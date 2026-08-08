Here's the live share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|-0.10
|-0.04
|7.15
|-2.00
|-12.57
|9.17
|23.12
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has declined 12.57% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|361.08
|364.61
|10
|360.43
|362.82
|20
|360.79
|359.23
|50
|344.58
|349.38
|100
|331.24
|347.02
|200
|360.98
|357.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.08%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,67,396
|0.35
|14.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Taj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Taj GVK Hotels & Res - Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Taj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Taj GVK Hotels & Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Taj GVK Hotels & Res - Intimation Regarding Reclassification Of IHCL From Promoter Group To Public Category
Source: Dion Global
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1995PLC019349 and registration number is 019349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹2,269.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are ₹369.00 and ₹356.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹539.95 and 52-week low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts is ₹281.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -0.04% for the past month, 7.15% over 3 months, -12.57% over 1 year, 9.17% across 3 years, and 23.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are 5.54 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global