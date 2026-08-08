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Kalyan Jewellers India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
Premium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE MomentumBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Kalyan Jewellers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹610.00 Closed
2.01₹ 12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalyan Jewellers India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹601.35₹629.50
₹610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹327.15₹649.00
₹610.00
Open Price
₹605.00
Prev. Close
₹598.00
Volume
22,22,985

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Jewellers India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalyan Jewellers India has gained 3.26% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyan Jewellers India has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Thangamayil Jewellery (64.69%).

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Jewellers India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5618.56592.55
10598.96588.99
20546.01556.59
50438.41486.63
100417.59452.36
200440.14452.27

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Jewellers India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalyan Jewellers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.83%, FII holding fell to 10.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kalyan Jewellers India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,14,13,3956.342,374.86
2,27,82,3906.63881
65,00,8351.79251.39
53,14,8711.07205.53
50,90,8892.82196.86
49,63,4691.34191.94
49,04,9211.52189.67
28,33,6500.46109.58
16,54,1381.0463.97
11,77,2000.445.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kalyan Jewellers India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTKalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTKalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTKalyan Jewellers Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June
Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTKalyan Jewellers Ind - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTKalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KL2009PLC024641 and registration number is 024641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31027.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1032.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Rai
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. T S Kalyanaraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T K Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T K Seetharam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Salil Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Kumar Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A D M Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Anantharaman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kishori Jayendra Udeshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Sadasivan Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyan Jewellers India Share Price

What is the share price of Kalyan Jewellers India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalyan Jewellers India?

The Kalyan Jewellers India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Jewellers India?

The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹62,997.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyan Jewellers India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Jewellers India are ₹629.50 and ₹601.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Jewellers India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Jewellers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹649.00 and 52-week low of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹327.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalyan Jewellers India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalyan Jewellers India has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 71.88% for the past month, 48.36% over 3 months, 3.26% over 1 year, 51.83% across 3 years, and 55.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India are 43.90 and 9.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Jewellers India News

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