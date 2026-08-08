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The Ramco Cements Share Price

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BSE

THE RAMCO CEMENTS

Ramco Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
CommoditiesHousing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of The Ramco Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹915.00 Closed
-2.32₹ -21.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Ramco Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹915.00₹942.95
₹915.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹838.40₹1,214.00
₹915.00
Open Price
₹942.95
Prev. Close
₹936.70
Volume
4,985

Source: Dion Global

The Ramco Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Ramco Cements has declined 19.46% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, The Ramco Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

The Ramco Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Ramco Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5922.45929.4
10918.95926.45
20924.14923.6
50905.48922.86
100930.97942.84
200997.58970.53

Source: Dion Global

The Ramco Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Ramco Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.50%, FII holding fell to 7.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The Ramco Cements Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
77,00,0001.28716.06
50,76,8600.6472.12
47,00,0001.07437.08
39,64,2810.35368.66
23,24,4331.46216.16
22,32,2411.66207.59
21,06,8750.41195.93
16,00,0000.67148.79
13,06,3900.85121.49
12,00,7432.26111.66

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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The Ramco Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTThe Ramco Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTThe Ramco Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTThe Ramco Cements - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTThe Ramco Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTThe Ramco Cements - Disposal Of Non - Core Assets

Source: Dion Global

About The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941TN1957PLC003566 and registration number is 003566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9012.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M F Farooqui
    Chairman
  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Managing Director
  • Dr. M S Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bhaskar Baliga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Dinesh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Soundara Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Ramco Cements Share Price

What is the share price of The Ramco Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Ramco Cements is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Ramco Cements?

The The Ramco Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Ramco Cements?

The market cap of The Ramco Cements is ₹21,620.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Ramco Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Ramco Cements are ₹942.95 and ₹915.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Ramco Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Ramco Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Ramco Cements is ₹1,214.00 and 52-week low of The Ramco Cements is ₹838.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Ramco Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Ramco Cements has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, -4.66% over 3 months, -19.46% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and -2.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements are 30.95 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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