723
|1.56
|0.57
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|39,159
|1.82
|0.56
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|28,099
|1.86
|0.4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Navneet Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1984PLC034055 and registration number is 034055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹3,627.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navneet Education Ltd. is 13.58 and PB ratio of Navneet Education Ltd. is 2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹160.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navneet Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Navneet Education Ltd. is ₹88.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.