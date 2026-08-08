Here's the live share price of NRB Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NRB Bearings has gained 62.60% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, NRB Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|422.61
|434.78
|10
|411.82
|426.37
|20
|416.56
|421.23
|50
|412.71
|403.27
|100
|346.11
|369.5
|200
|309.56
|333.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NRB Bearings saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.74%, while DII stake increased to 13.85%, FII holding rose to 18.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|87,48,982
|0.96
|388.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|NRB Bearings - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|NRB Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026 Under Regulation 30 And Schedule II
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|NRB Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|NRB Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|NRB Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
NRB Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1965PLC013251 and registration number is 013251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1185.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Bearings is ₹462.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NRB Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NRB Bearings is ₹4,478.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Bearings are ₹464.80 and ₹441.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Bearings is ₹468.35 and 52-week low of NRB Bearings is ₹213.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NRB Bearings has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 6.73% for the past month, 53.93% over 3 months, 62.6% over 1 year, 21.0% across 3 years, and 28.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Bearings are 31.38 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global