JTEKT India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JTEKT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | NSE
₹135.55 Closed
-0.66-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JTEKT India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.50₹137.60
₹135.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.50₹168.00
₹135.55
Open Price
₹137.45
Prev. Close
₹136.45
Volume
1,84,954

JTEKT India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.57
  • R2138.98
  • R3140.37
  • Pivot
    136.18
  • S1134.77
  • S2133.38
  • S3131.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.67136.27
  • 10105.2136.93
  • 20103.75139.66
  • 5097.8140.83
  • 10088.97135.79
  • 20084.8127.16

JTEKT India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.19-12.088.7922.8846.7975.791.95
7.808.2311.3640.7073.05348.18273.54
3.10-1.1544.0757.1183.51200.64-10.75
1.55-4.924.755.10-6.88264.7615.30

JTEKT India Ltd. Share Holdings

JTEKT India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,44,29,1320.64222.28
Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund10,63,6701.5816.39
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund8,65,0001.5813.33
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan8,65,0001.5813.33
Bank of India Small Cap Fund4,90,0001.277.55
Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund4,44,6790.796.85
Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund3,20,7360.354.94
Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund3,20,7360.314.94
Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle Fund3,15,1621.174.86

JTEKT India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JTEKT India Ltd.

JTEKT India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113DL1984PLC018415 and registration number is 018415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1610.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitoshi Mogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Chanana
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Satoshi Komeda
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Takumi Matsumoto
    Director
  • Mr. Hidehito Araki
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hiroko Nose
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Praveen Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inder Mohan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Masahiko Morimoto
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Taku Sumino
    Nominee Director

FAQs on JTEKT India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JTEKT India Ltd.?

The market cap of JTEKT India Ltd. is ₹3,313.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JTEKT India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JTEKT India Ltd. is 40.21 and PB ratio of JTEKT India Ltd. is 4.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JTEKT India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTEKT India Ltd. is ₹135.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTEKT India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTEKT India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTEKT India Ltd. is ₹168.00 and 52-week low of JTEKT India Ltd. is ₹88.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

