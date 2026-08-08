Here's the live share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has declined 22.70% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|206.41
|207.48
|10
|206.72
|209.08
|20
|219.11
|214.04
|50
|217.63
|215.63
|100
|203.51
|212.55
|200
|208.55
|224.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.80%, FII holding fell to 5.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,00,000
|0.07
|19.55
|1,00,000
|0.1
|2.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Sterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Sterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Sterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Sterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Sterling and Wilson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292281 and registration number is 292281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6163.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹4,787.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are ₹206.95 and ₹204.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹286.45 and 52-week low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹148.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -14.48% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -22.7% over 1 year, -19.33% across 3 years, and -6.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are -16.67 and 7.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global