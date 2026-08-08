Here's the live share price of Vedanta along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vedanta has declined 36.74% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), NMDC (19.25%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedanta has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and NMDC (7.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|264.1
|269.6
|10
|264.13
|267.47
|20
|265.15
|269.58
|50
|290.44
|309.02
|100
|442.58
|385.86
|200
|516.94
|448.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vedanta saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.72%, while DII stake decreased to 10.83%, FII holding rose to 15.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,13,52,245
|1.75
|318.71
|81,13,297
|0.31
|227.78
|70,00,000
|0.63
|196.53
|69,44,141
|0.25
|194.96
|62,73,810
|1.35
|176.14
|62,02,842
|0.22
|174.14
|56,00,000
|2.5
|157.22
|46,04,635
|3.32
|129.28
|45,00,000
|0.45
|126.34
|33,81,265
|1.21
|94.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Vedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Vedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Vedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Vedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Vedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Vedanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1965PLC291394 and registration number is 291394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production and refining of precious metals (such as gold, silver platinum etc.) and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24252.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 391.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta is ₹277.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedanta is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedanta is ₹108,317.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta are ₹277.80 and ₹271.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta is ₹794.90 and 52-week low of Vedanta is ₹249.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedanta has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -36.74% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and -2.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta are 5.50 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global