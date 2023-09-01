Vedanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1965PLC291394 and registration number is 291394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63277.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 372.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.