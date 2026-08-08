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ITI Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITI

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of ITI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.20 Closed
-1.69₹ -4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ITI Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.20₹288.95
₹282.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.90₹372.95
₹282.20
Open Price
₹286.80
Prev. Close
₹287.05
Volume
18,011

Source: Dion Global

ITI Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ITI has declined 11.91% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, ITI has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

ITI Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ITI Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5276.53280.18
10277.76279.87
20282.37282.57
50293.2287.75
100286.48289.62
200295.32292.38

Source: Dion Global

ITI Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ITI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 1.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ITI Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTITI - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 16, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTITI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About ITI

ITI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1950GOI000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance of telecom network. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2183.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 962.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Rai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Srivastava
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. C V Ramana Babu
    Director - Marketing
  • Mrs. S Jeyanthi
    Director - Production
  • Mr. Gopinath Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Government Director
  • Lt. Gen. K Vinod Kumar
    Government Director

FAQs on ITI Share Price

What is the share price of ITI?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI is ₹282.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ITI?

The ITI is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITI?

The market cap of ITI is ₹27,116.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ITI?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ITI are ₹288.95 and ₹281.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITI?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITI is ₹372.95 and 52-week low of ITI is ₹232.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ITI performed historically in terms of returns?

The ITI has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 32.98% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITI?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITI are 117.00 and 14.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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