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Shriram Finance Share Price

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BSE

SHRIRAM FINANCE

Shriram Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesRural
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BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Shriram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,115.00 Closed
-2.11₹ -24.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shriram Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,109.30₹1,131.90
₹1,115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹566.40₹1,153.65
₹1,115.00
Open Price
₹1,129.95
Prev. Close
₹1,139.00
Volume
1,92,773

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shriram Finance has gained 77.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (29.16%).

Shriram Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,045.91,078.64
101,041.871,062.18
201,038.361,047.97
501,000.671,021.47
100986.86994.77
200947.31934.52

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shriram Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.29%, while DII stake increased to 19.90%, FII holding fell to 54.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shriram Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,35,90,8673.781,416.37
78,86,6424.46821.91
71,41,5381.94744.26
60,00,0001.12625.29
56,30,6084.41586.79
55,00,0001.83573.18
50,40,0006.3525.24
49,82,7500.72519.28
48,73,6421.64507.91
42,29,7521.52440.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shriram Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTShriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTShriram Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aug 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTShriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTShriram Finance - Revision In ESG Rating By ICRA ESG Ratings Limited
Jul 27, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTShriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1979PLC007874 and registration number is 007874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48117.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 376.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Mohapatra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Umesh Revankar
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Parag Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Sunder
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. D V Ravi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ignatius Michael Viljoen
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Morihiko Fuji
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shinichi Fujinami
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gokul Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M V Bhanumathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shriram Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Shriram Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Finance is ₹1,115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shriram Finance?

The Shriram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Finance?

The market cap of Shriram Finance is ₹262,353.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Finance are ₹1,131.90 and ₹1,109.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Finance is ₹1,153.65 and 52-week low of Shriram Finance is ₹566.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shriram Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shriram Finance has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 4.56% for the past month, 9.81% over 3 months, 77.85% over 1 year, 44.31% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Finance are 23.18 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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