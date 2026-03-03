Facebook Pixel Code
Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEGIS VOPAK TERMINALS

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE IPOBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹216.35 Closed
-5.54₹ -12.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aegis Vopak Terminals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.25₹223.95
₹216.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.60₹302.00
₹216.35
Open Price
₹210.25
Prev. Close
₹229.05
Volume
79,787

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals has declined 2.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.58%.

Aegis Vopak Terminals’s current P/E of 117.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Vopak Terminals		-4.71-2.98-19.71-10.78-10.58-3.66-2.21
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		-5.47-3.96-2.0010.4439.6529.0315.04
JSW Infrastructure		-1.97-4.61-6.96-17.991.9116.919.83
Gujarat Pipavav Port		-1.551.42-6.6511.1133.3316.829.66
Allcargo Terminals		-5.150.04-6.11-9.30-4.66-18.28-11.41

Over the last one year, Aegis Vopak Terminals has declined 10.58% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (39.65%), JSW Infrastructure (1.91%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (33.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Vopak Terminals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (15.04%) and JSW Infrastructure (9.83%).

Aegis Vopak Terminals Financials

Aegis Vopak Terminals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.37229.05
10221.31225.72
20222.61223.8
50229.34229.55
100248.62238.25
200233.670

Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aegis Vopak Terminals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.98%, FII holding fell to 6.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,74,5031.91130.97
44,23,2711.82100.32
29,33,3430.0666.53
15,30,0611.7234.7
9,88,0030.1622.41
7,65,5090.0917.36
4,30,2270.589.76
2,78,2170.745.96

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Aegis Vopak Terminals Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTAegis Vopak Terminal - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
Feb 05, 2026, 9:24 PM ISTAegis Vopak Terminal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 05, 2026, 5:30 AM ISTAegis Vopak Terminal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTAegis Vopak Terminal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015- Execution Of Framework Agreement Between Company
Jan 30, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTAegis Vopak Terminal - Earnings Conference Call With Analysts/Investors On Friday, January 30, 2026 At 03:00 P.M Is Attached

About Aegis Vopak Terminals

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030GJ2013PLC075304 and registration number is 075304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Port & Port Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 988.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kapurchand Chandaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Murad Mohammed Husein Moledina
    Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh Sudarshan Nagpal
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gajanan Dalvi
    Director
  • Mr. Wilfred Lim Swee Guan
    Director
  • Mr. Uma Mandavgane
    Director
  • Mr. Lars Erik Mikael Johansson
    Director

FAQs on Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price

What is the share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹216.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aegis Vopak Terminals?

The Aegis Vopak Terminals is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aegis Vopak Terminals?

The market cap of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹23,971.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aegis Vopak Terminals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aegis Vopak Terminals are ₹223.95 and ₹210.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aegis Vopak Terminals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Vopak Terminals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹302.00 and 52-week low of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹197.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aegis Vopak Terminals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aegis Vopak Terminals has shown returns of -5.54% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, -16.98% over 3 months, -10.58% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and -2.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aegis Vopak Terminals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aegis Vopak Terminals are 117.26 and 4.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aegis Vopak Terminals News

