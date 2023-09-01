Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STYRENIX PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,101.50 Closed
-0.42-4.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,086.00₹1,120.95
₹1,101.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹696.10₹1,229.00
₹1,101.50
Open Price
₹1,113.50
Prev. Close
₹1,106.10
Volume
16,668

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,120.3
  • R21,138.1
  • R31,155.25
  • Pivot
    1,103.15
  • S11,085.35
  • S21,068.2
  • S31,050.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5841.611,108.77
  • 10847.161,102.69
  • 20856.321,104.83
  • 50881.851,088.22
  • 100850.671,025.16
  • 200953.64963.2

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Share Holdings

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,06,9580.2484.19

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1973PLC002436 and registration number is 002436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2179.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh S Agrawal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rahul R Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal R Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Kompalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milin K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premkumar Taneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Nath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.?

The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,937.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 15.05 and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,101.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,229.00 and 52-week low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹696.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

