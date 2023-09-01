Follow Us

KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Largecap | NSE
₹245.50 Closed
-2.5-6.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.65₹261.90
₹245.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹261.00
₹245.50
Open Price
₹255.95
Prev. Close
₹251.80
Volume
64,44,562

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1257.22
  • R2269.18
  • R3276.47
  • Pivot
    249.93
  • S1237.97
  • S2230.68
  • S3218.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.13233.85
  • 10102.26224.94
  • 2099.6211.64
  • 5089.3184.07
  • 10075.93159.12
  • 20069.61135.37

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,36,64,8952.62238.73
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund93,02,9631.94162.52
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan93,02,9631.94162.52
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund83,00,0001.24145
Franklin India Taxshield37,00,0001.2364.64
Sundaram Consumption Fund35,01,7054.9361.17
Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund23,52,7561.1941.1
Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund11,00,0001.2419.22
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund6,20,0000.5810.83
Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund5,35,7000.639.36
View All Mutual Funds

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911KL2009PLC024641 and registration number is 024641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9056.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1030.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Rai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. T S Kalyanaraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T K Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T K Seetharam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Salil Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Kumar Saraf
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. A D M Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Anantharaman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kishori Jayendra Udeshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Sadasivan Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹25,936.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 59.89 and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹261.00 and 52-week low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

