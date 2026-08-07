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Chalet Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHALET HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Chalet Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹866.15 Closed
0.38₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chalet Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹851.30₹866.15
₹866.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹690.00₹1,078.95
₹866.15
Open Price
₹861.90
Prev. Close
₹862.90
Volume
2,783

Source: Dion Global

Chalet Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chalet Hotels has declined 1.30% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Chalet Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Chalet Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chalet Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5823.93828.68
10826.56829.1
20834.55828.58
50806.77815.71
100783.67811.68
200833.27826.3

Source: Dion Global

Chalet Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chalet Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.99%, FII holding fell to 4.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chalet Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
90,00,0001.83733.41
69,65,1151.4567.59
62,14,3970.95506.41
55,42,3421.65451.65
34,55,3630.55281.58
19,38,8350.78158
18,67,0460.52152.15
16,05,3600.58130.82
13,89,9170.81113.26
11,07,8750.6490.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Chalet Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTChalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTChalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTChalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTChalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTChalet Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC038538 and registration number is 038538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2570.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 218.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hetal Gandhi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shwetank Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neel C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad D�Souza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arthur William De Haast
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chalet Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Chalet Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chalet Hotels is ₹866.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chalet Hotels?

The Chalet Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chalet Hotels?

The market cap of Chalet Hotels is ₹18,968.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chalet Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chalet Hotels are ₹866.15 and ₹851.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chalet Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chalet Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chalet Hotels is ₹1,078.95 and 52-week low of Chalet Hotels is ₹690.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chalet Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chalet Hotels has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 9.45% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels are 35.92 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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