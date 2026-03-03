Here's the live share price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has gained 13.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.29%.
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration’s current P/E of 83.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|-2.91
|35.07
|14.73
|4.08
|5.14
|24.26
|13.92
|Hindustan Copper
|2.25
|-6.37
|69.93
|132.28
|183.28
|77.52
|32.14
|Precision Wires India
|7.44
|28.91
|33.75
|82.25
|144.74
|70.11
|69.02
|Ram Ratna Wires
|1.24
|10.56
|5.73
|-10.84
|35.42
|62.03
|68.97
|KSH International
|4.35
|3.94
|6.33
|6.33
|6.33
|2.07
|1.24
|Onix Solar Energy
|0
|3.00
|196.84
|137.04
|111.28
|160.06
|139.18
|Bhagyanagar India
|10.86
|-6.52
|24.52
|77.82
|126.25
|49.82
|27.69
|Parmeshwar Metal
|-7.91
|-18.80
|-2.85
|81.79
|134.09
|10.22
|6.01
|Baroda Extrusion
|-1.84
|0.66
|27.67
|-0.55
|22.67
|58.10
|64.27
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|0
|-2.93
|-11.15
|101.51
|1,091.78
|208.09
|123.07
|Cubex Tubings
|-5.40
|-15.99
|13.58
|23.26
|10.94
|51.47
|34.90
|Shilp Gravures
|-0.03
|1.71
|-17.82
|-21.82
|-16.84
|24.77
|14.52
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|-6.64
|-10.87
|-13.07
|-20.06
|-14.95
|20.45
|27.97
|MSR India
|7.85
|43.24
|118.24
|117.51
|36.86
|-9.06
|-9.48
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|-5.22
|3.29
|3.87
|-8.17
|25.93
|30.44
|Krupalu Metals
|-2.16
|-10.54
|-37.30
|-37.80
|-37.80
|-14.64
|-9.06
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|0
|-4.62
|0.44
|43.37
|-5.68
|5.62
|-3.60
Over the last one year, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has gained 5.14% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.28%), Precision Wires India (144.74%), Ram Ratna Wires (35.42%). From a 5 year perspective, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.14%) and Precision Wires India (69.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|947.47
|961.51
|10
|851.13
|900.63
|20
|772.57
|827.91
|50
|728.55
|771.75
|100
|769.39
|773.56
|200
|803.43
|779.09
In the latest quarter, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.35%, FII holding fell to 5.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,52,846
|0.32
|22.52
|2,68,082
|0.89
|17.11
|2,16,972
|2.47
|13.85
|1,97,176
|0.28
|12.59
|1,56,765
|0.34
|10.01
|67,162
|0.2
|4.29
|61,030
|0.06
|3.9
|32,873
|0.48
|2.1
|30,781
|0.45
|1.96
|10,000
|0.2
|0.72
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|KRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:38 AM IST
|KRN Heat Exchanger - Clarification With Respect To Significant Movement In The Price
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|KRN Heat Exchanger - Clarification sought from KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|KRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 7:38 PM IST
|KRN Heat Exchanger - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309RJ2017PLC058905 and registration number is 058905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹918.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹5,705.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration are ₹976.20 and ₹903.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹1,031.00 and 52-week low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is ₹589.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has shown returns of -7.99% over the past day, 48.4% for the past month, 12.6% over 3 months, 5.29% over 1 year, 24.26% across 3 years, and 13.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration are 83.95 and 10.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.