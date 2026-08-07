What is the share price of Bajaj Auto? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Auto is ₹11,642.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Auto? The Bajaj Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Auto? The market cap of Bajaj Auto is ₹325,391.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Auto? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Auto are ₹11,728.95 and ₹11,586.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Auto? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Auto is ₹11,795.85 and 52-week low of Bajaj Auto is ₹7,879.45 as on .

How has the Bajaj Auto performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Auto has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 41.41% over 1 year, 35.59% across 3 years, and 24.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto are 27.67 and 8.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global