Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|6,35,62,429
|1.28
|624.82
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|4,42,11,673
|1.11
|434.6
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|3,85,24,783
|0.94
|378.7
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|3,81,66,593
|4.25
|375.18
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|3,27,00,000
|2.54
|321.44
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|2,85,00,505
|1.08
|280.16
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|2,49,35,934
|3.06
|245.12
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|2,40,00,000
|2.51
|235.92
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|2,00,50,000
|1.04
|197.09
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|1,92,48,223
|1.6
|189.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1986PLC284510 and registration number is 284510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5344.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 451.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹64,918.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is 43.41 and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹97.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is ₹61.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.