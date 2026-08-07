Here's the live share price of India Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Cements has gained 11.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, India Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.58
|393.75
|10
|400.74
|395.21
|20
|393.07
|394
|50
|388.04
|391.78
|100
|386.99
|393.83
|200
|404.82
|391.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.60%, FII holding fell to 3.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|78,00,000
|0.94
|294.1
|49,65,090
|0.67
|187.21
|42,96,380
|1.13
|162
|35,64,733
|0.56
|134.41
|12,50,000
|0.97
|47.13
|12,00,000
|1.61
|45.25
|10,00,804
|0.35
|37.74
|9,60,000
|1.08
|36.2
|4,14,834
|0.62
|15.64
|4,14,059
|0.3
|15.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|India Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|India Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|India Cements Lt - Disclosure W.R.T. Demand Notices Received From District Collector, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|India Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|India Cements Lt - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligati
Source: Dion Global
India Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TN1946PLC000931 and registration number is 000931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4484.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 309.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements is ₹397.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Cements is ₹12,332.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Cements are ₹399.15 and ₹391.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements is ₹489.65 and 52-week low of India Cements is ₹342.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Cements has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, 11.16% over 1 year, 22.6% across 3 years, and 15.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Cements are 133.36 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global