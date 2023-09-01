What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹25,936.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 59.89 and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is 7.14 as on .

What is the share price of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on .