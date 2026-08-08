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NRB Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

NRB BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NRB Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹462.10 Closed
3.51₹ 15.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NRB Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹441.55₹464.80
₹462.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.10₹468.35
₹462.10
Open Price
₹442.70
Prev. Close
₹446.45
Volume
36,089

Source: Dion Global

NRB Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NRB Bearings has gained 62.60% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, NRB Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

NRB Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NRB Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5422.61434.78
10411.82426.37
20416.56421.23
50412.71403.27
100346.11369.5
200309.56333.39

Source: Dion Global

NRB Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NRB Bearings saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.74%, while DII stake increased to 13.85%, FII holding rose to 18.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NRB Bearings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
87,48,9820.96388.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NRB Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTNRB Bearings - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTNRB Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026 Under Regulation 30 And Schedule II
Aug 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTNRB Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTNRB Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTNRB Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About NRB Bearings

NRB Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1965PLC013251 and registration number is 013251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1185.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Chairman
  • Ms. Harshbeena S Zaveri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Satish C Rangani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rustom Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayavardhan Dhar Diwan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bapsy Dastur
    Independent Director

FAQs on NRB Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of NRB Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NRB Bearings is ₹462.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NRB Bearings?

The NRB Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Bearings?

The market cap of NRB Bearings is ₹4,478.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NRB Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NRB Bearings are ₹464.80 and ₹441.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NRB Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NRB Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NRB Bearings is ₹468.35 and 52-week low of NRB Bearings is ₹213.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NRB Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The NRB Bearings has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 6.73% for the past month, 53.93% over 3 months, 62.6% over 1 year, 21.0% across 3 years, and 28.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NRB Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NRB Bearings are 31.38 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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