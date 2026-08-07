What is the share price of Chalet Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels is ₹866.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Chalet Hotels? The Chalet Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chalet Hotels? The market cap of Chalet Hotels is ₹18,968.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chalet Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chalet Hotels are ₹866.15 and ₹851.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chalet Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chalet Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chalet Hotels is ₹1,078.95 and 52-week low of Chalet Hotels is ₹690.00 as on .

How has the Chalet Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Chalet Hotels has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 9.45% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels are 35.92 and 5.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global