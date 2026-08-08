Here's the live share price of Kalyan Jewellers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalyan Jewellers India has gained 3.26% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyan Jewellers India has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Thangamayil Jewellery (64.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|618.56
|592.55
|10
|598.96
|588.99
|20
|546.01
|556.59
|50
|438.41
|486.63
|100
|417.59
|452.36
|200
|440.14
|452.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalyan Jewellers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.83%, FII holding fell to 10.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,14,13,395
|6.34
|2,374.86
|2,27,82,390
|6.63
|881
|65,00,835
|1.79
|251.39
|53,14,871
|1.07
|205.53
|50,90,889
|2.82
|196.86
|49,63,469
|1.34
|191.94
|49,04,921
|1.52
|189.67
|28,33,650
|0.46
|109.58
|16,54,138
|1.04
|63.97
|11,77,200
|0.4
|45.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Kalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Jewellers Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Jewellers Ind - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Jewellers Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KL2009PLC024641 and registration number is 024641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31027.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1032.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyan Jewellers India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹62,997.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Jewellers India are ₹629.50 and ₹601.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Jewellers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹649.00 and 52-week low of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹327.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyan Jewellers India has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 71.88% for the past month, 48.36% over 3 months, 3.26% over 1 year, 51.83% across 3 years, and 55.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India are 43.90 and 9.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global