Here's the live share price of Chalet Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chalet Hotels has declined 1.30% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Chalet Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|823.93
|828.68
|10
|826.56
|829.1
|20
|834.55
|828.58
|50
|806.77
|815.71
|100
|783.67
|811.68
|200
|833.27
|826.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chalet Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.99%, FII holding fell to 4.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|90,00,000
|1.83
|733.41
|69,65,115
|1.4
|567.59
|62,14,397
|0.95
|506.41
|55,42,342
|1.65
|451.65
|34,55,363
|0.55
|281.58
|19,38,835
|0.78
|158
|18,67,046
|0.52
|152.15
|16,05,360
|0.58
|130.82
|13,89,917
|0.81
|113.26
|11,07,875
|0.64
|90.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Chalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Chalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Chalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Chalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Chalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Chalet Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC038538 and registration number is 038538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2570.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 218.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels is ₹866.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chalet Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chalet Hotels is ₹18,968.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chalet Hotels are ₹866.15 and ₹851.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chalet Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chalet Hotels is ₹1,078.95 and 52-week low of Chalet Hotels is ₹690.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chalet Hotels has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 9.45% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels are 35.92 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global