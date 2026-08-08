What is the share price of Styrenix Performance Materials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,250.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Styrenix Performance Materials? The Styrenix Performance Materials is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Styrenix Performance Materials? The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹3,958.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Styrenix Performance Materials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Styrenix Performance Materials are ₹2,324.50 and ₹2,242.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Styrenix Performance Materials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Styrenix Performance Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,859.95 and 52-week low of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹1,773.00 as on .

How has the Styrenix Performance Materials performed historically in terms of returns? The Styrenix Performance Materials has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -19.77% over 1 year, 27.62% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials are 14.51 and 2.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global