India Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹260.95 Closed
10.4124.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.55₹263.35
₹260.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.20₹298.95
₹260.95
Open Price
₹237.90
Prev. Close
₹236.35
Volume
1,67,70,829

India Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1270.78
  • R2280.97
  • R3298.58
  • Pivot
    253.17
  • S1242.98
  • S2225.37
  • S3215.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5233.2238.13
  • 10236.04237.94
  • 20246.77234.59
  • 50237.41224.99
  • 100204.18216.85
  • 200205.99211.93

India Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

India Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

India Cements Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund47,19,6001.53103.57
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan19,66,2000.1843.15
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund15,02,2000.2832.97
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund12,58,6000.1927.62
Tata Arbitrage Fund11,19,4000.3524.57
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund10,96,2000.2524.06
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund10,46,9000.4422.97
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund6,40,9000.2414.06
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund6,26,4000.0913.75
Axis Arbitrage Fund5,33,6000.4211.71
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

India Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Cements Ltd.

India Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TN1946PLC000931 and registration number is 000931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4713.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 309.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Srinivasan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Rupa Gurunath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian Adityan
    Director
  • Mr. Basavaraju
    Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar
    Director
  • Mr. Krishna Prasad Nair
    Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. K Skandan
    Director
  • Mr. T S Raghupathy
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shantilal Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Nalini Murari Ratnam
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. S Christopher Jebakumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on India Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of India Cements Ltd. is ₹7,324.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Cements Ltd. is -57.72 and PB ratio of India Cements Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Ltd. is ₹260.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Ltd. is ₹298.95 and 52-week low of India Cements Ltd. is ₹167.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

