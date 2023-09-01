Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|30,25,187
|2.61
|83.5
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|27,90,261
|2.62
|77.01
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|23,57,716
|2.62
|65.07
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|14,12,548
|2.62
|38.99
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund
|12,27,973
|2.61
|33.89
|SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|4,85,232
|2.62
|13.39
|HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund
|3,57,390
|2.61
|9.86
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF
|3,43,221
|2.61
|9.47
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|2,76,173
|2.61
|7.62
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|1,76,000
|0.03
|4.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|First Interim Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Fifth Interim Dividend
Vedanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1965PLC291394 and registration number is 291394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63277.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 372.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹86,350.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vedanta Ltd. is 8.17 and PB ratio of Vedanta Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Ltd. is ₹236.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹340.75 and 52-week low of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹231.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.