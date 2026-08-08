What is the share price of Samvardhana Motherson International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹168.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Samvardhana Motherson International? The Samvardhana Motherson International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samvardhana Motherson International? The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹177,578.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samvardhana Motherson International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samvardhana Motherson International are ₹169.40 and ₹155.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samvardhana Motherson International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samvardhana Motherson International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹169.40 and 52-week low of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹89.69 as on .

How has the Samvardhana Motherson International performed historically in terms of returns? The Samvardhana Motherson International has shown returns of 9.25% over the past day, 17.66% for the past month, 28.93% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 36.74% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International are 40.54 and 4.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global