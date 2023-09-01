Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAJAJ AUTO LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Largecap | NSE
₹4,668.45 Closed
1.1854.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,619.00₹4,699.00
₹4,668.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,461.25₹4,995.10
₹4,668.45
Open Price
₹4,622.40
Prev. Close
₹4,613.80
Volume
4,56,014

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,712.83
  • R24,745.92
  • R34,792.83
  • Pivot
    4,665.92
  • S14,632.83
  • S24,585.92
  • S34,552.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,665.484,634.42
  • 103,628.494,637.6
  • 203,593.094,664.41
  • 503,796.914,679.88
  • 1003,819.724,558.43
  • 2003,703.914,323.23

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.09-4.960.7825.4114.8058.1968.83
8.606.2214.3736.8743.32230.35157.27
0.48-5.714.4520.311.68-2.36-9.79
29.5859.6376.5568.60208.58240.0354.15

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF21,17,5750.641,044.26
SBI Blue Chip Fund8,95,7691.12441.74
Axis Bluechip Fund7,02,6931.02346.53
UTI Nifty 50 ETF5,62,6210.64277.45
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan4,50,0001.96221.91
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund3,02,4116.32149.13
SBI Dividend Yield Fund2,75,0002.83135.61
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan2,74,5000.57135.37
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund2,45,7335.11121.18
UTI Value Opportunities Fund2,45,0001.6120.82
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bajaj Auto Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2007PLC130076 and registration number is 130076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33144.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 289.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhur Bajaj
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Shrivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Bindra
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. Anami Roy
    Director
  • Ms. Lila Poonawalla
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. D J Balaji Rao
    Director

FAQs on Bajaj Auto Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹1,30,550.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is 21.54 and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Auto Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹4,668.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Auto Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹4,995.10 and 52-week low of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹3,461.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data