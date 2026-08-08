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JTEKT India Share Price

NSE
BSE

JTEKT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JTEKT India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.40 Closed
-1.27₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JTEKT India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.00₹143.50
₹139.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.00₹189.00
₹139.40
Open Price
₹141.80
Prev. Close
₹141.20
Volume
24,074

Source: Dion Global

JTEKT India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JTEKT India has gained 10.15% compared to peers like Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%), SAR Auto Products (119.58%). From a 5 year perspective, JTEKT India has underperformed peers relative to Shanthi Gears (16.97%) and Carraro India (-4.67%).

JTEKT India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JTEKT India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.49139.84
10134.95138.41
20138.02137.8
50134.38136.37
100132.86136.09
200139.9138.19

Source: Dion Global

JTEKT India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JTEKT India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JTEKT India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,11,33,5840.37287.9
15,50,0000.8421.12
8,10,0000.8911.03
4,41,0001.076.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JTEKT India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTJTEKT India - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 31, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTJTEKT India - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 31, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTJTEKT India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTJTEKT India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTJTEKT India - Notice Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting & Annual Report For FY 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About JTEKT India

JTEKT India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113DL1984PLC018415 and registration number is 018415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2665.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Minoru Sugisawa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yosuke Fujiwara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Chanana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Masahiko Morimoto
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiroshi Daikoku
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Gera
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hiroko Nose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Thukral
    Nominee Director

FAQs on JTEKT India Share Price

What is the share price of JTEKT India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTEKT India is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JTEKT India?

The JTEKT India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTEKT India?

The market cap of JTEKT India is ₹3,544.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JTEKT India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JTEKT India are ₹143.50 and ₹139.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTEKT India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTEKT India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTEKT India is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of JTEKT India is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JTEKT India performed historically in terms of returns?

The JTEKT India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, -1.38% over 3 months, 10.15% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JTEKT India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTEKT India are 42.44 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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