Here's the live share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals has declined 2.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.58%.
Aegis Vopak Terminals’s current P/E of 117.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|-4.71
|-2.98
|-19.71
|-10.78
|-10.58
|-3.66
|-2.21
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|-5.47
|-3.96
|-2.00
|10.44
|39.65
|29.03
|15.04
|JSW Infrastructure
|-1.97
|-4.61
|-6.96
|-17.99
|1.91
|16.91
|9.83
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|-1.55
|1.42
|-6.65
|11.11
|33.33
|16.82
|9.66
|Allcargo Terminals
|-5.15
|0.04
|-6.11
|-9.30
|-4.66
|-18.28
|-11.41
Over the last one year, Aegis Vopak Terminals has declined 10.58% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (39.65%), JSW Infrastructure (1.91%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (33.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Vopak Terminals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (15.04%) and JSW Infrastructure (9.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.37
|229.05
|10
|221.31
|225.72
|20
|222.61
|223.8
|50
|229.34
|229.55
|100
|248.62
|238.25
|200
|233.67
|0
In the latest quarter, Aegis Vopak Terminals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.98%, FII holding fell to 6.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,74,503
|1.91
|130.97
|44,23,271
|1.82
|100.32
|29,33,343
|0.06
|66.53
|15,30,061
|1.72
|34.7
|9,88,003
|0.16
|22.41
|7,65,509
|0.09
|17.36
|4,30,227
|0.58
|9.76
|2,78,217
|0.74
|5.96
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|Aegis Vopak Terminal - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:24 PM IST
|Aegis Vopak Terminal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:30 AM IST
|Aegis Vopak Terminal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Aegis Vopak Terminal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015- Execution Of Framework Agreement Between Company
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Aegis Vopak Terminal - Earnings Conference Call With Analysts/Investors On Friday, January 30, 2026 At 03:00 P.M Is Attached
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030GJ2013PLC075304 and registration number is 075304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Port & Port Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 988.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹216.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aegis Vopak Terminals is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹23,971.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aegis Vopak Terminals are ₹223.95 and ₹210.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Vopak Terminals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹302.00 and 52-week low of Aegis Vopak Terminals is ₹197.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aegis Vopak Terminals has shown returns of -5.54% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, -16.98% over 3 months, -10.58% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and -2.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aegis Vopak Terminals are 117.26 and 4.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.