Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.09
|-4.96
|0.78
|25.41
|14.80
|58.19
|68.83
|8.60
|6.22
|14.37
|36.87
|43.32
|230.35
|157.27
|0.48
|-5.71
|4.45
|20.31
|1.68
|-2.36
|-9.79
|29.58
|59.63
|76.55
|68.60
|208.58
|240.03
|54.15
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|21,17,575
|0.64
|1,044.26
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|8,95,769
|1.12
|441.74
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|7,02,693
|1.02
|346.53
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|5,62,621
|0.64
|277.45
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|4,50,000
|1.96
|221.91
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|3,02,411
|6.32
|149.13
|SBI Dividend Yield Fund
|2,75,000
|2.83
|135.61
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,74,500
|0.57
|135.37
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|2,45,733
|5.11
|121.18
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|2,45,000
|1.6
|120.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2007PLC130076 and registration number is 130076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33144.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 289.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹1,30,550.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is 21.54 and PB ratio of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹4,668.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹4,995.10 and 52-week low of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is ₹3,461.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.