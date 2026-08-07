What is the share price of Amber Enterprises India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amber Enterprises India is ₹7,415.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Amber Enterprises India? The Amber Enterprises India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amber Enterprises India? The market cap of Amber Enterprises India is ₹26,151.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amber Enterprises India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amber Enterprises India are ₹7,551.00 and ₹7,330.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amber Enterprises India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amber Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amber Enterprises India is ₹8,970.00 and 52-week low of Amber Enterprises India is ₹5,404.00 as on .

How has the Amber Enterprises India performed historically in terms of returns? The Amber Enterprises India has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -3.96% over 1 year, 42.99% across 3 years, and 20.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India are 147.21 and 5.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global