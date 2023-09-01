Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,06,958
|0.24
|84.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1973PLC002436 and registration number is 002436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2179.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,937.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 15.05 and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,101.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,229.00 and 52-week low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹696.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.