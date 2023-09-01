Follow Us

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹151.80 Closed
-1.81-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.50₹155.90
₹151.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.50₹155.70
₹151.80
Open Price
₹154.95
Prev. Close
₹154.60
Volume
1,49,10,623

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155
  • R2158.15
  • R3160.4
  • Pivot
    152.75
  • S1149.6
  • S2147.35
  • S3144.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.52148.84
  • 10102.6147.06
  • 2099.81144.36
  • 50101.98137.06
  • 10097.35129.98
  • 200112.09124.09

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.7811.7833.9144.0047.21-0.8853.62
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund1,04,92,4071145.95
DSP Small Cap Fund75,67,6360.9105.27
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund52,56,0000.7573.11
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund52,50,0001.2473.03
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan49,26,0000.2968.52
SBI Contra Fund48,00,0000.566.77
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund44,88,0000.4462.43
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund39,90,0000.4755.5
Tata Arbitrage Fund34,20,0000.6847.57
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund27,66,0000.7338.48
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Manappuram Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KL1992PLC006623 and registration number is 006623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4562.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Jayantilal Mehta
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. V P Nandakumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Sumitha Nandan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S R Balasubramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Manomohanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V R Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshan Kollara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pratima Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V P Seemanthini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manappuram Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹13,85.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is 8.75 and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manappuram Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹151.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manappuram Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manappuram Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹155.70 and 52-week low of Manappuram Finance Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

