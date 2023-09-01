Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1986PLC284510 and registration number is 284510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5344.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 451.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.