What is the share price of NRB Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Bearings is ₹462.10 as on .

What kind of stock is NRB Bearings? The NRB Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Bearings? The market cap of NRB Bearings is ₹4,478.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NRB Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Bearings are ₹464.80 and ₹441.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Bearings is ₹468.35 and 52-week low of NRB Bearings is ₹213.10 as on .

How has the NRB Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The NRB Bearings has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 6.73% for the past month, 53.93% over 3 months, 62.6% over 1 year, 21.0% across 3 years, and 28.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NRB Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Bearings are 31.38 and 4.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global