Shriram Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,912.05 Closed
-0.84-16.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shriram Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,906.85₹1,935.95
₹1,912.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,146.00₹1,939.00
₹1,912.05
Open Price
₹1,930.00
Prev. Close
₹1,928.30
Volume
7,51,204

Shriram Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,930.02
  • R21,947.53
  • R31,959.12
  • Pivot
    1,918.43
  • S11,900.92
  • S21,889.33
  • S31,871.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,210.241,889.41
  • 101,200.231,871.94
  • 201,193.411,851.24
  • 501,274.111,769.19
  • 1001,278.851,643.36
  • 2001,221.221,509.66

Shriram Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Shriram Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Shriram Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan60,00,0002.51,135.89
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund20,62,2881.4390.42
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund16,65,0002.77315.21
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund16,24,0153.68307.45
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan16,24,0153.68307.45
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan12,86,0080.78243.46
UTI Mid Cap Fund12,72,5022.8240.9
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund10,17,7230.54192.67
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan9,73,8000.78184.35
Kotak Multicap Fund8,74,7962.97165.61
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Shriram Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & Others
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
24 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shriram Finance Ltd.

Shriram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1979PLC007874 and registration number is 007874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19255.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 270.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Mohapatra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parag Sharma
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Y S Chakravarti
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ignatius Michael Viljoen
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D V Ravi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Maya Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shriram Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Shriram Finance Ltd. is ₹72,353.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shriram Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shriram Finance Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of Shriram Finance Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shriram Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Finance Ltd. is ₹1,912.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Finance Ltd. is ₹1,939.00 and 52-week low of Shriram Finance Ltd. is ₹1,146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

