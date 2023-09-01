Follow Us

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,972.20 Closed
2.572.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,942.25₹3,091.95
₹2,972.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,762.50₹2,990.00
₹2,972.20
Open Price
₹2,991.00
Prev. Close
₹2,899.75
Volume
5,05,049

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,064.42
  • R23,153.03
  • R33,214.12
  • Pivot
    3,003.33
  • S12,914.72
  • S22,853.63
  • S32,765.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,188.712,880.36
  • 102,231.842,831.39
  • 202,269.342,722.4
  • 502,275.622,503.39
  • 1002,314.112,324.97
  • 2002,860.882,251.21

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Share Holdings

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan9,70,7810.75236.38
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,79,1971.43165.38
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,20,4490.95102.38
DSP Small Cap Fund2,37,0310.557.72
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund1,75,0011.9942.61
HSBC ELSS Fund1,10,0000.8126.78
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund1,00,0001.1824.35
Tata Balanced Advantage Fund79,8020.2619.43
Tata India Consumer Fund76,5001.1718.63
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund72,0110.5117.53
View All Mutual Funds

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amber Enterprises India Ltd.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1990PLC010265 and registration number is 010265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3137.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartar Singh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Daljit Singh
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satwinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Sehrawat
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Amber Enterprises India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.?

The market cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹9,770.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 62.15 and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 5.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹2,972.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amber Enterprises India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹2,990.00 and 52-week low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹1,762.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

