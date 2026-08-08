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Styrenix Performance Materials Share Price

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BSE

STYRENIX PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Styrenix Performance Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,250.80 Closed
-1.54₹ -35.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Styrenix Performance Materials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,242.85₹2,324.50
₹2,250.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,773.00₹2,859.95
₹2,250.80
Open Price
₹2,285.00
Prev. Close
₹2,286.10
Volume
5,390

Source: Dion Global

Styrenix Performance Materials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Styrenix Performance Materials has declined 19.77% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Styrenix Performance Materials has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Styrenix Performance Materials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Styrenix Performance Materials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,470.882,476.56
102,460.892,455.43
202,362.832,409.9
502,296.812,327.9
1002,202.062,258.12
2002,140.272,261.06

Source: Dion Global

Styrenix Performance Materials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Styrenix Performance Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.43%, FII holding fell to 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Styrenix Performance Materials Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,09,8900.33255.03
4,14,4150.3395.22
3,00,0000.2968.93
2,35,0000.5454
1,20,0000.9227.57
1,10,0000.2424.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Styrenix Performance Materials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTStyrenix Performance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTStyrenix Performance - Newspaper Publication Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quart
Aug 06, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTStyrenix Performance - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTStyrenix Performance - Notice Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Aug 05, 2026, 03:11 PM IST ISTStyrenix Performance - Investor Presentation Relating To The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Fi

Source: Dion Global

About Styrenix Performance Materials

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1973PLC002436 and registration number is 002436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2640.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh S Agrawal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rahul R Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal R Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Kompalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milin K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premkumar Taneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Nath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Styrenix Performance Materials Share Price

What is the share price of Styrenix Performance Materials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,250.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Styrenix Performance Materials?

The Styrenix Performance Materials is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Styrenix Performance Materials?

The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹3,958.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Styrenix Performance Materials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Styrenix Performance Materials are ₹2,324.50 and ₹2,242.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Styrenix Performance Materials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Styrenix Performance Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹2,859.95 and 52-week low of Styrenix Performance Materials is ₹1,773.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Styrenix Performance Materials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Styrenix Performance Materials has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -19.77% over 1 year, 27.62% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials are 14.51 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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