What is the share price of Manappuram Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manappuram Finance is ₹365.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Manappuram Finance? The Manappuram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manappuram Finance? The market cap of Manappuram Finance is ₹30,928.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manappuram Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manappuram Finance are ₹368.00 and ₹358.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manappuram Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manappuram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manappuram Finance is ₹381.40 and 52-week low of Manappuram Finance is ₹245.10 as on .

How has the Manappuram Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Manappuram Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, 15.52% over 3 months, 40.27% over 1 year, 38.58% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance are 30.83 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global