Sagar Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.25 Closed
4.219.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sagar Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.00₹239.45
₹235.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.00₹267.95
₹235.25
Open Price
₹225.00
Prev. Close
₹225.75
Volume
3,66,082

Sagar Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1241.3
  • R2247.6
  • R3255.75
  • Pivot
    233.15
  • S1226.85
  • S2218.7
  • S3212.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5193.47224.73
  • 10198.06227.46
  • 20198.51227.69
  • 50203.34221.71
  • 100192.07216.31
  • 200216.5213.79

Sagar Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Sagar Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Sagar Cements Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund30,35,4340.7663.88
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund30,24,6250.9863.65
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund13,15,8122.3532.45
HDFC Multi Cap Fund8,84,1590.2418.61
SBI Magnum Comma Fund7,75,0003.6116.31
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund6,18,5410.713.02
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund5,25,8341.4511.07

Sagar Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Sagar Cements Limited has informed the Exchange about Analyst Meet under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:04 AM

About Sagar Cements Ltd.

Sagar Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1981PLC002887 and registration number is 002887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1567.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Thanu Pillai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. S Anand Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Rachana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. John-Eric Bertrand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V H Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. O Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jens Van Nieuwenborgh
    Alternate Director
  • Mrs. N Sudha Rani
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Ganesan
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kalidindi Venkata Vishnu Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sagar Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹3,74.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd. is 217.95 and PB ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sagar Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹235.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹267.95 and 52-week low of Sagar Cements Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

