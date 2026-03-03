Here's the live share price of Swiggy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swiggy has declined 8.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.53%.
Swiggy’s current P/E of -18.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, Swiggy has declined 11.34% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%), Meesho (-8.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Swiggy has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-6.77%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|314.52
|309.95
|10
|324.33
|316.78
|20
|325.68
|323.7
|50
|347.64
|342.5
|100
|378.05
|363.22
|200
|384.63
|381.48
In the latest quarter, Swiggy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.54%, FII holding rose to 16.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,78,66,536
|1.99
|1,172.92
|2,12,82,888
|1.56
|659.24
|1,94,19,685
|1.23
|601.52
|1,93,71,445
|0.74
|600.03
|1,89,33,334
|0.72
|586.46
|1,50,75,141
|2.64
|466.95
|1,49,30,446
|4.6
|462.47
|1,46,95,081
|3.05
|455.18
|1,41,27,820
|1.59
|437.61
|1,24,91,928
|1.48
|386.94
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Swiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:40 PM IST
|Swiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 2:40 AM IST
|Swiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|Swiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Swiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Swiggy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110KA2013PLC096530 and registration number is 096530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8796.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 228.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiggy is ₹289.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swiggy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swiggy is ₹79,883.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swiggy are ₹298.10 and ₹285.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiggy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiggy is ₹473.00 and 52-week low of Swiggy is ₹285.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swiggy has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -10.57% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -13.53% over 1 year, -14.06% across 3 years, and -8.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swiggy are -18.01 and 9.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.