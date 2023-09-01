Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|49,54,047
|2.89
|198.68
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|23,50,000
|3.79
|94.25
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,75,000
|0.63
|67.18
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|13,50,000
|2.08
|54.14
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|9,74,704
|0.84
|39.09
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|27,155
|0.18
|1.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|17,620
|0.18
|0.71
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Income Generation Scheme
|15,000
|0.32
|0.55
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,158
|0.18
|0.45
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,341
|0.18
|0.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292281 and registration number is 292281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3459.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹7,176.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is -6.14 and PB ratio of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is -30.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹378.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹408.50 and 52-week low of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹256.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.