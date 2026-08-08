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Sagar Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAGAR CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sagar Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.60 Closed
-0.63₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sagar Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.35₹174.75
₹172.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.00₹300.00
₹172.60
Open Price
₹173.15
Prev. Close
₹173.70
Volume
1,416

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sagar Cements has declined 25.05% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagar Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Sagar Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5175.22173.8
10177.81175.27
20177.77176.38
50177.02177.48
100177.45181.49
200193.95191.88

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sagar Cements saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake decreased to 18.39%, FII holding fell to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sagar Cements Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,38,8670.359.48
20,68,4210.9536.86
15,98,5270.328.49
13,00,8420.1123.18
4,32,6190.097.71
3,66,2860.576.53
3,62,3640.096.46
1,21,2280.112.16
98,5580.051.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sagar Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTSagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTSagar Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSagar Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standalone
Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTSagar Cements - Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia

Source: Dion Global

About Sagar Cements

Sagar Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1981PLC002887 and registration number is 002887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1768.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Vishnu Raju
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. S Anand Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Rachana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. O Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N Sudha Rani
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jens Van Nieuwenborgh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Ganesan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Sagar Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Sagar Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Cements is ₹172.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sagar Cements?

The Sagar Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Cements?

The market cap of Sagar Cements is ₹2,256.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagar Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Cements are ₹174.75 and ₹172.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Cements is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Sagar Cements is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sagar Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sagar Cements has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -10.94% over 3 months, -25.05% over 1 year, -9.34% across 3 years, and -10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagar Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Cements are -63.73 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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