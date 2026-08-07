Here's the live share price of Bajaj Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Auto has gained 41.41% compared to peers like Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Auto has outperformed peers relative to Eicher Motors (24.04%) and TVS Motor Company (50.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,432.91
|11,530.84
|10
|11,216.18
|11,341.78
|20
|10,745.2
|11,015.67
|50
|10,377.23
|10,560.71
|100
|10,008.5
|10,210.53
|200
|9,647.93
|9,800.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.54%, FII holding rose to 9.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,22,723
|1.3
|1,382.32
|11,26,298
|2.8
|1,094.31
|7,62,658
|3.27
|741
|6,51,816
|1.34
|633.3
|5,95,441
|0.68
|578.53
|4,00,000
|1.34
|388.64
|3,91,786
|0.36
|380.66
|3,11,078
|1.13
|302.24
|2,93,424
|1.82
|285.09
|2,51,657
|6.17
|244.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2007PLC130076 and registration number is 130076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58732.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 279.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Auto is ₹11,642.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Auto is ₹325,391.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Auto are ₹11,728.95 and ₹11,586.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Auto is ₹11,795.85 and 52-week low of Bajaj Auto is ₹7,879.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Auto has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 41.41% over 1 year, 35.59% across 3 years, and 24.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto are 27.67 and 8.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global