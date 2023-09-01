Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|97,16,991
|2.37
|475.16
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|80,00,000
|2.51
|391.2
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|54,68,724
|1.27
|267.42
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|35,45,600
|0.69
|173.38
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|17,69,363
|1.04
|86.52
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|17,69,363
|1.04
|86.52
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|13,70,000
|4.45
|66.99
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|12,00,106
|0.31
|58.69
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|11,93,713
|1.96
|58.37
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|9,00,000
|0.57
|44.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chalet Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC038538 and registration number is 038538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 205.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹11,300.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 61.64 and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹540.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chalet Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹303.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.