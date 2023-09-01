Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|87,48,982
|1.04
|219.07
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|14,52,788
|0.21
|36.38
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|7,00,000
|0.15
|17.53
|Franklin Build India Fund
|6,00,000
|1.01
|15.02
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|2,00,000
|0.44
|5.01
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|15,000
|0.22
|0.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NRB Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1965PLC013251 and registration number is 013251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 913.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹2,599.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd. is 26.42 and PB ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd. is 4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹268.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹284.85 and 52-week low of NRB Bearings Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.