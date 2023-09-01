Follow Us

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Share Price

THE RAMCO CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹888.30 Closed
2.3720.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹863.05₹892.20
₹888.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹634.05₹953.00
₹888.30
Open Price
₹869.00
Prev. Close
₹867.70
Volume
3,86,957

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1899.78
  • R2910.57
  • R3928.93
  • Pivot
    881.42
  • S1870.63
  • S2852.27
  • S3841.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5703.73865.97
  • 10704.22862.91
  • 20722.08865.56
  • 50745.96873.62
  • 100701.76853.89
  • 200754.95818.34

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan80,00,0001.76708.96
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan54,91,3041.55486.64
SBI Contra Fund21,06,8751.39186.71
HSBC Midcap Fund17,69,1421.98156.78
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund17,28,3911.3153.17
Axis Midcap Fund16,02,1990.64141.99
Franklin India Prima Fund15,02,3341.54133.14
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities14,76,1430.73130.82
HSBC Value Fund13,08,7961.28115.99
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund12,00,0001.63106.34
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

The Ramco Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Ramco Cements Ltd.

The Ramco Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941TN1957PLC003566 and registration number is 003566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5979.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M F Farooqui
    Chairman
  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Managing Director
  • Justice(Retd) Chitra Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B N Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Ramco Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹20,503.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is 65.19 and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is 2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Ramco Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹888.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Ramco Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Ramco Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹953.00 and 52-week low of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹634.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

