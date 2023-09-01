Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|80,00,000
|1.76
|708.96
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|54,91,304
|1.55
|486.64
|SBI Contra Fund
|21,06,875
|1.39
|186.71
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|17,69,142
|1.98
|156.78
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|17,28,391
|1.3
|153.17
|Axis Midcap Fund
|16,02,199
|0.64
|141.99
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|15,02,334
|1.54
|133.14
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|14,76,143
|0.73
|130.82
|HSBC Value Fund
|13,08,796
|1.28
|115.99
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|12,00,000
|1.63
|106.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Ramco Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941TN1957PLC003566 and registration number is 003566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5979.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹20,503.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is 65.19 and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is 2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹888.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Ramco Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹953.00 and 52-week low of The Ramco Cements Ltd. is ₹634.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.