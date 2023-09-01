Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHALET HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹540.75 Closed
-1.9-10.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹537.15₹551.75
₹540.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹303.95₹555.00
₹540.75
Open Price
₹550.00
Prev. Close
₹551.20
Volume
1,33,632

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1548.17
  • R2556.33
  • R3560.92
  • Pivot
    543.58
  • S1535.42
  • S2530.83
  • S3522.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5390.51535.57
  • 10389.33524.19
  • 20373.56508.67
  • 50351.17479.33
  • 100331.58448.33
  • 200302.1410.31

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund97,16,9912.37475.16
Nippon India Large Cap Fund80,00,0002.51391.2
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan54,68,7241.27267.42
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund35,45,6000.69173.38
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund17,69,3631.0486.52
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan17,69,3631.0486.52
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund13,70,0004.4566.99
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund12,00,1060.3158.69
UTI Small Cap Fund11,93,7131.9658.37
HDFC Multi Cap Fund9,00,0000.5744.01
View All Mutual Funds

Chalet Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chalet Hotels Ltd.

Chalet Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC038538 and registration number is 038538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 205.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hetal Gandhi
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Neel C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arthur William De Haast
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad D�Souza
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chalet Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹11,300.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 61.64 and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chalet Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹540.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chalet Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chalet Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹303.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data