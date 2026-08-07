Here's the live share price of Graphite India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Graphite India
|7.98
|17.33
|-2.64
|11.15
|33.53
|15.18
|0.12
|HEG
|2.49
|26.77
|13.31
|23.52
|29.65
|23.82
|7.64
|De Nora India
|-3.01
|-3.78
|16.47
|45.90
|4.76
|-19.43
|20.64
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|0.91
|-0.28
|-4.69
|-9.90
|-3.20
|3.63
|-3.85
|Rasi Electrodes
|1.66
|-3.32
|-12.26
|-12.82
|-33.33
|-12.18
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Graphite India has gained 33.53% compared to peers like HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Graphite India has underperformed peers relative to HEG (7.64%) and De Nora India (20.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|659.19
|686.89
|10
|655.49
|672.55
|20
|637.01
|658.74
|50
|655.4
|657.51
|100
|667
|657.26
|200
|635.75
|636.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Graphite India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.23%, FII holding fell to 6.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,57,727
|1.84
|230.5
|11,88,744
|0.39
|72.92
|11,60,283
|0.71
|72.53
|11,20,944
|0.35
|68.76
|10,00,000
|2.19
|61.34
|10,00,000
|1.33
|61.34
|6,90,894
|1.16
|42.38
|4,72,920
|1.65
|29.01
|4,50,000
|0.92
|27.6
|4,49,070
|1.03
|27.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Graphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Graphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Graphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Graphite India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Graphite India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Review Report Thereon
Source: Dion Global
Graphite India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10101WB1974PLC094602 and registration number is 094602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2812.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphite India is ₹708.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Graphite India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Graphite India is ₹13,842.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Graphite India are ₹729.85 and ₹708.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphite India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphite India is ₹802.20 and 52-week low of Graphite India is ₹506.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Graphite India has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 17.33% for the past month, -2.64% over 3 months, 33.53% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graphite India are 65.29 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global