What is the share price of Navneet Education? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navneet Education is ₹134.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Navneet Education? The Navneet Education is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navneet Education? The market cap of Navneet Education is ₹2,983.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Navneet Education? Today’s highest and lowest price of Navneet Education are ₹135.05 and ₹127.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navneet Education? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navneet Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navneet Education is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Navneet Education is ₹121.20 as on .

How has the Navneet Education performed historically in terms of returns? The Navneet Education has shown returns of 5.43% over the past day, -10.1% for the past month, -9.5% over 3 months, -9.31% over 1 year, -2.29% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navneet Education? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navneet Education are 8.88 and 46.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global