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Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAJ GVK HOTELS & RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹362.00 Closed
-1.79₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹356.00₹369.00
₹362.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.75₹539.95
₹362.00
Open Price
₹369.00
Prev. Close
₹368.60
Volume
5,614

Source: Dion Global

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		-0.10-0.047.15-2.00-12.579.1723.12
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has declined 12.57% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5361.08364.61
10360.43362.82
20360.79359.23
50344.58349.38
100331.24347.02
200360.98357.51

Source: Dion Global

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.08%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,67,3960.3514.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTTaj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Aug 03, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTTaj GVK Hotels & Res - Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTTaj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTTaj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTTaj GVK Hotels & Res - Intimation Regarding Reclassification Of IHCL From Promoter Group To Public Category

Source: Dion Global

About Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1995PLC019349 and registration number is 019349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. GVK Reddy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. G Indira Krishna Reddy
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mrs. Shalini Bhupal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krishna R Bhupal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Vrajlal Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Nabakumar Shome
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Anil Kumar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sandeep Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. L V Subrahmanyam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinaz Noria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹2,269.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are ₹369.00 and ₹356.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹539.95 and 52-week low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹281.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -0.04% for the past month, 7.15% over 3 months, -12.57% over 1 year, 9.17% across 3 years, and 23.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are 5.54 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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