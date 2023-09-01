Follow Us

Vedanta Ltd. Share Price

VEDANTA LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Largecap | NSE
₹236.15 Closed
1.663.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vedanta Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹232.30₹236.80
₹236.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.60₹340.75
₹236.15
Open Price
₹232.30
Prev. Close
₹232.30
Volume
62,06,382

Vedanta Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.87
  • R2239.58
  • R3242.37
  • Pivot
    235.08
  • S1233.37
  • S2230.58
  • S3228.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.33235.15
  • 10283.62236.57
  • 20278.9242.25
  • 50274.09256.47
  • 100263.83268.07
  • 200314.67278.98

Vedanta Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

Vedanta Ltd. Share Holdings

Vedanta Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES30,25,1872.6183.5
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund27,90,2612.6277.01
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund23,57,7162.6265.07
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF14,12,5482.6238.99
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund12,27,9732.6133.89
SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund4,85,2322.6213.39
HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund3,57,3902.619.86
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF3,43,2212.619.47
DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,76,1732.617.62
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund1,76,0000.034.86
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Vedanta Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingFirst Interim Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingFifth Interim Dividend

About Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1965PLC291394 and registration number is 291394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63277.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 372.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dindayal Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Padmini Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vedanta Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Ltd.?

The market cap of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹86,350.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vedanta Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vedanta Ltd. is 8.17 and PB ratio of Vedanta Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vedanta Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Ltd. is ₹236.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹340.75 and 52-week low of Vedanta Ltd. is ₹231.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

