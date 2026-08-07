Here's the live share price of HFCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.6
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.4
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.7
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.4
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.7
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.9
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.6
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HFCL has gained 180.63% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), ITI (-11.91%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, HFCL has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and ITI (17.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|192.62
|203.19
|10
|199.5
|202.04
|20
|208.23
|203.31
|50
|197.8
|191.11
|100
|148.29
|163.01
|200
|109.14
|132.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HFCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.92%, FII holding rose to 15.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,55,88,251
|6.03
|2,034.6
|55,07,022
|6
|117.22
|34,63,172
|0.95
|73.71
|17,14,507
|4.31
|36.49
|14,22,409
|9.69
|30.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|HFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|HFCL - Board Meeting Outcome for Expansion Of Optical Fiber And Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturing Capacities
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|HFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|HFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:53 PM IST IST
|HFCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
HFCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200HP1987PLC007466 and registration number is 007466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4527.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HFCL is ₹208.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HFCL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HFCL is ₹31,836.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HFCL are ₹211.40 and ₹201.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HFCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HFCL is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of HFCL is ₹59.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HFCL has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 41.88% over 3 months, 180.63% over 1 year, 41.67% across 3 years, and 24.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HFCL are 55.60 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global