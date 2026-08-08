What is the share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹362.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹2,269.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are ₹369.00 and ₹356.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹539.95 and 52-week low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹281.75 as on .

How has the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -0.04% for the past month, 7.15% over 3 months, -12.57% over 1 year, 9.17% across 3 years, and 23.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are 5.54 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global