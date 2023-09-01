Follow Us

Must Read

ITI Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ITI LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹120.40 Closed
0.460.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ITI Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.75₹123.20
₹120.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.55₹125.50
₹120.40
Open Price
₹119.95
Prev. Close
₹119.85
Volume
11,58,427

ITI Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.72
  • R2125.18
  • R3127.17
  • Pivot
    120.73
  • S1118.27
  • S2116.28
  • S3113.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.35118.38
  • 10103.36117.45
  • 20105.22116.07
  • 50109.8112.78
  • 100107.41109.24
  • 200105.13106.92

ITI Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.936.4513.8026.275.89-8.797.84
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.6772.3754.3241.6945.09587.50186.37
-0.370.6130.9339.15-21.57299.93140.06
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.1661.1877.9270.4014.93300.58155.60
0.822.4316.136.34-6.35122.5534.21
-1.6528.0154.7354.7354.7354.7354.73
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

ITI Ltd. Share Holdings

ITI Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund50,9460.10.57
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund33,0580.10.37
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund20,9340.10.24
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,8970.10.13
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF5,4760.10.06
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,3940.10.04
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund3,6420.010.04
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7550.10.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF700
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund2000
View All Mutual Funds

ITI Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ITI Ltd.

ITI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1950GOI000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1860.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 933.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Srivastava
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Chandra Tiwari
    Director - Marketing
  • Dr. Rajesh Sharma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Raja Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Billeswar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Palariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on ITI Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ITI Ltd.?

The market cap of ITI Ltd. is ₹11,516.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITI Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ITI Ltd. is -32.0 and PB ratio of ITI Ltd. is 4.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ITI Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI Ltd. is ₹120.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITI Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITI Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITI Ltd. is ₹125.50 and 52-week low of ITI Ltd. is ₹86.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

