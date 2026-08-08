What is the share price of Kalyan Jewellers India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹610.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalyan Jewellers India? The Kalyan Jewellers India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Jewellers India? The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹62,997.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyan Jewellers India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Jewellers India are ₹629.50 and ₹601.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Jewellers India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Jewellers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹649.00 and 52-week low of Kalyan Jewellers India is ₹327.15 as on .

How has the Kalyan Jewellers India performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalyan Jewellers India has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 71.88% for the past month, 48.36% over 3 months, 3.26% over 1 year, 51.83% across 3 years, and 55.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India are 43.90 and 9.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global