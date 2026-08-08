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Responsive Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Responsive Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.40 Closed
-1.72₹ -2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Responsive Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.40₹174.00
₹168.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.80₹242.25
₹168.40
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹171.35
Volume
3,014

Source: Dion Global

Responsive Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Responsive Industries has declined 17.61% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%), BirlaNu (-16.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Responsive Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Wakefit Innovations (-7.85%).

Responsive Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Responsive Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5172.4173.58
10175.21175.92
20185.63180.6
50186.61181.94
100170.55179.66
200180.8183.61

Source: Dion Global

Responsive Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Responsive Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.22%, FII holding fell to 7.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Responsive Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTResponsive Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
Aug 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTResponsive Ind. - Letter To Shareholders Intimating Notice Of 44Th AGM Of The Company
Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTResponsive Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 01, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTResponsive Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTResponsive Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Responsive Industries

Responsive Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC027797 and registration number is 027797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aayush Agarwal
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Vala
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sadanand Morab
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Shanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeny Gowadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Responsive Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Responsive Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Responsive Industries is ₹168.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Responsive Industries?

The Responsive Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Responsive Industries?

The market cap of Responsive Industries is ₹4,489.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Responsive Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Responsive Industries are ₹174.00 and ₹168.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Responsive Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Responsive Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Responsive Industries is ₹242.25 and 52-week low of Responsive Industries is ₹117.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Responsive Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Responsive Industries has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -20.34% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, -17.61% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 5.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Responsive Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Responsive Industries are 30.25 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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