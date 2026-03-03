Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Swiggy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.40 Closed
-4.20₹ -12.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Swiggy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.85₹298.10
₹289.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.85₹473.00
₹289.40
Open Price
₹285.85
Prev. Close
₹302.10
Volume
8,94,720

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swiggy has declined 8.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.53%.

Swiggy’s current P/E of -18.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Swiggy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, Swiggy has declined 11.34% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%), Meesho (-8.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Swiggy has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-6.77%).

Swiggy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Swiggy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5314.52309.95
10324.33316.78
20325.68323.7
50347.64342.5
100378.05363.22
200384.63381.48

Swiggy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swiggy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.54%, FII holding rose to 16.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Swiggy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,78,66,5361.991,172.92
2,12,82,8881.56659.24
1,94,19,6851.23601.52
1,93,71,4450.74600.03
1,89,33,3340.72586.46
1,50,75,1412.64466.95
1,49,30,4464.6462.47
1,46,95,0813.05455.18
1,41,27,8201.59437.61
1,24,91,9281.48386.94

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Swiggy Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Swiggy Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Swiggy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTSwiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 9:40 PM ISTSwiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 2:40 AM ISTSwiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 30, 2026, 9:12 PM ISTSwiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 29, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTSwiggy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Swiggy

Swiggy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110KA2013PLC096530 and registration number is 096530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8796.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 228.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others
  • Address
    No. 55, Sy No. 8-14, Ground Floor, I&J Block, Embassy Tech Village, Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru Karnataka 560103
  • Contact
    secretarial@swiggy.in
    http://www.swiggy.com

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kripalu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sriharsha Majety
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Suparna Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roger Clark Rabalais
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sumer Juneja
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anand Daniel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Swiggy Share Price

What is the share price of Swiggy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiggy is ₹289.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swiggy?

The Swiggy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swiggy?

The market cap of Swiggy is ₹79,883.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swiggy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swiggy are ₹298.10 and ₹285.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swiggy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiggy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiggy is ₹473.00 and 52-week low of Swiggy is ₹285.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Swiggy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swiggy has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -10.57% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -13.53% over 1 year, -14.06% across 3 years, and -8.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swiggy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swiggy are -18.01 and 9.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Swiggy News

