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Bajaj Auto Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ AUTO

Bajaj Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ConsumptionElectric VehiclesManufacturingMobilityRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE MomentumBSE QualityBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,642.00 Closed
0.48₹ 55.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Auto Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,586.20₹11,728.95
₹11,642.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,879.45₹11,795.85
₹11,642.00
Open Price
₹11,619.60
Prev. Close
₹11,586.20
Volume
21,107

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Auto Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Auto has gained 41.41% compared to peers like Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Auto has outperformed peers relative to Eicher Motors (24.04%) and TVS Motor Company (50.73%).

Bajaj Auto Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Auto Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,432.9111,530.84
1011,216.1811,341.78
2010,745.211,015.67
5010,377.2310,560.71
10010,008.510,210.53
2009,647.939,800.97

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Auto Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.54%, FII holding rose to 9.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Auto Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,22,7231.31,382.32
11,26,2982.81,094.31
7,62,6583.27741
6,51,8161.34633.3
5,95,4410.68578.53
4,00,0001.34388.64
3,91,7860.36380.66
3,11,0781.13302.24
2,93,4241.82285.09
2,51,6576.17244.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Auto Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTBajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTBajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTBajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTBajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST ISTBajaj Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2007PLC130076 and registration number is 130076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58732.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 279.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Shrivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Bindra
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Director
  • Dr. Sangita Reddy
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bali
    Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Director

FAQs on Bajaj Auto Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Auto?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Auto is ₹11,642.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Auto?

The Bajaj Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Auto?

The market cap of Bajaj Auto is ₹325,391.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Auto?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Auto are ₹11,728.95 and ₹11,586.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Auto?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Auto is ₹11,795.85 and 52-week low of Bajaj Auto is ₹7,879.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Auto performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Auto has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 41.41% over 1 year, 35.59% across 3 years, and 24.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto are 27.67 and 8.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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