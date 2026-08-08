Here's the live share price of The Ramco Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Ramco Cements has declined 19.46% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, The Ramco Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|922.45
|929.4
|10
|918.95
|926.45
|20
|924.14
|923.6
|50
|905.48
|922.86
|100
|930.97
|942.84
|200
|997.58
|970.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Ramco Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.50%, FII holding fell to 7.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|77,00,000
|1.28
|716.06
|50,76,860
|0.6
|472.12
|47,00,000
|1.07
|437.08
|39,64,281
|0.35
|368.66
|23,24,433
|1.46
|216.16
|22,32,241
|1.66
|207.59
|21,06,875
|0.41
|195.93
|16,00,000
|0.67
|148.79
|13,06,390
|0.85
|121.49
|12,00,743
|2.26
|111.66
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|The Ramco Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|The Ramco Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|The Ramco Cements - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|The Ramco Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|The Ramco Cements - Disposal Of Non - Core Assets
Source: Dion Global
The Ramco Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941TN1957PLC003566 and registration number is 003566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9012.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Ramco Cements is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Ramco Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Ramco Cements is ₹21,620.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Ramco Cements are ₹942.95 and ₹915.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Ramco Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Ramco Cements is ₹1,214.00 and 52-week low of The Ramco Cements is ₹838.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Ramco Cements has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, -4.66% over 3 months, -19.46% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and -2.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements are 30.95 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global