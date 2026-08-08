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Vedanta Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEDANTA

Vedanta Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingMNCsSemiconductorSilver
Index
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Here's the live share price of Vedanta along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹277.00 Closed
0.87₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedanta Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.85₹277.80
₹277.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹249.75₹794.90
₹277.00
Open Price
₹274.60
Prev. Close
₹274.60
Volume
10,87,179

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vedanta has declined 36.74% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), NMDC (19.25%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedanta has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and NMDC (7.95%).

Vedanta Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264.1269.6
10264.13267.47
20265.15269.58
50290.44309.02
100442.58385.86
200516.94448.96

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vedanta saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.72%, while DII stake decreased to 10.83%, FII holding rose to 15.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vedanta Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,13,52,2451.75318.71
81,13,2970.31227.78
70,00,0000.63196.53
69,44,1410.25194.96
62,73,8101.35176.14
62,02,8420.22174.14
56,00,0002.5157.22
46,04,6353.32129.28
45,00,0000.45126.34
33,81,2651.2194.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vedanta Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTVedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTVedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTVedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTVedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTVedanta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1965PLC291394 and registration number is 291394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production and refining of precious metals (such as gold, silver platinum etc.) and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24252.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 391.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Misra
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prasun Kumar Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S V Murali Dhar Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Meena Hemchandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vedanta Share Price

What is the share price of Vedanta?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta is ₹277.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedanta?

The Vedanta is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta?

The market cap of Vedanta is ₹108,317.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta are ₹277.80 and ₹271.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta is ₹794.90 and 52-week low of Vedanta is ₹249.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vedanta performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedanta has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -36.74% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and -2.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta are 5.50 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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