Here's the live share price of Sagar Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sagar Cements has declined 25.05% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagar Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|175.22
|173.8
|10
|177.81
|175.27
|20
|177.77
|176.38
|50
|177.02
|177.48
|100
|177.45
|181.49
|200
|193.95
|191.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sagar Cements saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake decreased to 18.39%, FII holding fell to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,38,867
|0.3
|59.48
|20,68,421
|0.95
|36.86
|15,98,527
|0.3
|28.49
|13,00,842
|0.11
|23.18
|4,32,619
|0.09
|7.71
|3,66,286
|0.57
|6.53
|3,62,364
|0.09
|6.46
|1,21,228
|0.11
|2.16
|98,558
|0.05
|1.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Sagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Sagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Sagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Sagar Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standalone
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Sagar Cements - Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Source: Dion Global
Sagar Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1981PLC002887 and registration number is 002887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1768.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Cements is ₹172.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagar Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sagar Cements is ₹2,256.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Cements are ₹174.75 and ₹172.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Cements is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Sagar Cements is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagar Cements has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -10.94% over 3 months, -25.05% over 1 year, -9.34% across 3 years, and -10.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Cements are -63.73 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global