Here's the live share price of Responsive Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Responsive Industries has declined 17.61% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%), BirlaNu (-16.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Responsive Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Wakefit Innovations (-7.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|172.4
|173.58
|10
|175.21
|175.92
|20
|185.63
|180.6
|50
|186.61
|181.94
|100
|170.55
|179.66
|200
|180.8
|183.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Responsive Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.22%, FII holding fell to 7.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Responsive Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Responsive Ind. - Letter To Shareholders Intimating Notice Of 44Th AGM Of The Company
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Responsive Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Responsive Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Responsive Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Responsive Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC027797 and registration number is 027797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Responsive Industries is ₹168.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Responsive Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Responsive Industries is ₹4,489.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Responsive Industries are ₹174.00 and ₹168.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Responsive Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Responsive Industries is ₹242.25 and 52-week low of Responsive Industries is ₹117.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Responsive Industries has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -20.34% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, -17.61% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Responsive Industries are 30.25 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global