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Graphite India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAPHITE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Graphite India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹708.50 Closed
-1.82₹ -13.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Graphite India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹708.50₹729.85
₹708.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹506.00₹802.20
₹708.50
Open Price
₹729.85
Prev. Close
₹721.60
Volume
25,089

Source: Dion Global

Graphite India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Graphite India		7.9817.33-2.6411.1533.5315.180.12
HEG		2.4926.7713.3123.5229.6523.827.64
De Nora India		-3.01-3.7816.4745.904.76-19.4320.64
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		0.91-0.28-4.69-9.90-3.203.63-3.85
Rasi Electrodes		1.66-3.32-12.26-12.82-33.33-12.1814.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Graphite India has gained 33.53% compared to peers like HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Graphite India has underperformed peers relative to HEG (7.64%) and De Nora India (20.64%).

Graphite India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Graphite India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5659.19686.89
10655.49672.55
20637.01658.74
50655.4657.51
100667657.26
200635.75636.82

Source: Dion Global

Graphite India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Graphite India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.23%, FII holding fell to 6.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Graphite India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,57,7271.84230.5
11,88,7440.3972.92
11,60,2830.7172.53
11,20,9440.3568.76
10,00,0002.1961.34
10,00,0001.3361.34
6,90,8941.1642.38
4,72,9201.6529.01
4,50,0000.9227.6
4,49,0701.0327.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Graphite India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTGraphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGraphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTGraphite India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGraphite India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTGraphite India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Review Report Thereon

Source: Dion Global

About Graphite India

Graphite India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10101WB1974PLC094602 and registration number is 094602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2812.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K K Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. A Dixit
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Lodha
    Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Harsh Pati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Director

FAQs on Graphite India Share Price

What is the share price of Graphite India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphite India is ₹708.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Graphite India?

The Graphite India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Graphite India?

The market cap of Graphite India is ₹13,842.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Graphite India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Graphite India are ₹729.85 and ₹708.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graphite India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphite India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphite India is ₹802.20 and 52-week low of Graphite India is ₹506.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Graphite India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Graphite India has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 17.33% for the past month, -2.64% over 3 months, 33.53% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Graphite India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graphite India are 65.29 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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