Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

India Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA CEMENTS

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹397.95 Closed
1.25₹ 4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

India Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.05₹399.15
₹397.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.05₹489.65
₹397.95
Open Price
₹396.00
Prev. Close
₹393.05
Volume
21,347

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Cements has gained 11.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, India Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

India Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.58393.75
10400.74395.21
20393.07394
50388.04391.78
100386.99393.83
200404.82391.63

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.60%, FII holding fell to 3.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

India Cements Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
78,00,0000.94294.1
49,65,0900.67187.21
42,96,3801.13162
35,64,7330.56134.41
12,50,0000.9747.13
12,00,0001.6145.25
10,00,8040.3537.74
9,60,0001.0836.2
4,14,8340.6215.64
4,14,0590.315.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

India Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTIndia Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTIndia Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTIndia Cements Lt - Disclosure W.R.T. Demand Notices Received From District Collector, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Jul 21, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTIndia Cements Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Lt - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligati

Source: Dion Global

About India Cements

India Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TN1946PLC000931 and registration number is 000931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4484.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 309.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Jhanwar
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. E R Raj Narayanan
    Director
  • Mrs. Alka Bharucha
    Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Director
  • Dr. Vikas Balia
    Director
  • Mr. K Skandan
    Director
  • Mr. Y Viswanatha Gowd Yerur
    Nominee Director

FAQs on India Cements Share Price

What is the share price of India Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements is ₹397.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Cements?

The India Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements?

The market cap of India Cements is ₹12,332.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Cements are ₹399.15 and ₹391.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements is ₹489.65 and 52-week low of India Cements is ₹342.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Cements has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, 11.16% over 1 year, 22.6% across 3 years, and 15.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Cements are 133.36 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

India Cements News

More India Cements News
Market Pulse