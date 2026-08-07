What is the share price of HFCL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HFCL is ₹208.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HFCL? The HFCL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HFCL? The market cap of HFCL is ₹31,836.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HFCL? Today’s highest and lowest price of HFCL are ₹211.40 and ₹201.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HFCL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HFCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HFCL is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of HFCL is ₹59.83 as on .

How has the HFCL performed historically in terms of returns? The HFCL has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 41.88% over 3 months, 180.63% over 1 year, 41.67% across 3 years, and 24.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HFCL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HFCL are 55.60 and 6.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global