Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|30,35,434
|0.76
|63.88
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|30,24,625
|0.98
|63.65
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|13,15,812
|2.35
|32.45
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|8,84,159
|0.24
|18.61
|SBI Magnum Comma Fund
|7,75,000
|3.61
|16.31
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|6,18,541
|0.7
|13.02
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|5,25,834
|1.45
|11.07
Sagar Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1981PLC002887 and registration number is 002887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1567.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹3,74.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd. is 217.95 and PB ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹235.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹267.95 and 52-week low of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.