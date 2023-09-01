What is the Market Cap of ITI Ltd.? The market cap of ITI Ltd. is ₹11,516.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITI Ltd.? P/E ratio of ITI Ltd. is -32.0 and PB ratio of ITI Ltd. is 4.83 as on .

What is the share price of ITI Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITI Ltd. is ₹120.40 as on .