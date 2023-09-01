Follow Us

RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹245.55 Closed
0.350.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Responsive Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.10₹249.00
₹245.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.95₹249.25
₹245.55
Open Price
₹246.50
Prev. Close
₹244.70
Volume
6,52,791

Responsive Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1248.87
  • R2252.88
  • R3256.77
  • Pivot
    244.98
  • S1240.97
  • S2237.08
  • S3233.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.63240.93
  • 10138.24236.07
  • 20139.93226.78
  • 50141.42205.17
  • 100137.55183.93
  • 200154.6165.2

Responsive Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1624.0658.6698.1072.85123.03176.25
-2.3623.3357.6560.60123.26225.60273.47
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-0.95-5.930.632.312.71238.66206.16
-3.156.4518.5772.4067.78416.99178.27
1.676.5919.0714.4015.03108.2141.24
1.6431.7134.0561.58-10.87-14.24-14.24
3.11-6.499.2017.283.52377.06139.19
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
3.848.9436.1156.238.8635.46-4.40
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.82-2.76-9.2931.0722.80237.9223.85
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.888.78-8.69-11.49-4.17672.36562.43
-2.064.22-2.37-14.19-21.60-36.26-36.26
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
-4.35-12.00-35.29-45.00-70.67-53.19-97.15
4.9045.9424.0145.10-11.20-11.20-11.20

Responsive Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Responsive Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Responsive Industries Ltd.

Responsive Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC027797 and registration number is 027797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 490.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rishabh Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mehul Vala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kanak Jani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mita Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sadashiv Kapre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Responsive Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Responsive Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Responsive Industries Ltd. is ₹6,554.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Responsive Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Responsive Industries Ltd. is 435.45 and PB ratio of Responsive Industries Ltd. is 9.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Responsive Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Responsive Industries Ltd. is ₹245.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Responsive Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Responsive Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Responsive Industries Ltd. is ₹249.25 and 52-week low of Responsive Industries Ltd. is ₹100.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

