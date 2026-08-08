Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMobility
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Samvardhana Motherson International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.25 Closed
9.25₹ 14.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Samvardhana Motherson International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.20₹169.40
₹168.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.69₹169.40
₹168.25
Open Price
₹155.20
Prev. Close
₹154.00
Volume
45,02,110

Source: Dion Global

Samvardhana Motherson International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samvardhana Motherson International		11.6817.6628.9335.3678.6736.7410.39
UNO Minda		8.0413.0711.295.7715.1530.1228.48
India Nippon Electricals		1.3015.3846.3752.8949.5135.2225.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samvardhana Motherson International has gained 78.67% compared to peers like UNO Minda (15.15%), India Nippon Electricals (49.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Samvardhana Motherson International has underperformed peers relative to UNO Minda (28.48%) and India Nippon Electricals (25.78%).

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.07151.41
10147.43149.52
20145.19147.58
50144.62143.37
100132.71136.73
200124.47127.53

Source: Dion Global

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samvardhana Motherson International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.64%, FII holding rose to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,17,00,0003.271,802.5
7,51,89,7508.471,113.64
6,35,49,8261.77941.24
5,82,82,1951.58863.22
5,55,52,1632.2822.78
5,31,04,1014.27786.52
5,20,00,0001.57770.17
4,10,65,7378.52608.22
3,61,67,2481.73535.67
3,60,02,4640.74533.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Samvardhana Motherson International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTSamvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 08, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTSamvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSamvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTSamvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTSamvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1986PLC284510 and registration number is 284510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12374.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1055.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Mital
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Robert Joseph Remenar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velli Matti Ruotsala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price

What is the share price of Samvardhana Motherson International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹168.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samvardhana Motherson International?

The Samvardhana Motherson International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samvardhana Motherson International?

The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹177,578.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samvardhana Motherson International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samvardhana Motherson International are ₹169.40 and ₹155.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samvardhana Motherson International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samvardhana Motherson International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹169.40 and 52-week low of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹89.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samvardhana Motherson International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samvardhana Motherson International has shown returns of 9.25% over the past day, 17.66% for the past month, 28.93% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 36.74% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International are 40.54 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Samvardhana Motherson International News

More Samvardhana Motherson International News
Market Pulse