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Manappuram Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAPPURAM FINANCE

Midcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Manappuram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹365.40 Closed
0.94₹ 3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manappuram Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹358.70₹368.00
₹365.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.10₹381.40
₹365.40
Open Price
₹365.40
Prev. Close
₹362.00
Volume
76,461

Source: Dion Global

Manappuram Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manappuram Finance has gained 40.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Manappuram Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Manappuram Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manappuram Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5366.83363.67
10360.1360.06
20346.24351.53
50328.81334.11
100304.07318.13
200297.1300.04

Source: Dion Global

Manappuram Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manappuram Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.66%, while DII stake increased to 14.85%, FII holding fell to 22.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Manappuram Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,68,24,2211.62545.44
85,56,1241.52277.39
50,00,0000.51162.1
40,91,8160.47132.66
40,90,9791.22132.63
39,66,0000.54128.58
35,04,0001113.6
33,31,6500.55108.01
32,01,6900.26103.8
31,00,0002.04100.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Manappuram Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTManappuram Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTManappuram Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTManappuram Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTManappuram Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
Jul 21, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTManappuram Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1992PLC006623 and registration number is 006623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7642.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V P Nandakumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Sumitha Nandan
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Harshan Kollara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Arvind Kotecha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rishi Mandawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rosemary Sebastian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Induprasad Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V V Balaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Rathanchand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manappuram Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Manappuram Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manappuram Finance is ₹365.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manappuram Finance?

The Manappuram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manappuram Finance?

The market cap of Manappuram Finance is ₹30,928.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manappuram Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manappuram Finance are ₹368.00 and ₹358.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manappuram Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manappuram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manappuram Finance is ₹381.40 and 52-week low of Manappuram Finance is ₹245.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manappuram Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manappuram Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, 15.52% over 3 months, 40.27% over 1 year, 38.58% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance are 30.83 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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