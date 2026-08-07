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Amber Enterprises India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Data CenterElectronics Manufacturing (EMS)Housing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Amber Enterprises India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,415.00 Closed
-0.40₹ -29.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amber Enterprises India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,330.00₹7,551.00
₹7,415.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,404.00₹8,970.00
₹7,415.00
Open Price
₹7,391.20
Prev. Close
₹7,444.85
Volume
9,333

Source: Dion Global

Amber Enterprises India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amber Enterprises India has declined 3.96% compared to peers like Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Amber Enterprises India has outperformed peers relative to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%) and V-Guard Industries (5.35%).

Amber Enterprises India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amber Enterprises India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,376.897,457.11
107,394.597,459.07
207,572.477,508.97
507,598.577,568.72
1007,513.117,512.13
2007,300.97,349.56

Source: Dion Global

Amber Enterprises India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amber Enterprises India saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.08%, while DII stake increased to 30.54%, FII holding fell to 20.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Amber Enterprises India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,46,2664.2561.94
5,77,8962.36435.16
5,15,8751.42388.45
4,76,3392.57358.68
4,09,2622.24308.17
3,76,0652.54283.18
2,53,0352.07190.54
2,30,0000.88173.19
2,00,0001.07150.6
1,72,9960.44130.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Amber Enterprises India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTAmber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 16, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTAmber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAmber Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAmber Enterprises - Intimation Regarding Approval Of Key Matters By IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, A Material Su
Jul 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAmber Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Amber Enterprises India

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1990PLC010265 and registration number is 010265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7966.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kartar Singh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Daljit Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arvind Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sabina Moti Bhavnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amber Enterprises India Share Price

What is the share price of Amber Enterprises India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India is ₹7,415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amber Enterprises India?

The Amber Enterprises India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amber Enterprises India?

The market cap of Amber Enterprises India is ₹26,151.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amber Enterprises India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amber Enterprises India are ₹7,551.00 and ₹7,330.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amber Enterprises India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amber Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amber Enterprises India is ₹8,970.00 and 52-week low of Amber Enterprises India is ₹5,404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amber Enterprises India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amber Enterprises India has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -3.96% over 1 year, 42.99% across 3 years, and 20.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India are 147.21 and 5.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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