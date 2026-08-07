Here's the live share price of Amber Enterprises India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amber Enterprises India has declined 3.96% compared to peers like Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Amber Enterprises India has outperformed peers relative to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%) and V-Guard Industries (5.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,376.89
|7,457.11
|10
|7,394.59
|7,459.07
|20
|7,572.47
|7,508.97
|50
|7,598.57
|7,568.72
|100
|7,513.11
|7,512.13
|200
|7,300.9
|7,349.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amber Enterprises India saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.08%, while DII stake increased to 30.54%, FII holding fell to 20.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,46,266
|4.2
|561.94
|5,77,896
|2.36
|435.16
|5,15,875
|1.42
|388.45
|4,76,339
|2.57
|358.68
|4,09,262
|2.24
|308.17
|3,76,065
|2.54
|283.18
|2,53,035
|2.07
|190.54
|2,30,000
|0.88
|173.19
|2,00,000
|1.07
|150.6
|1,72,996
|0.44
|130.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Amber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Amber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Amber Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Amber Enterprises - Intimation Regarding Approval Of Key Matters By IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, A Material Su
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Amber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1990PLC010265 and registration number is 010265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7966.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India is ₹7,415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amber Enterprises India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amber Enterprises India is ₹26,151.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amber Enterprises India are ₹7,551.00 and ₹7,330.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amber Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amber Enterprises India is ₹8,970.00 and 52-week low of Amber Enterprises India is ₹5,404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amber Enterprises India has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -3.96% over 1 year, 42.99% across 3 years, and 20.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India are 147.21 and 5.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global