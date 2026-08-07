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HFCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

HFCL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of HFCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹208.00 Closed
2.01₹ 4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HFCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.05₹211.40
₹208.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.83₹229.40
₹208.00
Open Price
₹203.90
Prev. Close
₹203.90
Volume
12,40,015

Source: Dion Global

HFCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
Indus Towers		-1.550.6-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.437.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.79.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.4-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.7-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.933.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.6-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HFCL has gained 180.63% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), ITI (-11.91%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, HFCL has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and ITI (17.56%).

HFCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HFCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5192.62203.19
10199.5202.04
20208.23203.31
50197.8191.11
100148.29163.01
200109.14132.22

Source: Dion Global

HFCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HFCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.92%, FII holding rose to 15.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HFCL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,55,88,2516.032,034.6
55,07,0226117.22
34,63,1720.9573.71
17,14,5074.3136.49
14,22,4099.6930.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HFCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTHFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTHFCL - Board Meeting Outcome for Expansion Of Optical Fiber And Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturing Capacities
Aug 03, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTHFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 01, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTHFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 30, 2026, 01:53 PM IST ISTHFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About HFCL

HFCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200HP1987PLC007466 and registration number is 007466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4527.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Nahata
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Ranjeet Mal Kastia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kharabanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bela Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on HFCL Share Price

What is the share price of HFCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HFCL is ₹208.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HFCL?

The HFCL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HFCL?

The market cap of HFCL is ₹31,836.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HFCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HFCL are ₹211.40 and ₹201.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HFCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HFCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HFCL is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of HFCL is ₹59.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HFCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The HFCL has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 41.88% over 3 months, 180.63% over 1 year, 41.67% across 3 years, and 24.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HFCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HFCL are 55.60 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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