Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Share Price

TAJ GVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹237.25 Closed
-1.72-4.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.20₹244.70
₹237.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.95₹286.15
₹237.25
Open Price
₹244.70
Prev. Close
₹241.40
Volume
2,90,436

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1242.4
  • R2247.8
  • R3250.9
  • Pivot
    239.3
  • S1233.9
  • S2230.8
  • S3225.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5190.78237.61
  • 10191.54237.62
  • 20193.56242.03
  • 50183.55244.71
  • 100163.06236.77
  • 200154.31220.34

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund8,28,6940.3422.76
ITI Small Cap Fund6,91,0661.3718.98
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund5,77,2400.8515.85
ITI Multi Cap Fund2,21,2710.976.08
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III65,7972.421.81
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V33,4312.970.92
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI32,1522.420.88
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV31,2562.350.86
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III16,2071.360.45
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV10,1351.290.28

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'BRSR Report 2022-23'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:20 AM
  • Updates
    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Notice of 28th AGM'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1995PLC019349 and registration number is 019349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. G V K Reddy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. G Indira Krishna Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Bhupal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishna R Bhupal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anoop Vrajlal Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D R Kaarthikeyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B N Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Anil Kumar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sandeep Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Rajasekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinaz Noria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L V Subrahmanyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹1,487.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 19.3 and PB ratio of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹237.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹286.15 and 52-week low of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is ₹168.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

