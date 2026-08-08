What is the share price of Responsive Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Responsive Industries is ₹168.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Responsive Industries? The Responsive Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Responsive Industries? The market cap of Responsive Industries is ₹4,489.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Responsive Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Responsive Industries are ₹174.00 and ₹168.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Responsive Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Responsive Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Responsive Industries is ₹242.25 and 52-week low of Responsive Industries is ₹117.80 as on .

How has the Responsive Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Responsive Industries has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -20.34% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, -17.61% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Responsive Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Responsive Industries are 30.25 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global