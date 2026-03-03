Facebook Pixel Code
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRN HEAT EXCHANGER AND REFRIGERATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹918.00 Closed
-7.99₹ -79.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹903.30₹976.20
₹918.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹589.75₹1,031.00
₹918.00
Open Price
₹941.00
Prev. Close
₹997.70
Volume
1,55,995

Over the last 5 years, the share price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has gained 13.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.29%.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration’s current P/E of 83.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		-2.9135.0714.734.085.1424.2613.92
Hindustan Copper		2.25-6.3769.93132.28183.2877.5232.14
Precision Wires India		7.4428.9133.7582.25144.7470.1169.02
Ram Ratna Wires		1.2410.565.73-10.8435.4262.0368.97
KSH International		4.353.946.336.336.332.071.24
Onix Solar Energy		03.00196.84137.04111.28160.06139.18
Bhagyanagar India		10.86-6.5224.5277.82126.2549.8227.69
Parmeshwar Metal		-7.91-18.80-2.8581.79134.0910.226.01
Baroda Extrusion		-1.840.6627.67-0.5522.6758.1064.27
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		0-2.93-11.15101.511,091.78208.09123.07
Cubex Tubings		-5.40-15.9913.5823.2610.9451.4734.90
Shilp Gravures		-0.031.71-17.82-21.82-16.8424.7714.52
Shalimar Wires Industries		-6.64-10.87-13.07-20.06-14.9520.4527.97
MSR India		7.8543.24118.24117.5136.86-9.06-9.48
N D Metal Industries		0-5.223.293.87-8.1725.9330.44
Krupalu Metals		-2.16-10.54-37.30-37.80-37.80-14.64-9.06
RCI Industries & Technologies		0-4.620.4443.37-5.685.62-3.60

Over the last one year, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has gained 5.14% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.28%), Precision Wires India (144.74%), Ram Ratna Wires (35.42%). From a 5 year perspective, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.14%) and Precision Wires India (69.02%).

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Financials

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5947.47961.51
10851.13900.63
20772.57827.91
50728.55771.75
100769.39773.56
200803.43779.09

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.35%, FII holding fell to 5.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,52,8460.3222.52
2,68,0820.8917.11
2,16,9722.4713.85
1,97,1760.2812.59
1,56,7650.3410.01
67,1620.24.29
61,0300.063.9
32,8730.482.1
30,7810.451.96
10,0000.20.72

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTKRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 26, 2026, 3:38 AM ISTKRN Heat Exchanger - Clarification With Respect To Significant Movement In The Price
Feb 26, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTKRN Heat Exchanger - Clarification sought from KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
Feb 24, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTKRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 7:38 PM ISTKRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309RJ2017PLC058905 and registration number is 058905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Yadav
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Ms. Anju Devi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Anasingaraju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Batheja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Share Price

What is the share price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹918.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

The market cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹5,705.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration are ₹976.20 and ₹903.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹1,031.00 and 52-week low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹589.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration performed historically in terms of returns?

The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has shown returns of -7.99% over the past day, 48.4% for the past month, 12.6% over 3 months, 5.29% over 1 year, 24.26% across 3 years, and 13.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration are 83.95 and 10.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

