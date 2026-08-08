Here's the live share price of ITI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ITI has declined 11.91% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, ITI has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|276.53
|280.18
|10
|277.76
|279.87
|20
|282.37
|282.57
|50
|293.2
|287.75
|100
|286.48
|289.62
|200
|295.32
|292.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ITI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 1.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|ITI - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|ITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|ITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|ITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|ITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
ITI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1950GOI000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance of telecom network. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2183.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 962.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI is ₹282.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITI is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ITI is ₹27,116.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ITI are ₹288.95 and ₹281.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITI is ₹372.95 and 52-week low of ITI is ₹232.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITI has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 32.98% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITI are 117.00 and 14.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global