Here's the live share price of Styrenix Performance Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Styrenix Performance Materials has declined 19.77% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Styrenix Performance Materials has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,470.88
|2,476.56
|10
|2,460.89
|2,455.43
|20
|2,362.83
|2,409.9
|50
|2,296.81
|2,327.9
|100
|2,202.06
|2,258.12
|200
|2,140.27
|2,261.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Styrenix Performance Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.43%, FII holding fell to 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,09,890
|0.33
|255.03
|4,14,415
|0.33
|95.22
|3,00,000
|0.29
|68.93
|2,35,000
|0.54
|54
|1,20,000
|0.92
|27.57
|1,10,000
|0.24
|24.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Styrenix Performance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Styrenix Performance - Newspaper Publication Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quart
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Styrenix Performance - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Styrenix Performance - Notice Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:11 PM IST IST
|Styrenix Performance - Investor Presentation Relating To The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Fi
Source: Dion Global
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1973PLC002436 and registration number is 002436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2640.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,250.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Styrenix Performance Materials is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹3,958.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Styrenix Performance Materials are ₹2,324.50 and ₹2,242.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Styrenix Performance Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,859.95 and 52-week low of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹1,773.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Styrenix Performance Materials has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -19.77% over 1 year, 27.62% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials are 14.51 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global