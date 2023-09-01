Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.71
|9.94
|41.56
|60.66
|15.90
|154.35
|-52.98
|1.27
|-3.72
|46.49
|80.32
|36.82
|113.38
|-59.15
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|26,66,100
|1.7
|115.38
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|21,89,121
|0.81
|94.73
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|17,75,000
|1.17
|76.81
|Quant Active Fund
|14,54,469
|1.18
|62.94
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|13,50,000
|1.17
|58.42
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|10,00,000
|1.22
|43.28
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|5,87,321
|0.45
|25.42
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|5,58,931
|0.32
|24.19
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|4,81,746
|1.11
|20.85
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|4,70,000
|0.25
|20.67
Graphite India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10101WB1974PLC094602 and registration number is 094602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2798.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹9,258.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Graphite India Ltd. is 46.45 and PB ratio of Graphite India Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graphite India Ltd. is ₹476.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graphite India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹487.30 and 52-week low of Graphite India Ltd. is ₹251.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.