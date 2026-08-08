Here's the live share price of Manappuram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manappuram Finance has gained 40.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Manappuram Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|366.83
|363.67
|10
|360.1
|360.06
|20
|346.24
|351.53
|50
|328.81
|334.11
|100
|304.07
|318.13
|200
|297.1
|300.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manappuram Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.66%, while DII stake increased to 14.85%, FII holding fell to 22.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,68,24,221
|1.62
|545.44
|85,56,124
|1.52
|277.39
|50,00,000
|0.51
|162.1
|40,91,816
|0.47
|132.66
|40,90,979
|1.22
|132.63
|39,66,000
|0.54
|128.58
|35,04,000
|1
|113.6
|33,31,650
|0.55
|108.01
|32,01,690
|0.26
|103.8
|31,00,000
|2.04
|100.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Manappuram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Manappuram Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Manappuram Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Manappuram Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Manappuram Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Manappuram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1992PLC006623 and registration number is 006623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7642.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manappuram Finance is ₹365.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manappuram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manappuram Finance is ₹30,928.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manappuram Finance are ₹368.00 and ₹358.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manappuram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manappuram Finance is ₹381.40 and 52-week low of Manappuram Finance is ₹245.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manappuram Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, 15.52% over 3 months, 40.27% over 1 year, 38.58% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance are 30.83 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global