What is the share price of Graphite India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphite India is ₹708.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Graphite India? The Graphite India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Graphite India? The market cap of Graphite India is ₹13,842.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Graphite India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Graphite India are ₹729.85 and ₹708.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graphite India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphite India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphite India is ₹802.20 and 52-week low of Graphite India is ₹506.00 as on .

How has the Graphite India performed historically in terms of returns? The Graphite India has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 17.33% for the past month, -2.64% over 3 months, 33.53% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Graphite India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graphite India are 65.29 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global