Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|47,19,600
|1.53
|103.57
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|19,66,200
|0.18
|43.15
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|15,02,200
|0.28
|32.97
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|12,58,600
|0.19
|27.62
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|11,19,400
|0.35
|24.57
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|10,96,200
|0.25
|24.06
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|10,46,900
|0.44
|22.97
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|6,40,900
|0.24
|14.06
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|6,26,400
|0.09
|13.75
|Axis Arbitrage Fund
|5,33,600
|0.42
|11.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TN1946PLC000931 and registration number is 000931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4713.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 309.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Cements Ltd. is ₹7,324.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Cements Ltd. is -57.72 and PB ratio of India Cements Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Ltd. is ₹260.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Ltd. is ₹298.95 and 52-week low of India Cements Ltd. is ₹167.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.