Here's the live share price of Shriram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shriram Finance has gained 77.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (29.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,045.9
|1,078.64
|10
|1,041.87
|1,062.18
|20
|1,038.36
|1,047.97
|50
|1,000.67
|1,021.47
|100
|986.86
|994.77
|200
|947.31
|934.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shriram Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.29%, while DII stake increased to 19.90%, FII holding fell to 54.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,35,90,867
|3.78
|1,416.37
|78,86,642
|4.46
|821.91
|71,41,538
|1.94
|744.26
|60,00,000
|1.12
|625.29
|56,30,608
|4.41
|586.79
|55,00,000
|1.83
|573.18
|50,40,000
|6.3
|525.24
|49,82,750
|0.72
|519.28
|48,73,642
|1.64
|507.91
|42,29,752
|1.52
|440.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Shriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Shriram Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Shriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Shriram Finance - Revision In ESG Rating By ICRA ESG Ratings Limited
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Shriram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Shriram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1979PLC007874 and registration number is 007874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48117.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 376.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Finance is ₹1,115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shriram Finance is ₹262,353.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Finance are ₹1,131.90 and ₹1,109.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Finance is ₹1,153.65 and 52-week low of Shriram Finance is ₹566.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Finance has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 4.56% for the past month, 9.81% over 3 months, 77.85% over 1 year, 44.31% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Finance are 23.18 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global