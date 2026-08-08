What is the share price of Sagar Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Cements is ₹172.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Sagar Cements? The Sagar Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Cements? The market cap of Sagar Cements is ₹2,256.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagar Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Cements are ₹174.75 and ₹172.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Cements is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Sagar Cements is ₹149.00 as on .

How has the Sagar Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Sagar Cements has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -10.94% over 3 months, -25.05% over 1 year, -9.34% across 3 years, and -10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagar Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Cements are -63.73 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global