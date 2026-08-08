What is the share price of ITI? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI is ₹282.20 as on .

What kind of stock is ITI? The ITI is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITI? The market cap of ITI is ₹27,116.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ITI? Today’s highest and lowest price of ITI are ₹288.95 and ₹281.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITI? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITI is ₹372.95 and 52-week low of ITI is ₹232.90 as on .

How has the ITI performed historically in terms of returns? The ITI has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 32.98% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITI? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITI are 117.00 and 14.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global