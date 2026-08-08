Here's the live share price of Navneet Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navneet Education has declined 9.31% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), TCPL Packaging (-9.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Navneet Education has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.19
|131.64
|10
|140.47
|135.66
|20
|144.65
|139.51
|50
|143.13
|141.95
|100
|140.85
|142.75
|200
|145.37
|143.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navneet Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.57%, FII holding rose to 3.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,57,31,336
|0.22
|222.79
|77,16,413
|0.39
|109.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Navneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Navneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Navneet Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Navneet Education - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Navneet Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Source: Dion Global
Navneet Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1984PLC034055 and registration number is 034055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1683.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navneet Education is ₹134.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navneet Education is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navneet Education is ₹2,983.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navneet Education are ₹135.05 and ₹127.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navneet Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navneet Education is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of Navneet Education is ₹121.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navneet Education has shown returns of 5.43% over the past day, -10.1% for the past month, -9.5% over 3 months, -9.31% over 1 year, -2.29% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navneet Education are 8.88 and 46.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global