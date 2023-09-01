Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.47
|22.54
|38.08
|56.84
|31.99
|65.63
|205.22
|3.99
|22.21
|29.27
|72.49
|24.12
|204.62
|779.74
|5.41
|9.04
|5.34
|-3.30
|-11.27
|36.93
|44.51
|0.28
|12.44
|14.35
|25.65
|-9.83
|-21.76
|-6.95
|1.00
|2.04
|4.46
|-24.51
|-4.53
|2.54
|-17.18
|-9.81
|21.48
|89.82
|102.70
|64.32
|64.32
|64.32
|3.83
|4.83
|62.55
|49.14
|17.93
|159.88
|-24.52
|14.26
|15.87
|23.09
|24.96
|8.97
|277.10
|37.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|9,70,781
|0.75
|236.38
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,79,197
|1.43
|165.38
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,20,449
|0.95
|102.38
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|2,37,031
|0.5
|57.72
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|1,75,001
|1.99
|42.61
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|1,10,000
|0.81
|26.78
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|1,00,000
|1.18
|24.35
|Tata Balanced Advantage Fund
|79,802
|0.26
|19.43
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|76,500
|1.17
|18.63
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|72,011
|0.51
|17.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1990PLC010265 and registration number is 010265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3137.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹9,770.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 62.15 and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 5.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹2,972.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amber Enterprises India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹2,990.00 and 52-week low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹1,762.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.