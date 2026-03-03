Here's the live share price of Jindal Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jindal Steel has gained 29.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.68%.
Jindal Steel’s current P/E of 63.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Steel
|0.43
|7.67
|21.55
|20.34
|44.84
|28.12
|28.81
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|4.31
|3.89
|0.77
|-9.26
|23.51
|61.50
|153.67
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|4.86
|8.10
|12.97
|-7.17
|21.35
|69.91
|69.92
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-3.33
|2.89
|9.08
|4.74
|72.03
|52.32
|54.36
|Gallantt Ispat
|2.93
|2.19
|-3.61
|-7.75
|87.14
|112.87
|63.69
|Jai Balaji Industries
|7.62
|-5.91
|-1.85
|-36.84
|-49.32
|86.94
|59.64
|MSP Steel & Power
|0.10
|3.00
|-15.73
|-1.43
|39.58
|53.60
|33.08
|Suraj Products
|0.32
|31.55
|-4.33
|-24.38
|-34.15
|22.85
|49.39
|Scan Steels
|0.30
|-1.87
|-11.60
|-12.01
|-10.40
|-2.99
|10.33
|Vaswani Industries
|-10.65
|0.86
|-0.89
|-5.78
|49.12
|29.47
|36.27
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|-10.27
|8.56
|-0.51
|-12.01
|-3.44
|8.03
|46.14
|Nova Iron & Steel
|3.23
|-0.08
|-4.98
|-11.25
|-1.69
|2.67
|12.96
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|-1.32
|-8.00
|-17.13
|-33.31
|-20.88
|-18.33
|72.95
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-0.13
|-15.19
|-23.74
|-23.56
|-25.29
|1.38
|13.33
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-4.60
|-2.92
|-7.78
|-14.87
|-14.87
|-28.70
|5.17
Over the last one year, Jindal Steel has gained 44.84% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (23.51%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (21.35%), Godawari Power & Ispat (72.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Steel has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (153.67%) and Sarda Energy & Minerals (69.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,238.92
|1,244.1
|10
|1,222.98
|1,229.6
|20
|1,195.94
|1,199.92
|50
|1,104.98
|1,138.46
|100
|1,071.56
|1,090.67
|200
|1,024.94
|1,040.19
In the latest quarter, Jindal Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.68%, while DII stake increased to 19.10%, FII holding fell to 9.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,90,00,000
|3.81
|2,150.8
|1,47,00,000
|1.81
|1,664.04
|71,21,675
|2.15
|806.17
|52,00,000
|1.96
|588.64
|51,57,150
|0.99
|583.79
|43,74,445
|2.6
|495.19
|42,28,806
|0.45
|478.7
|38,00,436
|2.72
|430.21
|34,59,395
|1.59
|391.6
|29,07,255
|9.24
|329.1
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 1:29 AM IST
|Jindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 1:20 AM IST
|Jindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Jindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Jindal Steel - TRANSCRIPT OF EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL HELD ON JANUARY31, 2026
|Feb 04, 2026, 5:39 AM IST
|Jindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jindal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105HR1979PLC009913 and registration number is 009913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48818.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Steel is ₹1,238.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jindal Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Steel is ₹126,332.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Steel are ₹1,256.00 and ₹1,170.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Steel is ₹1,270.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Steel is ₹770.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jindal Steel has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 10.67% for the past month, 18.57% over 3 months, 44.68% over 1 year, 31.13% across 3 years, and 29.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Steel are 63.70 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.