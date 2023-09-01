Follow Us

Graphite India Ltd. Share Price

GRAPHITE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electrodes - Graphite | Smallcap | NSE
₹476.55 Closed
0.562.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Graphite India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹473.25₹486.85
₹476.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.70₹487.30
₹476.55
Open Price
₹477.00
Prev. Close
₹473.90
Volume
8,49,736

Graphite India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1483.47
  • R2490.93
  • R3495.02
  • Pivot
    479.38
  • S1471.92
  • S2467.83
  • S3460.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5359.82470.12
  • 10359.21462.25
  • 20360.13450.49
  • 50383.37425.07
  • 100395.97397.15
  • 200449.84384

Graphite India Ltd. Peer Comparision

3.719.9441.5660.6615.90154.35-52.98
1.27-3.7246.4980.3236.82113.38-59.15

Graphite India Ltd. Share Holdings

Graphite India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund26,66,1001.7115.38
DSP Small Cap Fund21,89,1210.8194.73
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund17,75,0001.1776.81
Quant Active Fund14,54,4691.1862.94
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund13,50,0001.1758.42
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan10,00,0001.2243.28
Tata Small Cap Fund5,87,3210.4525.42
HDFC Multi Cap Fund5,58,9310.3224.19
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,81,7461.1120.85
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund4,70,0000.2520.67
View All Mutual Funds

Graphite India Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Graphite India Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:57 PM

About Graphite India Ltd.

Graphite India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10101WB1974PLC094602 and registration number is 094602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2798.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K K Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashutosh Dixit
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. N S Damani
    Director
  • Mr. N Venkataramani
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. A V Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan
    Director

FAQs on Graphite India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Graphite India Ltd.?

The market cap of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹9,258.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Graphite India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Graphite India Ltd. is 46.45 and PB ratio of Graphite India Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Graphite India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphite India Ltd. is ₹476.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graphite India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphite India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹487.30 and 52-week low of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹251.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

