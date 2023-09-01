What is the Market Cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹11,300.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 61.64 and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd. is 7.64 as on .

What is the share price of Chalet Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels Ltd. is ₹540.75 as on .