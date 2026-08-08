What is the share price of Shriram Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Finance is ₹1,115.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shriram Finance? The Shriram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Finance? The market cap of Shriram Finance is ₹262,353.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Finance are ₹1,131.90 and ₹1,109.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Finance is ₹1,153.65 and 52-week low of Shriram Finance is ₹566.40 as on .

How has the Shriram Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Shriram Finance has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 4.56% for the past month, 9.81% over 3 months, 77.85% over 1 year, 44.31% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Finance are 23.18 and 3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global