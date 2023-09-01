Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.93
|6.45
|13.80
|26.27
|5.89
|-8.79
|7.84
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.67
|72.37
|54.32
|41.69
|45.09
|587.50
|186.37
|-0.37
|0.61
|30.93
|39.15
|-21.57
|299.93
|140.06
|0
|0
|-6.25
|-11.76
|-42.31
|0
|-50.00
|-16.16
|61.18
|77.92
|70.40
|14.93
|300.58
|155.60
|0.82
|2.43
|16.13
|6.34
|-6.35
|122.55
|34.21
|-1.65
|28.01
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|50,946
|0.1
|0.57
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|33,058
|0.1
|0.37
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|20,934
|0.1
|0.24
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,897
|0.1
|0.13
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|5,476
|0.1
|0.06
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,394
|0.1
|0.04
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|3,642
|0.01
|0.04
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|755
|0.1
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|7
|0
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|20
|0
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ITI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1950GOI000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1860.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 933.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ITI Ltd. is ₹11,516.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ITI Ltd. is -32.0 and PB ratio of ITI Ltd. is 4.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI Ltd. is ₹120.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITI Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITI Ltd. is ₹125.50 and 52-week low of ITI Ltd. is ₹86.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.