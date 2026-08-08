What is the share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹205.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? The market cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹4,787.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are ₹206.95 and ₹204.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹286.45 and 52-week low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹148.30 as on .

How has the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -14.48% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -22.7% over 1 year, -19.33% across 3 years, and -6.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are -16.67 and 7.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global