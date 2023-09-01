What is the Market Cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.? The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,937.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.? P/E ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 15.05 and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is 2.71 as on .

What is the share price of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. is ₹1,101.50 as on .