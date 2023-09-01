What is the Market Cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.? The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹1,487.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 19.3 and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 3.14 as on .

What is the share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹237.25 as on .