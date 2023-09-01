Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|1,36,64,895
|2.62
|238.73
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|93,02,963
|1.94
|162.52
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|93,02,963
|1.94
|162.52
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|83,00,000
|1.24
|145
|Franklin India Taxshield
|37,00,000
|1.23
|64.64
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|35,01,705
|4.93
|61.17
|Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|23,52,756
|1.19
|41.1
|Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund
|11,00,000
|1.24
|19.22
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|6,20,000
|0.58
|10.83
|Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund
|5,35,700
|0.63
|9.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KL2009PLC024641 and registration number is 024641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9056.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1030.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹25,936.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 59.89 and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹261.00 and 52-week low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.