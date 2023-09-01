Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|3.93
|6.45
|13.80
|26.27
|5.89
|-8.79
|7.84
|36.67
|72.37
|54.32
|41.69
|45.09
|587.50
|186.37
|-0.37
|0.61
|30.93
|39.15
|-21.57
|299.93
|140.06
|0
|0
|-6.25
|-11.76
|-42.31
|0
|-50.00
|-16.16
|61.18
|77.92
|70.40
|14.93
|300.58
|155.60
|0.82
|2.43
|16.13
|6.34
|-6.35
|122.55
|34.21
|-1.65
|28.01
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|2,14,45,780
|2.02
|136.82
|Quant Active Fund
|1,14,29,268
|1.36
|72.92
|Quant Value Fund
|53,31,724
|4.48
|34.02
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,45,596
|0.48
|2.84
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,89,143
|0.48
|1.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|2,13,092
|1.73
|1.36
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,83,083
|0.48
|1.17
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,79,676
|1.73
|1.15
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,04,060
|0.48
|0.66
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|47,694
|0.48
|0.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HFCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200HP1987PLC007466 and registration number is 007466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4286.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HFCL Ltd. is ₹10,498.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HFCL Ltd. is 34.88 and PB ratio of HFCL Ltd. is 3.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HFCL Ltd. is ₹74.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HFCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HFCL Ltd. is ₹88.80 and 52-week low of HFCL Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.