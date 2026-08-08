Here's the live share price of JTEKT India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JTEKT India has gained 10.15% compared to peers like Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%), SAR Auto Products (119.58%). From a 5 year perspective, JTEKT India has underperformed peers relative to Shanthi Gears (16.97%) and Carraro India (-4.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.49
|139.84
|10
|134.95
|138.41
|20
|138.02
|137.8
|50
|134.38
|136.37
|100
|132.86
|136.09
|200
|139.9
|138.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JTEKT India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,11,33,584
|0.37
|287.9
|15,50,000
|0.84
|21.12
|8,10,000
|0.89
|11.03
|4,41,000
|1.07
|6.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|JTEKT India - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|JTEKT India - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|JTEKT India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|JTEKT India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|JTEKT India - Notice Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting & Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
JTEKT India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113DL1984PLC018415 and registration number is 018415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2665.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTEKT India is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JTEKT India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JTEKT India is ₹3,544.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JTEKT India are ₹143.50 and ₹139.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTEKT India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTEKT India is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of JTEKT India is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JTEKT India has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, -1.38% over 3 months, 10.15% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTEKT India are 42.44 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global