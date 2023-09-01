What is the Market Cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.? The market cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹9,770.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 62.15 and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is 5.12 as on .

What is the share price of Amber Enterprises India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹2,972.20 as on .