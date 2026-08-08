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Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY

Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.00 Closed
-0.89₹ -1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.50₹206.95
₹205.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.30₹286.45
₹205.00
Open Price
₹206.95
Prev. Close
₹206.85
Volume
28,854

Source: Dion Global

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has declined 22.70% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5206.41207.48
10206.72209.08
20219.11214.04
50217.63215.63
100203.51212.55
200208.55224.09

Source: Dion Global

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 5.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,00,0000.0719.55
1,00,0000.12.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTSterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 31, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTSterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 24, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTSterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 16, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292281 and registration number is 292281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6163.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Khurshed Daruvala
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Balanadu Narayan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Umesh Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rukhshana Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Cherag Balsara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

The market cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹4,787.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are ₹206.95 and ₹204.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹286.45 and 52-week low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹148.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -14.48% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -22.7% over 1 year, -19.33% across 3 years, and -6.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are -16.67 and 7.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy News

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