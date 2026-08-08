What is the share price of Vedanta? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta is ₹277.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vedanta? The Vedanta is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta? The market cap of Vedanta is ₹108,317.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta are ₹277.80 and ₹271.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta is ₹794.90 and 52-week low of Vedanta is ₹249.75 as on .

How has the Vedanta performed historically in terms of returns? The Vedanta has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -36.74% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and -2.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta are 5.50 and 2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global