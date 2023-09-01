Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|1,04,92,407
|1
|145.95
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|75,67,636
|0.9
|105.27
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|52,56,000
|0.75
|73.11
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|52,50,000
|1.24
|73.03
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|49,26,000
|0.29
|68.52
|SBI Contra Fund
|48,00,000
|0.5
|66.77
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|44,88,000
|0.44
|62.43
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|39,90,000
|0.47
|55.5
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|34,20,000
|0.68
|47.57
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|27,66,000
|0.73
|38.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Manappuram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1992PLC006623 and registration number is 006623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4562.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹13,85.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is 8.75 and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹151.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manappuram Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹155.70 and 52-week low of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.