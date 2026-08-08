Here's the live share price of Samvardhana Motherson International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|11.68
|17.66
|28.93
|35.36
|78.67
|36.74
|10.39
|UNO Minda
|8.04
|13.07
|11.29
|5.77
|15.15
|30.12
|28.48
|India Nippon Electricals
|1.30
|15.38
|46.37
|52.89
|49.51
|35.22
|25.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samvardhana Motherson International has gained 78.67% compared to peers like UNO Minda (15.15%), India Nippon Electricals (49.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Samvardhana Motherson International has underperformed peers relative to UNO Minda (28.48%) and India Nippon Electricals (25.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.07
|151.41
|10
|147.43
|149.52
|20
|145.19
|147.58
|50
|144.62
|143.37
|100
|132.71
|136.73
|200
|124.47
|127.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samvardhana Motherson International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.64%, FII holding rose to 12.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,17,00,000
|3.27
|1,802.5
|7,51,89,750
|8.47
|1,113.64
|6,35,49,826
|1.77
|941.24
|5,82,82,195
|1.58
|863.22
|5,55,52,163
|2.2
|822.78
|5,31,04,101
|4.27
|786.52
|5,20,00,000
|1.57
|770.17
|4,10,65,737
|8.52
|608.22
|3,61,67,248
|1.73
|535.67
|3,60,02,464
|0.74
|533.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Samvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Samvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Samvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Samvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Samvardhana Mother - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1986PLC284510 and registration number is 284510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12374.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1055.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹168.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samvardhana Motherson International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹177,578.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samvardhana Motherson International are ₹169.40 and ₹155.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samvardhana Motherson International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹169.40 and 52-week low of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹89.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samvardhana Motherson International has shown returns of 9.25% over the past day, 17.66% for the past month, 28.93% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 36.74% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International are 40.54 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global