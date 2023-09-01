Follow Us

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹378.00 Closed
-0.08-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.20₹381.75
₹378.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.25₹408.50
₹378.00
Open Price
₹380.00
Prev. Close
₹378.30
Volume
1,77,423

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1383.43
  • R2388.37
  • R3394.98
  • Pivot
    376.82
  • S1371.88
  • S2365.27
  • S3360.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5295378.79
  • 10295.31377.26
  • 20302.7372.99
  • 50300.18353.42
  • 100300.08333.39
  • 200325.85319.01

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund49,54,0472.89198.68
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund23,50,0003.7994.25
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,75,0000.6367.18
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme13,50,0002.0854.14
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund9,74,7040.8439.09
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund27,1550.181.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund17,6200.180.71
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Income Generation Scheme15,0000.320.55
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,1580.180.45
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,3410.180.25
View All Mutual Funds

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292281 and registration number is 292281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3459.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Pallon Shapoorji Mistry
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balanadu Narayan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rukhshana Jina Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Cherag Balsara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹7,176.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is -6.14 and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is -30.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹378.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹408.50 and 52-week low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹256.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

