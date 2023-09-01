Follow Us

NRB BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | NSE
₹268.25 Closed
-0.74-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NRB Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.00₹274.35
₹268.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹284.85
₹268.25
Open Price
₹270.90
Prev. Close
₹270.25
Volume
3,62,624

NRB Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1273.53
  • R2278.12
  • R3281.88
  • Pivot
    269.77
  • S1265.18
  • S2261.42
  • S3256.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5169.42263.71
  • 10169.75255.98
  • 20165.64249.18
  • 50163.13230.38
  • 100147.94206.17
  • 200140.76182.82

NRB Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

NRB Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

NRB Bearings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan87,48,9821.04219.07
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund14,52,7880.2136.38
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund7,00,0000.1517.53
Franklin Build India Fund6,00,0001.0115.02
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan2,00,0000.445.01
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan15,0000.220.34

NRB Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NRB Bearings Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1965PLC013251 and registration number is 013251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 913.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Chairman
  • Ms. Harshbeena S Zaveri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Satish C Rangani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh S Sahney
    Director
  • Mr. Ashank D Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Rustom Desai
    Director
  • Ms. R M Vishakha
    Director

FAQs on NRB Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹2,599.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd. is 26.42 and PB ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd. is 4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NRB Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹268.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹284.85 and 52-week low of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

