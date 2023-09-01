Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|8,28,694
|0.34
|22.76
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|6,91,066
|1.37
|18.98
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|5,77,240
|0.85
|15.85
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|2,21,271
|0.97
|6.08
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|65,797
|2.42
|1.81
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|33,431
|2.97
|0.92
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|32,152
|2.42
|0.88
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|31,256
|2.35
|0.86
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|16,207
|1.36
|0.45
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|10,135
|1.29
|0.28
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1995PLC019349 and registration number is 019349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹1,487.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 19.3 and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹237.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹286.15 and 52-week low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹168.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.