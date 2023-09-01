Follow Us

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Electrical | Largecap | NSE
₹97.80 Closed
2.092
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.10₹98.15
₹97.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.80₹103.00
₹97.80
Open Price
₹95.80
Prev. Close
₹95.80
Volume
83,27,770

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.9
  • R299.95
  • R3101.85
  • Pivot
    97
  • S195.95
  • S294.05
  • S393

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.1695.9
  • 1067.2595.87
  • 2070.5295.86
  • 5078.293.12
  • 10080.2788.27
  • 20091.2485.17

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.03-1.0624.0220.2116.8129.37-27.73
2.894.969.8722.187.76271.27183.80
2.61-4.6025.2631.2515.6040.08-8.01
6.9815.006.21-7.07166.12308.46190.96

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Share Holdings

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund6,35,62,4291.28624.82
SBI Blue Chip Fund4,42,11,6731.11434.6
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund3,85,24,7830.94378.7
DSP Flexi Cap Fund3,81,66,5934.25375.18
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund3,27,00,0002.54321.44
UTI Flexi Cap Fund2,85,00,5051.08280.16
DSP Equity & Bond Fund2,49,35,9343.06245.12
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund2,40,00,0002.51235.92
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund2,00,50,0001.04197.09
DSP Tax Saver Fund1,92,48,2231.6189.21
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1986PLC284510 and registration number is 284510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5344.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 451.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Mital
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Norikatsu Ishida
    Director
  • Mr. Shunichiro Nishimura
    Director
  • Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
    Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velli Matti Ruotsala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Ganzu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robert Joseph Remenar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.?

The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹64,918.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is 43.41 and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹97.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹61.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

