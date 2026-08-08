What is the share price of JTEKT India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTEKT India is ₹139.40 as on .

What kind of stock is JTEKT India? The JTEKT India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTEKT India? The market cap of JTEKT India is ₹3,544.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JTEKT India? Today’s highest and lowest price of JTEKT India are ₹143.50 and ₹139.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTEKT India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTEKT India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTEKT India is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of JTEKT India is ₹117.00 as on .

How has the JTEKT India performed historically in terms of returns? The JTEKT India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, -1.38% over 3 months, 10.15% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JTEKT India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTEKT India are 42.44 and 5.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global