HFCL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HFCL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹74.85 Closed
-1.77-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HFCL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.95₹78.55
₹74.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.75₹88.80
₹74.85
Open Price
₹77.40
Prev. Close
₹76.20
Volume
2,68,10,319

HFCL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.55
  • R280.35
  • R382.15
  • Pivot
    75.75
  • S172.95
  • S271.15
  • S368.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.9172.9
  • 1076.6771.26
  • 2075.3669.71
  • 5075.4367.96
  • 10068.9967.41
  • 20072.2568.06

HFCL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
3.936.4513.8026.275.89-8.797.84
36.6772.3754.3241.6945.09587.50186.37
-0.370.6130.9339.15-21.57299.93140.06
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.1661.1877.9270.4014.93300.58155.60
0.822.4316.136.34-6.35122.5534.21
-1.6528.0154.7354.7354.7354.7354.73
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

HFCL Ltd. Share Holdings

HFCL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund2,14,45,7802.02136.82
Quant Active Fund1,14,29,2681.3672.92
Quant Value Fund53,31,7244.4834.02
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,45,5960.482.84
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,89,1430.481.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund2,13,0921.731.36
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,83,0830.481.17
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,79,6761.731.15
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,04,0600.480.66
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF47,6940.480.3
View All Mutual Funds

HFCL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HFCL Ltd.

HFCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200HP1987PLC007466 and registration number is 007466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4286.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Nahata
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Sirohi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Tamali Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kharabanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ranjeet Mal Kastia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Eda
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on HFCL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HFCL Ltd.?

The market cap of HFCL Ltd. is ₹10,498.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HFCL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HFCL Ltd. is 34.88 and PB ratio of HFCL Ltd. is 3.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HFCL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HFCL Ltd. is ₹74.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HFCL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HFCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HFCL Ltd. is ₹88.80 and 52-week low of HFCL Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

