Jindal Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL STEEL

Jindal O P Group | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MetalBSE MidCapBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of Jindal Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,238.45 Closed
-0.50₹ -6.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jindal Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,170.50₹1,256.00
₹1,238.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹770.00₹1,270.00
₹1,238.45
Open Price
₹1,170.50
Prev. Close
₹1,244.65
Volume
42,353

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jindal Steel has gained 29.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.68%.

Jindal Steel’s current P/E of 63.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jindal Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Steel		0.437.6721.5520.3444.8428.1228.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy		4.313.890.77-9.2623.5161.50153.67
Sarda Energy & Minerals		4.868.1012.97-7.1721.3569.9169.92
Godawari Power & Ispat		-3.332.899.084.7472.0352.3254.36
Gallantt Ispat		2.932.19-3.61-7.7587.14112.8763.69
Jai Balaji Industries		7.62-5.91-1.85-36.84-49.3286.9459.64
MSP Steel & Power		0.103.00-15.73-1.4339.5853.6033.08
Suraj Products		0.3231.55-4.33-24.38-34.1522.8549.39
Scan Steels		0.30-1.87-11.60-12.01-10.40-2.9910.33
Vaswani Industries		-10.650.86-0.89-5.7849.1229.4736.27
Bihar Sponge Iron		-10.278.56-0.51-12.01-3.448.0346.14
Nova Iron & Steel		3.23-0.08-4.98-11.25-1.692.6712.96
Chennai Ferrous Industries		-1.32-8.00-17.13-33.31-20.88-18.3372.95
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-0.13-15.19-23.74-23.56-25.291.3813.33
Ankit Metal & Power		-4.60-2.92-7.78-14.87-14.87-28.705.17

Over the last one year, Jindal Steel has gained 44.84% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (23.51%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (21.35%), Godawari Power & Ispat (72.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Steel has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (153.67%) and Sarda Energy & Minerals (69.92%).

Jindal Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jindal Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,238.921,244.1
101,222.981,229.6
201,195.941,199.92
501,104.981,138.46
1001,071.561,090.67
2001,024.941,040.19

Jindal Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.68%, while DII stake increased to 19.10%, FII holding fell to 9.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jindal Steel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,90,00,0003.812,150.8
1,47,00,0001.811,664.04
71,21,6752.15806.17
52,00,0001.96588.64
51,57,1500.99583.79
43,74,4452.6495.19
42,28,8060.45478.7
38,00,4362.72430.21
34,59,3951.59391.6
29,07,2559.24329.1

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jindal Steel Futures

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Jindal Steel Options

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Jindal Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 1:29 AM ISTJindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 1:20 AM ISTJindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTJindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 05, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTJindal Steel - TRANSCRIPT OF EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL HELD ON JANUARY31, 2026
Feb 04, 2026, 5:39 AM ISTJindal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105HR1979PLC009913 and registration number is 009913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48818.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Jindal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Naveen Jindal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Damodar Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kanika Agnihotri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Wazir Pasrich
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Steel is ₹1,238.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Steel?

The Jindal Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Steel?

The market cap of Jindal Steel is ₹126,332.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Steel are ₹1,256.00 and ₹1,170.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Steel is ₹1,270.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Steel is ₹770.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jindal Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Steel has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 10.67% for the past month, 18.57% over 3 months, 44.68% over 1 year, 31.13% across 3 years, and 29.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Steel are 63.70 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Jindal Steel News

